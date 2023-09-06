Deloitte Names John Coykendall as National Leader for US Industrial Products and Construction

As the industrial products and construction industries experience a resurgence in domestic industrial manufacturing, John's appointment is expected to help continue to drive Deloitte's industry practice growth

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte announced today that John Coykendall has been appointed national sector leader for industrial products and construction, effective immediately. Coykendall succeeds Paul Wellener, principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP, who will continue to serve within the U.S. industrial products and construction practice.

In this new role, Coykendall will drive key industrial products and construction initiatives while growing the practice across all businesses. He will work closely with senior leaders across Deloitte — and their clients, many of which are recognized as Fortune 500 companies.

"The industrial products industry is currently seeing a resurgence in domestic industrial manufacturing, and John's enthusiasm for cross-business teaming and cross-sector successes will help continue to drive industry growth and shape the future," said Stanley Porter, vice chair, Deloitte LLP and U.S. energy, resources and industrials leader. "John brings the right vision, experience, and relationships to lead and grow the sector as it goes through critical transformation and industry convergence."

Based in Stamford, Connecticut, Coykendall also serves as a vice chair, Deloitte LLP. Coykendall previously served as the Deloitte US and Deloitte Global lead for the aerospace and defense practice. He has more than 25 years of consulting experience focusing on global companies with highly engineered products in the aerospace and defense, industrial products and automotive industries.

"Our industry is experiencing an accelerating pace of change with rapid growth in electrification, the rise of space and advanced air mobility and unprecedented investments in infrastructure," said Coykendall. "To capitalize on these trends, organizations are transforming their businesses through technologies such as smart manufacturing, artificial intelligence and digital thread. I am passionate about working with and advising senior executives as they create impactful and sustained performance improvements and am looking forward to helping our clients navigate the road ahead."

For more information about Deloitte's industrial products and construction practice, visit Deloitte.com/us/ipc.

