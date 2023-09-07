Designer Brands Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Reporting sequential improvement in sales and gross margin over the first quarter 2023

Reaffirming 2023 guidance

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE: DBI) (the "Company" and "Designer Brands"), one of the world's largest designers, producers, and retailers of footwear and accessories, announced financial results for the second quarter ended July 29, 2023.

Doug Howe, Chief Executive Officer, stated, "I am proud of the sequential improvement in both sales and profitability in the second quarter as well as the progress that has been made on our strategic initiatives, with several exciting milestones in the quarter – including new collaborations and celebrity partnerships. Our portfolio of Owned Brands and National Brand partners remains strong and we are excited to be rolling out our new athletic and athleisure offerings from Le Tigre and Keds while continuing to elevate our relationship with Nike during a time that athletic and athleisure demand continues to grow.

"The unique synergies between our legacy retail business and our brand portfolio are putting us on a path to being more resilient than ever and we will continue to build out our leadership and structure our teams accordingly. As we look ahead, we do anticipate near-term headwinds will persist, but we are confident in our plans to continue optimizing and spotlighting our unparalleled assortment."

Second Quarter Operating Results (Unless otherwise stated, all comparisons are to the second quarter of 2022)

Net sales decreased 7.8% to $792.2 million .

Total comparable sales decreased by 8.9%.

Gross profit decreased to $273.4 million versus $295.7 million last year, and gross margin was 34.5% compared to 34.4% for the same period last year.

Reported net income attributable to Designer Brands Inc. was $37.2 million , or diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.56 , including net after-tax charges of $0.03 per diluted share from adjusted items, primarily related to CEO transition, restructuring, and integration costs.

Adjusted net income was $39.4 million , or adjusted diluted EPS of $0.59 .

Liquidity

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $46.2 million at the end of the second quarter of 2023, compared to $50.8 million at the end of the same period last year, with $233.7 million available for borrowings under our senior secured asset-based revolving credit facility and $85.0 million available for borrowings by September 21, 2023 under our new senior secured term loan credit agreement ("Term Loan"). Debt totaled $331.0 million at the end of the second quarter of 2023 compared to $387.4 million at the end of the same period last year.

The Company ended the second quarter with inventories of $606.8 million compared to $694.0 million at the end of the same period last year.

Capital Allocation

During the second quarter, the Company repurchased an aggregate 2.1 million Class A common shares, including open market purchases and purchases under our previously-disclosed Dutch auction tender offer. As of July 29, 2023 , $166.5 million of Class A common shares remained available for future repurchase under the share repurchase program.

During the third quarter through September 5, 2023 , the Company has repurchased an additional $58.3 million Class A common shares through open market purchases at an average price of $10.18 per share. As of September 5, 2023 , the Company maintains $102.8 million authorized for future repurchases under its share repurchase program.

The Company anticipates drawing an additional $85.0 million under the Term Loan throughout the remainder of 2023. As of September 5, 2023 , our outstanding debt balance was $341.4 million .

Store Openings and Closings

During the second quarter of 2023, we closed one store in the U.S. and one store in Canada, resulting in a total of 498 U.S. stores and 138 Canadian stores as of July 29, 2023.

Updated 2023 Financial Outlook

The Company is reaffirming the following guidance for the full year 2023:

Metric

Guidance Net Sales:



Designer Brands net sales growth, excluding Keds

Down mid- to high-single digits Incremental net sales from Keds acquisition

$75.0 million to $85.0 million Diluted EPS:



Designer Brands, excluding Keds

$1.20 - $1.50 Contribution from Keds acquisition

~$0.00

Webcast and Conference Call

The Company is hosting a conference call today at 8:30 am Eastern Time. Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial 1-888-317-6003, or the international dial in, 1-412-317-6061, and reference conference ID number 7689007 approximately ten minutes prior to the start of the conference call. The conference call will also be broadcast live over the internet and can be accessed through the following link, as well as through the Company's investor website at investors.designerbrands.com:

For those unable to listen to the live webcast, an archived version will be available at the same location until September 21, 2023. A replay of the teleconference will be available by dialing the following numbers:

U.S.: 1-877-344-7529

Canada: 1-855-669-9658

International: 1-412-317-0088

Passcode: 4386380

Important information may be disseminated initially or exclusively via the Company's investor website; investors should consult the site to access this information.

