13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Off Lease Only Files for Voluntary Chapter 11

Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Off Lease Only ("the Company") and certain of its affiliates today announced that the Company has voluntarily filed for protection under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code in the District of Delaware to pursue an orderly wind down of its business.

The Company made this decision due to the significant challenges and competitive pressures resulting from unprecedented changes to the automotive retail landscape. The industry has been impacted by inventory scarcity, and vehicle price inflation stemming from supply chain disruptions and multi-year declines in new vehicle production. Elevated pricing and rising interest rates have further deteriorated conditions in the automotive retail market, weakening consumer demand and affordability.

Off Lease Only has explored a range of strategic options; however, industry headwinds coupled with the decreased affordability of used vehicles have necessitated the decision to pursue an orderly wind down of the business.

For more information about Off Lease Only's Chapter 11 case, please visit https://cases.stretto.com/OLO.

Off Lease Only is represented by Proskauer Rose LLP as legal counsel and FTI Consulting as financial advisor.

Media Contact
OLO@fticonsulting.com

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/off-lease-only-files-for-voluntary-chapter-11-301921193.html

SOURCE Off Lease Only

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.