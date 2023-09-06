Brentwood Selects Infor CloudSuite Industrial to Modernize its ERP Across the Organization

Recent acquisition of Enexio Water Technologies spurs move to the cloud

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor®, the industry cloud company, today announced that longtime customer Brentwood Industries Inc. will modernize its business processes across the organization with Infor CloudSuite Industrial, a powerful cloud-based, industry-focused, enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution.

(PRNewsfoto/Infor) (PRNewswire)

Brentwood is a second-generation family business, founded and headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania. It specializes in producing plastics and using plastic materials in innovative ways. Its products are used in myriad applications including power generation and distribution, water treatment processes, and medical device packaging. The company operates 15 world-class manufacturing facilities in the United States and across the globe.

Brentwood has been an Infor customer since 1996, running Infor ERP solutions on-premises throughout its business sites. In January 2022, the company acquired a German-based company, Enexio Water Technologies, which gave Brentwood added capabilities, additional engineering presence, and the possibility of increased worldwide sales.

Because the Enexio Water Technologies facilities used the prior parent company's ERP solution, Brentwood management decided to take the opportunity to modernize its own business processes by implementing Infor CloudSuite Industrial, a cloud-based solution tailored specifically for manufacturing companies, throughout its existing and newly acquired facilities. Working with Infor partner Decision Resources Inc. (DRI), deployment will begin with Brentwood's facilities in Tijuana, Mexico, and the company will evaluate how CloudSuite Industrial can be rolled out throughout the organization.

"Brentwood is excited to continue its long-standing relationship with Infor by adopting the CloudSuite Industrial platform as part of our overall IT strategy," said Dennis Reed, global head of technology at Brentwood. "This will enable us to improve and enhance the efficiency of our processes through standardization and implementation of industry best practices."

Through Infor CloudSuite Industrial, Brentwood will see a wide range of potential benefits including real-time data visibility, streamlined production processes, and enhanced supply chain management. With a fully integrated suite of tools for managing financials, orders, inventory, production, and quality control, Infor CloudSuite Industrial can help manufacturers reduce costs, increase efficiency, and improve customer satisfaction. Its cloud-based architecture allows for easy scalability and flexibility, making it an ideal platform to support the company's future growth.

Learn more about Infor CloudSuite Industrial: https://www.infor.com/products/cloudsuite-industrial

"With improved connectivity and integration with our applications, we will be well positioned to make informed business and financial decisions to support and scale for future growth, capacity, and capabilities," Reed said. "Brentwood looks forward to taking full advantage of the CloudSuite Industrial product to support our global operations."

"Brentwood has been a long-time partner with Infor, and we are excited that it will be utilizing CloudSuite Industrial to strategically position itself for future growth and scalability," said Jim Tibbs, Infor regional vice president for North America. "The best practices and enhanced functionality will provide Brentwood with the tools necessary to better manage its business, reduce costs, and create more efficiencies. Infor CloudSuite will serve Brentwood well for many years to come."

About Brentwood

Brentwood Industries Inc. is a family-owned, family-run business, headquartered in the U.S. and operating across the globe. For over 50 years, Brentwood has applied plastic technologies to solve unique customer challenges and fostered a culture of innovation, entrepreneurship, and sustainability. Today, Brentwood is an industry leader in the development, engineering, and production of plastic solutions for cooling tower, mass transfer, medical, water treatment, consumer goods, stormwater management, construction, and battery applications. Visit brentwoodindustries.com/.

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. We develop complete solutions for our focus industries. Infor's mission-critical enterprise applications and services are designed to deliver sustainable operational advantages with security and faster time to value. Over 60,000 organizations in more than 175 countries rely on Infor's 17,000 employees to help achieve their business goals. As a Koch company, our financial strength, ownership structure, and long-term view empower us to foster enduring, mutually beneficial relationships with our customers. Visit Infor.com.

For more information

Scott Matulis

Infor

Scott.matulis@infor.com

818.451.8918

Copyright ©2023 Infor. All rights reserved. The word and design marks set forth herein are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Infor and/or related affiliates and subsidiaries. All other trademarks listed herein are the property of their respective owners. www.infor.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Infor