About Designer Brands

Designer Brands is one of the world's largest designers, producers, and retailers of the most recognizable footwear brands and accessories, transforming and defining the footwear industry through a mission of inspiring self-expression. With a diversified, world-class portfolio of coveted brands, including Keds, Lucky Brand, Crown Vintage, Vince Camuto, Topo Athletic, Jessica Simpson, Le Tigre and others, Designer Brands designs and produces on-trend footwear and accessories for all of life's occasions delivered to the consumer through a robust direct-to-consumer omni-channel infrastructure and powerful national wholesale distribution. Powered by a billion-dollar digital commerce business across multiple domains and nearly 640 DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse and The Shoe Company stores in North America, Designer Brands delivers current, in-line footwear and accessories from the largest national brands in the industry and holds leading market share positions in key product categories across Women's, Men's, and Kids'. Designer Brands also distributes its brands internationally through select wholesale and distributor relationships while also leveraging design and sourcing expertise to build private label product for national retailers. Designer Brands is committed to being a difference maker in the world, taking steps forward to advance diversity, equity, and inclusion in the footwear industry and supporting a global community and the health of the planet by donating more than seven million pairs of shoes to the global non-profit Soles4Souls. To learn more, visit www.designerbrands.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

Certain statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking words such as "outlook," "could," "believes," "expects," "potential," "continues," "may," "will," "should," "would," "seeks," "approximately," "predicts," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates," or the negative version of those words or other comparable words. These statements are based on the Company's current views and expectations and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: uncertain general economic conditions, including recession concerns, inflationary pressures and rising interest rates, and the related impacts to consumer discretionary spending; supply chain challenges; risks related to adverse public health developments; our ability to anticipate and respond to fashion trends, consumer preferences and changing customer expectations; our ability to maintain strong relationships with our vendors, manufacturers, licensors, and retailer customers; risks related to losses or disruptions associated with our distribution systems, including our distribution centers and stores, whether as a result of reliance on third-party providers, or otherwise; our ability to retain our existing management team, and continue to attract qualified new personnel; risks related to cyber security threats and privacy or data security breaches or the potential loss or disruption of our information technology ("IT") systems; risks related to the implementation of an enterprise resource planning system software solution and other IT systems; our reliance on our loyalty programs and marketing to drive traffic, sales, and customer loyalty; our ability to protect our reputation and to maintain the brands we license; our competitiveness with respect to style, price, brand availability, and customer service; risks related to our international operations, including international trade, our reliance on foreign sources for merchandise, exposure to political, economic, operational, compliance and other risks, and fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; our ability to comply with privacy laws and regulations, as well as other legal obligations; domestic and global political and social conditions; geopolitical tensions; risks associated with climate change and other corporate responsibility issues; and uncertainties related to future legislation, regulatory reform, policy changes, or interpretive guidance on existing legislation. Risks and other factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements are described in the Company's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K or other reports made or filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the time when made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements included in this press release to reflect any future events or circumstances.

DESIGNER BRANDS INC.

SEGMENT RESULTS

(unaudited)

Net Sales

Three months ended







(dollars in thousands) July 29, 2023

July 30, 2022

Change

Amount

% of

Segment

Net Sales

Amount

% of Total

Segment

Net Sales

Amount

% Segment net sales:





















U.S. Retail $ 658,542

81.0 %

$ 734,063

83.5 %

$ (75,521)

(10.3) % Canada Retail 70,266

8.6 %

78,284

8.9 %

(8,018)

(10.2) % Brand Portfolio 84,217

10.4 %

66,351

7.6 %

17,866

26.9 % Total segment net sales 813,025

100.0 %

878,698

100.0 %

(65,673)

(7.5) % Elimination of

intersegment net sales (20,808)





(19,379)





(1,429)

7.4 % Consolidated net sales $ 792,217





$ 859,319





$ (67,102)

(7.8) %



Six months ended



(dollars in thousands) July 29, 2023

July 30, 2022

Change

Amount

% of

Segment

Net Sales

Amount

% of Total

Segment

Net Sales

Amount

% Segment net sales:





















U.S. Retail $ 1,271,428

80.8 %

$ 1,436,808

82.8 %

$ (165,380)

(11.5) % Canada Retail 124,221

7.9 %

134,599

7.8 %

(10,378)

(7.7) % Brand Portfolio 177,200

11.3 %

163,807

9.4 %

13,393

8.2 % Total segment net sales 1,572,849

100.0 %

1,735,214

100.0 %

(162,365)

(9.4) % Elimination of

intersegment net sales (38,550)





(45,352)





6,802

(15.0) % Consolidated net sales $ 1,534,299





$ 1,689,862





$ (155,563)

(9.2) %

Net Sales by Brand Categories (in thousands) U.S. Retail

Canada

Retail

Brand

Portfolio

Eliminations

Consolidated Three months ended July 29, 2023

















Owned Brands:(1)

















