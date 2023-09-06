EMERGING PREMIUM TEQUILA BRAND, HÍJOLE!, ACTIVELY SEEKS STRATEGIC PARTNERS AND INVESTORS

After Being Approached by Financial and Strategic Investors, Híjole! Decides To Open Up To New Partners For Next Stage of Growth

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rising star in the world of premium tequila, Híjole!, is actively seeking esteemed strategic partners and investors to propel its growth and capitalize on the thriving tequila market. With investment, the Mexico-based company aims to expand its reach and solidify its position as a global market leader.

Híjole! is on track to sell 75,000 cases of its premium silver tequila, equivalent to 900,000 bottles, by the end of 2023. This achievement will place Híjole! among the top 25 silver tequila brands in the United States in terms of value sales. The brand has already begun its international expansion, with a presence in Europe and Asia, although the primary market remains the U.S. The portfolio and distribution expansions are expected to increase Híjole's size by 15x in the next few years.

Híjole! has gained significant visibility through strategic sponsorship deals with major sports teams across the NBA, NFL, NHL, and MLB such as The New York Mets, The Denver Broncos, and The San Antonio Spurs. These partnerships have elevated the brand's exposure and solidified its credibility among sports enthusiasts and fans. Expanding on this successful foundation, Híjole! is continuing to grow its presence in the world of professional sports to reach a broader audience.

"At Híjole!, we are ready to seize the exceptional opportunities presented by the global tequila market," said Luis Ortiz, CEO of Híjole Tequila. "Our unwavering commitment to crafting an exceptional silver tequila that brings joy and excitement, akin to supporting one's favorite sports team, positions us for outstanding growth."

Within just 18 months of active distribution, Híjole! has received widespread acclaim, earning 13 awards from renowned international spirits tasting competitions. Most notably, it recently secured a double gold medal at the prestigious San Francisco World Spirits Competition. Ortiz emphasizes, "Sustainable success is only possible with a great product. Híjole! makes no compromises in delivering a top-quality product recognized by professionals and consumers alike."

Híjole! extends a warm invitation to discerning investors who not only seek exceptional returns but also share a passion for sports and spirits. The new partner(s) capital will fuel the company's expansion plans, enabling it to capture a larger market share and establish a significant global presence. For more information on this investment opportunity, please contact Híjole! Directly via Antonio González, Finance Manager, antonio@hijoletequila.com

About Híjole!

Híjole! (pronounced ee-ho-leh) is made for the moments you live to remember. Distilled in Jalisco, Mexico with just three simple ingredients–Agave, Yeast and Water–Híjole! is an internationally awarded tequila now available in the US. The brand was founded by President Carlos Lazo Reyes and owned by Guadalajara-based XOY Capital. For more information, visit www.hijoletequila.com and follow along on social @hijole_tequila.

Media contact: hijole@powerdigital.com

