NEW POP-TARTS FROSTED CHOCOLATEY CHIP PANCAKE MAKES ALL-DAY-BREAKFAST A REALITY FOR SNACKERS EVERYWHERE

Pop-Tarts® embraces diner classics with this latest flavor innovation and the return of Frosted Strawberry Milkshake, both hitting shelves this month.

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready to experience chocolate-chip maple goodness as Pop-Tarts® unveils its newest flavor innovation, Frosted Chocolatey Chip Pancake. Perfect for enjoying morning, noon or night, this flavor packages up all the best parts of chocolate chip pancakes in an easy-to-eat toaster pastry – no syrup or utensils required.

Pop-Tarts Frosted Chocolatey Chip Pancake is a fresh take on a diner classic (PRNewswire)

Offering fans the ultimate moment of snacking indulgence, each bite of Pop-Tarts Frosted Chocolatey Chip Pancake delivers that classic taste of a fresh off-the-griddle pancake stack just like your local diner would make. Featuring actual chocolate chips in the filling, for a burst of melty chocolate chip flavor with each bite, the flaky and buttery toaster pastry is then topped with sweet maple flavored icing and sprinkled with decadent chocolate chip flakes.

"Pop-Tarts fans know and love the brand for reimagining familiar flavors into Crazy Good toaster pastries. The new Pop-Tarts Chocolatey Chip Pancake flavor is no exception," said says Heidi Ray, Senior Director of Marketing, Pop-Tarts. "Now fans can enjoy the tantalizing taste of buttery, chocolatey pancakes anytime, opening a whole new world of breakfast and snacking experiences."

But wait! The diner-inspired flavors don't stop there. In July, the brand also announced that Pop-Tarts Frosted Strawberry Milkshake is officially coming back to shelves thanks to the many passionate fans advocating for its return. First debuted in the 2000s, this sweet and creamy strawberry flavor offers the delightful taste of a strawberry milkshake in a portable pastry you can enjoy anywhere, anytime.

Find Frosted Chocolatey Chip Pancake and Frosted Strawberry Milkshake Pop-Tarts at Walmart this month in 16-count boxes for an SRP of $4.86. Both flavors will also roll out to retailers nationwide in December.

