1MORE Introduces S50 and S30 Sports Headphones: Elevating Athletic Audio Experience with Innovative Open Air Design

1MORE S50: 1MORE PurePower Driver, Diamond-Like Carbon Diaphragm, Open-Air Technology, IPX7 Waterproof Rating, 38H Battery Life + Quick Charge + Wireless Charging

1MORE S30: Open-Air Technology, Directional Sound Technology, 14.2 mm Dynamic Driver with DLC Diaphragm + DBB bass engineered algorithm, 4-Mic Noise Canceling for Calls, IPX5 Waterproof Rating, support 30 hours of continuous playback

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 1MORE, a leading audio company dedicated to delivering superior sound quality, is thrilled to announce the launch of its groundbreaking 1MORE Fit Open Earbuds S50 and 1MORE Fit SE Open Earbuds S30 with open air design. These cutting-edge audio accessories are meticulously engineered to enhance the auditory experience for athletes and fitness enthusiasts, revolutionizing the way they engage with their favourite tunes while staying active.

1MORE Fit Open Earbuds S50: Open Ear, HiFi Music

The 1MORE S50 redefines sports audio with a host of groundbreaking features. The integration of the 1MORE PurePower Driver with its strong magnetic design results in a remarkable 40% increase in driving force, ensuring an unparalleled auditory journey. The advanced DLC (Diamond-Like Carbon) diaphragm guarantees superior sound quality, while the collaboration with Sonarworks and the exclusive Sound ID feature brings a personalized sonic experience like never before.

Grammy master-tuned sound elevates the listening experience with balanced acoustics and meticulous attention to detail. The revolutionary Open-Air Tech employs innovative Directional Sound Loops, enveloping the user in a captivating soundscape. The skin-friendly silicone material, coupled with the ergonomic ear hooks, guarantees ultimate comfort during extended wear.

Durability meets convenience with IPX7 sweat resistance, allowing users to push their limits without compromising the audio quality. The 1MORE S50 boasts an impressive 38-hour battery life and features a remarkable 5-minute quick charge that grants an additional 2 hours of playtime. Wireless charging via Qi-enabled technology ensures hassle-free recharging, and Bluetooth 5.3 technology establishes seamless connectivity.

1MORE Fit SE Open Earbuds S30: Boost Your Sports Mood

The 1MORE S30 redefines how athletes interact with audio during their workouts. Powered by a 14.2 mm Dynamic Driver featuring a DLC diaphragm, these headphones offer unparalleled sound quality. The incorporation of the DBB Low-Frequency Enhancement Algorithm further enriches the audio experience.

The Innovation Open-Air Design of the 1MORE S30 embraces a novel approach to athletic audio, ensuring 10g of each earbud fits snugly and gently curves for optimal comfort. This design promotes situational awareness, enhancing safety during movement-intensive activities.

With IPX5 sweat resistance, the 1MORE S30 stands up to rigorous workouts, while the 4-Mic Intelligent Noise Cancelling filters the environmental noise when you are on a call, keeping all the details of your voice. The 1MORE S30 boasts an impressive 30-hour battery life and utilizes Bluetooth 5.3 technology for seamless connectivity.

Both the 1MORE S50 and S30 sports headphones embody 1MORE's commitment to delivering superior audio experiences, providing athletes with the perfect blend of innovation, comfort, and performance.

The 1MORE S50 and S30 sports headphones will be available for purchase on Amazon for $119.99 and $59.99 Now.

S50：

AMZ US: https://bit.ly/3Z9wcUF

AMA CA: https://bit.ly/3R8Fgar

1MORE US: https://bit.ly/45CQCYG

S30:

AMZ US: https://bit.ly/3PbxpGH

AMA CA: https://bit.ly/3LdAAMI

1MORE US: https://bit.ly/3R78beX

ABOUT 1MORE

1MORE specializes in acoustic design and development, smart software, and wearable audio products. Born with a profound mission to deliver superior audio quality at consumer-friendly prices. Additionally, 1MORE's products have received multiple industry and design awards including prestigious CES Innovation awards, RedDot, iF Design awards and other major industry accolades.

