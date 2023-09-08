Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. Reports First Half 2023 Financial Results

BEIJING, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. ("GEHI" or the "Company") (NYSE: GEHI), a leading early childhood education service provider in China and Singapore, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first half of 2023.

The Company's Acquisition of eLMTree and Divestiture of its PRC Business

The Company announced on April 18, 2023, that it has entered into an agreement and plan of merger (the "Merger Agreement"), dated April 18, 2023, with Bright Sunlight Limited, a Cayman Islands exempted company and a direct, wholly owned subsidiary of the Company (the "Merger Sub"), Best Assistant Education Online Limited, a Cayman Islands exempted company ("Best Assistant") and a controlled subsidiary of NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKEX: 0777, "NetDragon"), a Cayman Islands exempted company, and solely for purposes of certain named sections thereof, NetDragon. It is contemplated that Best Assistant will transfer the education business of NetDragon outside of the PRC to Elmtree Inc., a Cayman Islands exempted company limited by shares ("eLMTree") and currently a wholly owned subsidiary of Best Assistant. Pursuant to the Merger Agreement, Merger Sub will merge with and into eLMTree with eLMTree continuing as the surviving company and becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company (the "Merger").

Concurrent with the execution of the Merger Agreement, the Company has entered into a share purchase agreement (the "Divestiture Agreement") with Rainbow Companion, Inc. (the "Divestiture Purchaser"), a purchaser consortium formed by Joy Year Limited, Bloom Star Limited, Ascendent Rainbow (Cayman) Limited (and its affiliates), Trump Creation Limited and China Growth Capital Limited. Pursuant to the Divestiture Agreement, immediately prior to the Closing, the Company will transfer all its education business in China to the Divestiture Purchaser (the "Divestiture"). Upon completion of the Divestiture, the Company will cease to operate any education business in China.

As the Company will divest its China business, the Company's China operations and its associated assets and liabilities have been reclassified as discontinued operations in the financial results. After the Divestiture, the Company's Singapore operations and its associated assets and liabilities will continue to remain with the Company. As the Merger has not closed, the financial information of eLMTree is not included in the Company's financial results for the first six months of 2023. For the unaudited pro forma condensed combined financial information which presents the combined financial information of the Company following the Divestiture and eLMTree after giving effect to the Merger, please refer to the proxy statement for extraordinary general meeting of the Company that was included in our current report on Form 6-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 31, 2023.

First Six Months of 2023 Financial Results

Net revenues from continuing operations were US$18.0 million , compared with US$15.3 million for the first six months of 2022.

Gross profit from continuing operations was US$2.7 million , compared with US$1.0 million for the first six months of 2022.

Net loss from continuing operations attributable to ordinary shareholders of GEHI for the first six months of 2023 was US$2.2 million , compared with US$1.1 million for the same period of 2022. Adjusted net loss from continuing operations attributable to ordinary shareholders [1] of GEHI for the first six months of 2023 was US$2.1 million , compared with US$1.0 million for the same period of 2022.



Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of GEHI for the first six months of 2023 was US$4 .5 million, compared with US$26 .8 million of net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of GEHI for the same period of 2022. Adjusted net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders [1] of GEHI for the first six months of 2023 was US$4 .1 million, compared with US$27.3 million of adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders [1] of GEHI for the same period of 2022.

Net Revenues from Continuing Operations

Net revenues from continuing operations for the first six months of 2023 were US$18.0 million, an increase of 17.9% from US$15.3 million for the same period of 2022.

Revenues from kindergarten services from continuing operations for the first six months of 2023 were US$9.5 million, an increase of 18.5% from US$8.0 million for the same period last year. The increase in our revenues generated from kindergarten services was primarily due to a 3.3% increase in the average number of students from 1,412 to 1,459, and a 14.7% increase in the average tuition and fees from US$933 to US$1,070 during the comparison periods.

Revenues from student care center services from continuing operations for the first six months of 2023 were US$7.8 million, an increase of 17.1% from US$6.7 million for the same period last year. The increase in our revenues generated from student care center services was primarily due to a 18.5% increase in the average number of students from 5,757 to 6,820.

Revenues from franchise services from continuing operations for the first six months of 2023 were US$0.7 million, an increase of 18.1% from US$0.6 million for the same period last year. The increase in our revenues generated from franchise services was primarily due to an increase in the number of franchise facilities.

Cost of Revenues of Continuing Operations

Cost of revenues of continuing operations for the first six months of 2023 was US$15.3 million, compared with US$14.2 million for the first six months of 2022. The increase was primarily due to an increase in staff compensation at the Company's directly operated kindergartens and higher operating cost.

Gross Profit from Continuing Operations

Gross profit from continuing operations for the first six months of 2023 was US$2.7 million, compared with US$1.0 million for the same period last year.