Direct-to-consumer $ 115,749

$ —

$ 15,776

$ —

$ 131,525 External customer wholesale, commission

income, and other —

—

47,633

—

47,633 Intersegment wholesale and commission income —

—

20,808

(20,808)

— Total Owned Brands 115,749

—

84,217

(20,808)

179,158 National brands 542,793

—

—

—

542,793 Canada Retail(2) —

70,266

—

—

70,266 Total net sales $ 658,542

$ 70,266

$ 84,217

$ (20,808)

$ 792,217 Three months ended July 30, 2022

















Owned Brands:(1)

















Direct-to-consumer $ 147,877

$ —

$ 7,793

$ —

$ 155,670 External customer wholesale, commission

income, and other —

—

39,179

—

39,179 Intersegment wholesale and commission income —

—

19,379

(19,379)

— Total Owned Brands 147,877

—

66,351

(19,379)

194,849 National brands 586,186

—

—

—

586,186 Canada Retail(2) —

78,284

—

—

78,284 Total net sales $ 734,063

$ 78,284

$ 66,351

$ (19,379)

$ 859,319 Six months ended July 29, 2023

















Owned Brands:(1)

















Direct-to-consumer $ 238,958

$ —

$ 26,400

$ —

$ 265,358 External customer wholesale, commission

income, and other —

—

112,250

—

112,250 Intersegment wholesale and commission income —

—

38,550

(38,550)

— Total Owned Brands 238,958

—

177,200

(38,550)

377,608 National brands 1,032,470

—

—

—

1,032,470 Canada Retail(2) —

124,221

—

—

124,221 Total net sales $ 1,271,428

$ 124,221

$ 177,200

$ (38,550)

$ 1,534,299 Six months ended July 30, 2022

















Owned Brands:(1)

















Direct-to-consumer $ 287,032

$ —

$ 14,320

$ —

$ 301,352 External customer wholesale, commission

income, and other —

—

104,135

—

104,135 Intersegment wholesale and commission income —

—

45,352

(45,352)

— Total Owned Brands 287,032

—

163,807

(45,352)

405,487 National brands 1,149,776

—

—

—

1,149,776 Canada Retail(2) —

134,599

—

—

134,599 Total net sales $ 1,436,808

$ 134,599

$ 163,807

$ (45,352)

$ 1,689,862





















(1) "Owned Brands" refers to those brands we have rights to sell through ownership or license arrangements. Beginning in the first quarter of 2023, sales of the Keds brand are included in Owned Brands as a result of our acquisition of the Keds business. Sales of the Keds brand in periods prior to the first quarter of 2023 are not restated, as this brand was considered a national brand during those periods. (2) We currently do not report the Canada Retail segment net sales by brand categories.

Comparable Sales

Three months ended

Six months ended

July 29, 2023

July 30, 2022

July 29, 2023

July 30, 2022 Change in comparable sales:













U.S. Retail segment (9.2) %

2.7 %

(10.4) %

7.8 % Canada Retail segment (7.3) %

47.3 %

(3.0) %

44.8 % Brand Portfolio segment - direct-to-consumer

channel 0.5 %

43.3 %

5.3 %

31.5 % Total (8.9) %

6.2 %

(9.6) %

10.4 %

Store Count (square footage in thousands) July 29, 2023

July 30, 2022

Number of

Stores

Square

Footage

Number of

Stores

Square

Footage U.S. Retail segment - DSW stores 498

9,978

506

10,237 Canada Retail segment:













The Shoe Company stores 113

594

113

596 DSW stores 25

496

25

496

138

1,090

138

1,092 Total number of stores 636

11,068

644

11,329

Gross Profit

Three months ended











(dollars in thousands) July 29, 2023

July 30, 2022

Change

Amount

% of

Segment

Net Sales

Amount

% of

Segment

Net Sales

Amount

%

Basis

Points Segment gross profit:

























U.S. Retail $ 225,768

34.3 %

$ 251,143

34.2 %

$ (25,375)

(10.1) %

10 Canada Retail 23,811

33.9 %

30,974

39.6 %

(7,163)

(23.1) %

(570) Brand Portfolio 24,298

28.9 %

12,294

18.5 %

12,004

97.6 %

1,040 Total segment gross profit 273,877

33.7 %

294,411

33.5 %

(20,534)

(7.0) %

20 Net recognition (elimination) of

intersegment gross profit (490)





1,259





(1,749)







Consolidated gross profit $ 273,387

34.5 %

$ 295,670

34.4 %

$ (22,283)

