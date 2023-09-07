DDB Worldwide and Parley For the Oceans Announce Partnership to Inspire A Better Future Through Creativity and Eco-Innovation

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DDB Worldwide today announced it has entered a partnership with Parley for the Oceans, a global environmental organization and impact network focused on driving solutions for climate change, plastic pollution and biodiversity loss with a collaborative, futurists' approach to environmentalism. By combining their respective strengths, DDB and Parley will tap the power of creativity, collaboration and eco-innovation to move people, culture and businesses and invent a better tomorrow.

DDB x Parley For the Oceans (PRNewswire)

Tomas Gonsorcik, Chief Strategy Officer, DDB North America said, "It's no secret that earth's climate is in crisis and our industry at times can be complicit to greenwashing." He continued, "As marketers and brand stewards, we have the incredible opportunity before us to influence brands and design our own destiny. Parley brings unmatched integrity and scale to DDB and our clients. This is the ultimate invitation to create."

Parley has formed strategic alliances with governments, intergovernmental organizations and throughout the private sector. The organization is working across different industries including sport, fashion, art, media, hospitality and finance, with corporate partnerships including adidas, Dior, Diageo (Talisker), Anheuser Busch InBev (Corona) and American Express. DDB will serve as Parley's agency on record and preferred creative agency partner.

Both companies will team up to redefine the role of the advertising industry and equip its talent through a compressive educational program, providing corporations the knowledge and tools to master new challenges associated with the global environmental crisis. The goal is to drive rapid transformation of the modern economy into one where harmful and exploitative business practices are a relic of the past.

DDB will also support Parley in growing its brand reach and scaling global fundraising efforts, helping to multiply Parley's impact in intercepting harmful pollutants currently contributing to environmental destruction — e.g., plastic waste, electronic waste and greenhouse gasses — and establishing natural and biofabricated materials as new industry standards to avoid waste, emissions and ocean threats at the source.

Parley's expertise, vast partner network and proven Parley AIR Strategy (Avoid, Intercept, Redesign) will serve as an invaluable asset to DDB and its rich client-base. Together, they will bring the necessary creative problem-solving capabilities and resources to drive real impact and rapid transformation of businesses across a range of industries. Willing brands will emerge as a symbol of change within their industry.

Cyrill Gutsch, Founder & CEO, Parley for the Oceans, said, "The human species is spiraling into self destruction while cocooning in social media bubbles. The natural world, our life support system, is about to collapse. Climate change, plastic pollution and biodiversity loss need to be addressed instantly with a rapid economic transformation. Companies who miss out will pay an existential price, they will be rejected by society and penalized by governments, rejected by investors. At Parley we are driving what we call the Material Revolution, we enable our partners to become Eco Innovation Champions and leaders of a new economy — one that is built on collaboration with nature. The partnership with DDB is a fantastic opportunity to apply our knowledge of rapid corporate transformation to new industries and brands, and to establish a new role for the advertising industry and creative talent."

ABOUT PARLEY FOR THE OCEANS

Parley for the Oceans is a new form of an environmental organization combining direct impact, material innovation and leadership education. It is the global network where creators, thinkers and leaders from the creative industries, brands, governments and environmental groups come together to raise awareness for the beauty and fragility of the oceans and collaborate on projects that can end their destruction. The organization has formed alliances with major partners including adidas, American Express, Anheuser Busch InBev (Corona), Republic of Maldives, United Nations, World Bank, British Fashion Council, Dior, Brita, Talisker, Sea Change Project and other collaborators spanning the worlds of science, art, fashion, design, entertainment, sports, space and ocean exploration. Learn more and join the movement here: https://parley.tv/

ABOUT DDB WORLDWIDE

DDB Worldwide (www.ddb.com) is one of the world's largest and most influential advertising and marketing networks which includes DDB branded agencies, along with adam&eve DDB (London, Berlin, New York), DM9 and Africa (both in Brazil), alma (Miami), Mango, Track and Rodgers Townsend. DDB has been named D&AD Agency Network of the Year for three consecutive years 2023, 2022, 2021, and adam&eve DDB has been named D&AD Agency of the Year 2023. In addition, DDB was awarded Effies US Agency of the Year 2022 and 2023, Asia Pacific Network of the Year 2022 Spikes Asia, #3 Global Network of the Year in 2022 and #1 Global Network of the Year in 2023 by the Cannes International Festival of Creativity, Network of the Year ADC in 2021, Network of the Year El Ojo 2021 and 2022, as well as numerous accolades from the industry's leading advertising publications and awards shows. WARC has listed DDB as one of the Top 3 Global Networks for 12 of the last 15 years. The network's clients include Molson Coors, Volkswagen, McDonald's, Unilever, Mars, Peloton, JetBlue, Adidas, Lucozade, CALM, PlayStation, Marmite, Waitrose & Partners, and the U.S. Army, among others. Founded in 1949, DDB is part of the Omnicom Group (NYSE: OMC) and consists of approximately 10,000 employees across over 140 offices in over 60 countries, with its flagship office in New York, NY.

ABOUT OMNICOM

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE – OMC) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries.

CONTACT

Donna Tobin, Global Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, DDB Worldwide

press@ddb.com

Parley Contacts:

Minna Axford, Minna@parley.tv

Kenzie Schmidt, Kenzie@parley.tv

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DDB Worldwide