Operating Expenses of Continuing Operations

Total operating expenses of continuing operations for the first six months of 2023 were US$6.0 million, compared with US$3.3 million for the same period last year. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, operating expenses of continuing operations were US$5.8 million for the first six months of 2023, compared with US$3.1 million for the same period last year.

Selling expenses of continuing operations were US$0.3 million for the first six months of 2023, compared with US$0.2 million for the same period last year.

General and administrative expenses of continuing operations for the first six months of 2023 were US$5.7 million, compared with US$3.0 million for the same period last year. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, general and administrative expenses of continuing operations were US$5.5 million for the first six months of 2023, an increase of 90.9% from US$2.9 million for the same period of 2022. The increase in general and administrative expenses excluding share-based compensation expenses was primarily due to the increase in transaction cost related to the Merger.

Operating Loss from Continuing Operations

Operating loss from continuing operations for the first six months of 2023 was US$3.3 million, compared with US$2.2 million for the same period last year. Adjusted operating loss[2] from continuing operations for the first six months of 2023 was US$3.1 million, compared with US$2.1 million for the same period last year.

Net Loss from Continuing Operations

Net loss from continuing operations attributable to ordinary shareholders of GEHI for the first six months of 2023 was US$2.2 million, compared with US$1.1 million for the same period of 2022. Adjusted net loss from continuing operations attributable to ordinary shareholders of GEHI for the first six months of 2023 was US$2.1 million, compared with US$1.0 million for the same period of 2022.

Basic and diluted net loss from continuing operations per American Depositary Share ("ADS") attributable to ordinary shareholders of GEHI for the first six months of 2023 were both US$1.59, compared with both of US$0.79 for the same period of 2022. Each ADS represents twenty Class A ordinary shares.

Adjusted basic and diluted net loss from continuing operations per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders[3] of GEHI for the first six months of 2023 were both US$1.49 compared with both of US$0.69 for the same period of 2022.

EBITDA[4] from continuing operations for the first six months of 2023 was negative US$1.6 million, compared with negative US$0.1 million for the same period of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA[5] from continuing operations for the first six months of 2023 was negative US$1.4 million, compared with US$31.0 thousand for the same period of 2022.

Net Income/loss from Discontinued Operations

Loss from discontinued operations after taxes for the first six months of 2023 was US$2.4 million, compared with US$4.1 million for the same period last year. Gain on disposal of discontinued operations after taxes for the first six months of 2023 was nil, compared with US$30.5 million for the same period of 2022. This was primarily because the company divested its directly operated kindergarten business and recognized $30.5 million disposal gain in the first half of 2022, while the Divestiture announced on April 18, 2023 has not complete in the first half of 2023 and the company has not recognized any gains from the Divestiture.

Net Income/loss

Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of GEHI for the first six months of 2023 was US$4.5 million, compared with US$26.8 million of net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of GEHI for the same period of 2022. This was primarily due to the decrease of US$30.5 million disposal gain the Company recognized from discontinued operation in the first half of 2022.

Adjusted net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of GEHI for the first six months of 2023 was US$4.1 million, compared with US$27.3 million of adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of GEHI for the same period of 2022.

Basic and diluted net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of GEHI for the first six months of 2023 were both US$3.15, compared with both US$19.11 of basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of GEHI for the same period of 2022. Each ADS represents twenty Class A ordinary shares.

Adjusted basic and diluted net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders[3] of GEHI for the first six months of 2023 were both US$2.93, compared with both US$19.42 of adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders[3] of GEHI for the same period of 2022.

EBITDA for the first six months of 2023 was negative US$3.3 million, compared with US$36.3 million for the same period of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA for the first six months of 2023 was negative US3.0 million, compared with US$36.8 million for the same period of 2022.

[1] Adjusted net income (loss) (from continuing operations) attributable to ordinary shareholders is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net income (loss) (from continuing operations) attributable to ordinary shareholders excluding share-based compensation expenses and changes in redeemable non-controlling interests. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP results" elsewhere in this earnings release. [2] Adjusted operating income (loss) is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as operating income (loss) excluding share-based compensation expenses. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP results" elsewhere in this earnings release. [3] Adjusted basic and diluted net income (loss) (from continuing operations) per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders is a non- GAAP financial measure, which is defined as basic and diluted net income (loss) (from continuing operations) per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders excluding share-based compensation expenses and changes in redeemable non-controlling interest. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP results" elsewhere in this earnings release. [4] EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) excluding depreciation, amortization and income tax expenses. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP results" elsewhere in this earnings release. [5] Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net income (loss) excluding depreciation, amortization, income tax expenses, and share-based compensation expenses. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP results" elsewhere in this earnings release.

About Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc.

Founded on the core values of "Care" and "Responsibility," "Inspire" and "Innovate," Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. (formerly known as RYB Education, Inc.) is a leading early childhood education service provider in China. Since opening its first play-and-learn center in 1998, the Company has grown and flourished with the mission to provide high-quality, individualized and age-appropriate care and education to nurture and inspire each child for his or her betterment in life. During its two decades of operating history, the Company has built itself into a well-recognized education brand and helped bring about many new educational practices in China's early childhood education industry. GEHI's comprehensive early childhood education solutions meet the needs of children from infancy to 6 years old through structured courses at kindergartens and play-and-learn centers, as well as at-home educational products and services.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We use EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, and adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS, each a non-GAAP financial measure, in evaluating our operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes.

EBITDA is defined as net income excluding depreciation, amortization and income tax expenses; adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income excluding depreciation, amortization, income tax expenses, and share-based compensation expenses; adjusted operating income is defined as operating income excluding share-based compensation expenses; adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders is defined as net income attributable to ordinary shareholders excluding share-based compensation expenses and changes in redeemable non-controlling interest; and adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders are defined as basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders excluding share-based compensation expenses and changes in redeemable non-controlling interest.

We believe that EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, and adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS, help identify underlying trends in our business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of certain expenses that we include in income from operations and net income. We believe that EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, and adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS, provide useful information about our operating results, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by our management in its financial and operational decision-making.

EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, and adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS, should not be considered in isolation or construed as an alternative to net income or any other measure of performance or as an indicator of our operating performance. Investors are encouraged to review the historical adjusted financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, and adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS, presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to our data. We encourage investors and others to review our financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's brand recognition and market reputation; student enrollment in the Company's teaching facilities; the Company's growth strategies; its future business development, results of operations and financial condition; trends and competition in China's early childhood education market; changes in its revenues and certain cost or expense items; the expected growth of the Chinese early childhood education market; Chinese governmental policies relating to the Company's industry and general economic conditions in China. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands of U.S. dollars)



As of

June 30, 2023 December 31,

2022 Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents 19,753 20,510 Accounts receivable, net 1,097 658 Inventories 103 96 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 661 691 Amount due from related parties 526 504 Current assets for discontinued operations 12,260 18,786 Total current assets 34,400 41,245





Non-current assets:



Property, plant and equipment, net 4,979 4,780 Intangible assets, net 5,614 5,647 Deferred tax assets 33 34 Other non-current assets 1,545 1,354 Prepayments to related parties 1,076 1,009 Operating lease right-of-use assets 4,589 5,559 Non-current assets for discontinued operations 17,839 21,045 Total assets 70,075 80,673





Liabilities



Current liabilities:



Prepayments from customers, current portion 32 53 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities – third

parties 5,068 3,670 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities –

related parties 344 232 Income tax payable 835 949 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 2,807 2,928 Deferred revenue, current portion 400 892 Current liabilities for discontinued operations 19,540 23,509 Total current liabilities 29,026 32,233





Non-current liabilities:



Other non-current liabilities 3,509 3,604 Deferred income tax liabilities 950 959 Operating lease liabilities, non-current portion 1,943 2,468 Non-current liabilities for discontinued operations 13,314 16,510 Total liabilities 48,742 55,774





Mezzanine equity



Redeemable non-controlling interests 281 111





Equity



Ordinary shares 29 29 Treasury stock (6,897) (7,445) Additional paid-in capital 134,828 135,060 Statutory reserve 5,293 5,293 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,005) (1,625) Accumulated deficit (111,512) (107,059) Total Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc.

shareholders' equity 20,736 24,253 Non-controlling interest 316 535 Total equity 21,052 24,788 Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and total equity 70,075 80,673

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)

























Six months Ended











June 30,











2023

2022

















Net revenues:















Services















Services-third parties









17,891

15,188 Services-related parties







36

54 Total services revenues







17,927

15,242 Products















Products-third parties







91

42 Total products revenues







91

42 Total net revenues







18,018

15,284 Cost of revenues:













Services









15,270

14,198 Products









57

37 Total cost of revenues







15,327

14,235 Gross profit









2,691

1,049

















Operating expenses













Selling expenses







285

227 General and administrative expenses





5,687

3,046 Total operating expenses





5,972

3,273

















Operating loss from continuing operations



(3,281)

(2,224) Government subsidy income





1,199

1,095 Loss before income taxes from continuing operations

(2,082)

(1,129) Less: Income tax benefits







-

(3)

















Net loss from continuing operations





(2,082)

(1,126)

















Discontinued operations













Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes

(2,401)

(4,146) Gain on disposal, net of income taxes





-

30,537 Net (loss) income from discontinued operations, net of







income taxes







(2,401)

26,391

















Net (loss) income







(4,483)

25,265 Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest from







continuing operations







167

(18) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest from









discontinued operations







(197)

(1,550) Net (loss) income attributable to ordinary shareholders of







Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc.