(7.5) %

10



Six months ended



(dollars in thousands) July 29, 2023

July 30, 2022

Change

Amount

% of

Segment

Net Sales

Amount

% of

Segment

Net Sales

Amount

%

Basis

Points Segment gross profit:

























U.S. Retail $ 422,582

33.2 %

$ 484,210

33.7 %

$ (61,628)

(12.7) %

(50) Canada Retail 40,985

33.0 %

49,847

37.0 %

(8,862)

(17.8) %

(400) Brand Portfolio 46,383

26.2 %

36,136

22.1 %

10,247

28.4 %

410 Total segment gross profit 509,950

32.4 %

570,193

32.9 %

(60,243)

(10.6) %

(50) Net recognition of intersegment

gross profit 1,176





1,222





(46)







Consolidated gross profit $ 511,126

33.3 %

$ 571,415

33.8 %

$ (60,289)

(10.6) %

(50)

Intersegment Eliminations

Three months ended (in thousands) July 29, 2023

July 30, 2022 Intersegment recognition and elimination activity:





Net sales recognized by Brand Portfolio segment $ (20,808)

$ (19,379) Cost of sales:





Cost of sales recognized by Brand Portfolio segment 15,066

12,554 Recognition of intersegment gross profit for inventory previously purchased that

was subsequently sold to external customers during the current period 5,252

8,084

$ (490)

$ 1,259



Six months ended (in thousands) July 29, 2023

July 30, 2022 Intersegment recognition and elimination activity:





Net sales recognized by Brand Portfolio segment $ (38,550)

$ (45,352) Cost of sales:





Cost of sales recognized by Brand Portfolio segment 28,277

30,723 Recognition of intersegment gross profit for inventory previously purchased that

was subsequently sold to external customers during the current period 11,449

15,851

$ 1,176

$ 1,222

DESIGNER BRANDS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three months ended

Six months ended

July 29, 2023

July 30, 2022

July 29, 2023

July 30, 2022 Net sales $ 792,217

$ 859,319

$ 1,534,299

$ 1,689,862 Cost of sales (518,830)

(563,649)

(1,023,173)

(1,118,447) Gross profit 273,387

295,670

511,126

571,415 Operating expenses (214,530)

(228,690)

(434,649)

(452,116) Income from equity investments 2,138

2,435

4,469

4,380 Impairment charges (308)

(1,816)

(649)

(2,888) Operating profit 60,687

67,599

80,297

120,791 Interest expense, net (6,932)

(2,752)

(13,529)

(5,704) Loss on extinguishment of debt and write-off of debt issuance

costs —

—

—

(12,862) Non-operating income, net 579

37

245

43 Income before income taxes 54,334

64,884

67,013

102,268 Income tax provision (17,079)

(18,671)

(18,385)

(29,873) Net income 37,255

46,213

48,628

72,395 Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest (51)

—

(9)

— Net income attributable to Designer Brands Inc. $ 37,204

$ 46,213

$ 48,619

$ 72,395 Diluted earnings per share attributable to Designer Brands

Inc. $ 0.56

$ 0.62

$ 0.73

$ 0.96 Weighted average diluted shares 66,997

73,942

66,863

75,369

DESIGNER BRANDS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited and in thousands)



July 29, 2023

January 28, 2023

July 30, 2022 ASSETS









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents $ 46,187

$ 58,766

$ 50,799 Receivables, net 97,364

77,763

204,880 Inventories 606,841

605,652

694,010 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 50,308

47,750

51,558 Total current assets 800,700

789,931

1,001,247 Property and equipment, net 226,634

235,430

242,147 Operating lease assets 751,637

700,373

646,062 Goodwill 135,259

97,115

93,655 Intangible assets, net 72,640

31,866

20,237 Deferred tax assets 48,100

48,285

— Equity investments 62,938

63,820

61,957 Other assets 49,430

42,798

37,134 Total assets $ 2,147,338

$ 2,009,618

$ 2,102,439 LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING

INTEREST AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current liabilities:









Accounts payable $ 294,724

$ 255,364

$ 337,543 Accrued expenses 172,130

190,676

210,469 Current maturities of long-term debt 2,500

—

— Current operating lease liabilities 181,484

190,086

192,130 Total current liabilities 650,838

636,126

740,142 Long-term debt 328,506

281,035

387,441 Non-current operating lease liabilities 682,248

631,412

588,064 Other non-current liabilities 22,784

24,989

25,844 Total liabilities 1,684,376

1,573,562

1,741,491 Redeemable noncontrolling interest 3,144

3,155

— Total shareholders' equity 459,818

432,901

360,948 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest, and

shareholders' equity $ 2,147,338

$ 2,009,618

$ 2,102,439

DESIGNER BRANDS INC.