(4,453)

26,833





















































Net (loss) income per share attributable to ordinary







shareholders of Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. – Basic







and diluted















Net loss from continuing operations





(0.08)

(0.04) Net (loss) income from discontinued operations



(0.08)

1.00 Net (loss) income







(0.16)

0.96 Net (loss) income per ADS attributable to ordinary









shareholders of Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. – Basic







and diluted (Note 1)













Net loss from continuing operations





(1.59)

(0.79) Net (loss) income from discontinued operations



(1.56)

19.90 Net (loss) income







(3.15)

19.11

















Weighted average shares used in calculating net (loss)







income per ordinary share











Basic and diluted







28,234,094

28,078,124















Note 1：Each ADS represents twenty Class A ordinary shares.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)











Six months Ended

June 30,



2023

2022 Net (loss) income

(4,483)

25,265 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax of nil:







Change in cumulative foreign currency translation

adjustments

(251)

(2411) Total comprehensive (loss) income

(4,734)

22,854 Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to non-

controlling interest

(49)

(1,928) Comprehensive (loss) income attributable to

Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc.

(4,685)

24,782

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)























Six Months Ended



June 30,



2023

2022 Operating loss from continuing

operations

(3,281)

(2,224) Share-based compensation expenses on

continuing operations

142

142 Adjusted operating loss from continuing

operations











(3,139)

(2,082)









Net loss from continuing operations

attributable to ordinary shareholders of

Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc.

(2,249)

(1,108) Net (loss) income from discontinued

operations attributable to ordinary

shareholders of Gravitas Education

Holdings, Inc.

(2,204)

27,941 Net (loss) income attributable to

ordinary shareholders of Gravitas

Education Holdings, Inc.

(4,453)

26,833 Share-based compensation expenses on

continuing operations

142

142 Share-based compensation expenses on

discontinued operations

175

293 Adjusted net loss from continuing

operations attributable to ordinary

shareholders of Gravitas Education

Holdings, Inc.

(2,107)

(966) Adjusted net (loss) income from

discontinued operations attributable to

ordinary shareholders of Gravitas

Education Holdings, Inc.

(2,029)

28,234 Adjusted net (loss) income attributable

to ordinary shareholders of Gravitas

Education Holdings, Inc.

(4,136)

27,268



















Net loss from continuing operations

(2,082)

(1,126) Net (loss) income from discontinued

operations

(2,401)

26,391 Net (loss) income

(4,483)

25,265 Add: Income tax benefits on continuing

operations

-

(3) Income tax expenses on discontinued

operations

292

6,667 Depreciation of property, plant and

equipment, and amortization of intangible

assets of continuing operations

494

1,018 Depreciation of property, plant and

equipment, and amortization of intangible

assets of discontinued operations

415

3,393 EBITDA from continuing operations

(1,588)

(111) EBITDA from discontinued operations

(1,694)

36,451 EBITDA

(3,282)

36,340 Share-based compensation expenses on

continuing operations

142

142 Share-based compensation expenses on

discontinued operations

175

293 Adjusted EBITDA from continuing

operations

(1,446)

31 Adjusted EBITDA from discontinued

operations

(1,519)

36,744 Adjusted EBITDA

(2,965)

36,775









Net (loss) income per ADS attributable

to ordinary shareholders of Gravitas

Education Holdings, Inc.- Basic and

diluted (Note1)







Net loss from continuing operations

(1.59)

(0.79) Net (loss) income from discontinued operations

(1.56)

19.90 Net (loss) income

(3.15)

19.11









Adjusted net (loss) income per ADS

attributable to ordinary shareholders

of Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc.-

Basic and diluted (Note1)







Net loss from continuing operations

(1.49)

(0.69) Net (loss) income from discontinued operations

(1.44)

20.11 Net (loss) income

(2.93)

19.42









Weighted average shares used in

calculating basic and diluted net (loss)

income per ADS (Note1)

28,234,094

28,078,124 Weighted average shares used in

calculating basic and diluted adjusted net

(loss) income per ADS (Note1)

28,234,094

28,078,124









Adjusted (loss) net income per share

attributable to ordinary shareholders of

Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc.-

Basic and diluted (Note1)







Net loss from continuing operations

(0.07)

(0.03) Net (loss) income from discontinued

operations

(0.08)

1.00 Net (loss) income

(0.15)

0.97









Note 1：Each ADS represents twenty Class A ordinary shares.