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION

(unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three months ended

Six months ended

July 29, 2023

July 30, 2022

July 29, 2023

July 30, 2022 Operating expenses $ (214,530)

$ (228,690)

$ (434,649)

$ (452,116) Non-GAAP adjustments:













CEO transition costs 744

—

2,954

— Restructuring and integration costs 818

992

2,938

1,606 Acquisition-related costs 90

—

1,597

— Total non-GAAP adjustments 1,652

992

7,489

1,606 Adjusted operating expenses $ (212,878)

$ (227,698)

$ (427,160)

$ (450,510) Operating profit $ 60,687

$ 67,599

$ 80,297

$ 120,791 Non-GAAP adjustments:













CEO transition costs 744

—

2,954

— Restructuring and integration costs 818

992

2,938

1,606 Acquisition-related costs 90

—

1,597

— Impairment charges 308

1,816

649

2,888 Total non-GAAP adjustments 1,960

2,808

8,138

4,494 Adjusted operating profit $ 62,647

$ 70,407

$ 88,435

$ 125,285 Net income attributable to Designer Brands Inc. $ 37,204

$ 46,213

$ 48,619

$ 72,395 Non-GAAP adjustments:













CEO transition costs 744

—

2,954

— Restructuring and integration costs 818

992

2,938

1,606 Acquisition-related costs 90

—

1,597

— Impairment charges 308

1,816

649

2,888 Loss on extinguishment of debt and write-off of debt

issuance costs —

—

—

12,862 Foreign currency transaction gains (579)

(37)

(245)

(43) Total non-GAAP adjustments before tax effect 1,381

2,771

7,893

17,313 Tax effect on above non-GAAP adjustments (377)

(735)

(2,032)

(4,374) Discrete and permanent tax on non-deductible CEO

transition costs 1,750

—

1,897

— Valuation allowance change on deferred tax assets (607)

(2,135)

(2,724)

(2,495) Total non-GAAP adjustments, after tax 2,147

(99)

5,034

10,444 Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling

interest 51

—

9

— Adjusted net income $ 39,402

$ 46,114

$ 53,662

$ 82,839 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.56

$ 0.62

$ 0.73

$ 0.96 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.59

$ 0.62

$ 0.80

$ 1.10

Non-GAAP Measures

To supplement amounts presented in our consolidated financial statements determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted operating expenses, adjusted operating profit, adjusted net income, and adjusted diluted earnings per share as shown in the table above. These measures adjust for the effects of: (1) CEO transition costs; (2) restructuring and integration costs, including severance charges other than those included in CEO transition costs; (3) acquisition-related costs; (4) impairment charges; (5) loss on extinguishment of debt and write-off of debt issuance costs; (6) foreign currency transaction gains; (7) the net tax impact of such items, including discrete and permanent tax on non-deductible CEO transition costs; (8) the change in the valuation allowance on deferred tax assets; and (9) net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest. The unaudited adjusted results should not be construed as an alternative to the reported results determined in accordance with GAAP. These financial measures are not based on any standardized methodology and are not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to both management and investors to increase comparability to prior periods by adjusting for certain items that may not be indicative of core operating measures and to better identify trends in our business. The adjusted financial results are used by management to, and allow investors to, evaluate the operating performance of the Company compared to prior periods, when reviewed in conjunction with the Company's GAAP statements. These amounts are not determined in accordance with GAAP and therefore should not be used exclusively in evaluating the Company's business and operations.

Comparable Sales Performance Metric

We consider the percent change in comparable sales from the same previous year period, a primary metric commonly used throughout the retail industry, to be an important measurement for management and investors of the performance of our direct-to-consumer businesses. We include in our comparable sales metric sales from stores in operation for at least 14 months at the beginning of the applicable year. Stores are added to the comparable base at the beginning of the year and are dropped for comparative purposes in the quarter in which they are closed. Comparable sales include the e-commerce sales of the U.S. Retail and Canada Retail segments. Comparable sales for the Canada Retail segment exclude the impact of foreign currency translation and are calculated by translating current period results at the foreign currency exchange rate used in the comparable period of the prior year. Comparable sales for the Brand Portfolio segment include the direct-to-consumer e-commerce sales of www.vincecamuto.com. The e-commerce sales for Topo Athletic and the Keds business will be added to the comparable base for the Brand Portfolio segment beginning with the first quarter of 2024 and the second quarter of 2024, respectively. The calculation of comparable sales varies across the retail industry and, as a result, the calculations of other retail companies may not be consistent with our calculation.

