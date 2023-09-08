Truckstop Raises Awareness for Driver Well-being Challenges During National Truck Driver Appreciation Week

BOISE, Idaho, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of National Truck Driver Appreciation Week (Sept. 10-16), Truckstop surveyed over 500 long-haul truck drivers to gain an understanding of the challenges they face on the road to eat healthy and stay active.

"As we mark National Truck Driver Appreciation Week, it's imperative we shed light on the real challenges drivers face every day," said Kendra Tucker, chief executive officer, Truckstop. "This research underscores our commitment to understanding their unique struggles and advocating for truck drivers' overall well-being. A big thank you for all that you do and know that your efforts are truly appreciated."

The survey1 revealed the following insights:

Nutrition on the Road

Truck drivers are challenged to find healthy eating options while on the road mainly due to: Parking (most healthier food options don't have truck access) (43%), lack of access to healthy eating options (41%), lack of time (40%), don't have ability to cook in my truck (e.g., don't have cooking equipment) (36%), cost (buying healthier food options are expensive) (34%).

Over a third (36%) of those surveyed said their primary method for eating on the road is ordering fast food while eating at non-traditional food places like gas stations and truckstops are also fairly popular (30%).

Fifty-nine percent of truck drivers surveyed believe they eat healthily* when on the road, yet over a third (37%)** indicate they cook their own meals on a fairly regular basis.

Physical Health on the Road

Finding time to exercise on the road is much more difficult than when at home due to: Fatigue from driving all day (52%), a lack of time (48%), lack of access to exercise options (48%) and difficulty finding a place to park truck that provides exercise options (42%).

Naturally, most long-haul drivers spend most of the day inactive as the majority only stop once (11%) or twice (49%) a day to exercise/stretch – only 36% stop 3 or more times a day.

Although 90% * of drivers surveyed indicate they get at least one exercise session per week, most (69%) ** are exercising only one to two times per week.

On those who exercise, the most common places for them to go are anywhere outside (44%), preferably at a park or hiking trail (40%), although 40% indicated they will exercise in their truck if they have to.

Mental Health on the Road

In terms of job satisfaction, 84% of truck drivers surveyed are satisfied * with their job currently, which increases to 93% for those with a low overall stress level in their job.

Eighty-eight percent** of respondents have a high (26%) or moderate (62%) overall stress level in their job, with just 12% rating it as low.

Support for the St. Christopher Truckers Development and Relief Fund

Truckstop is proud to support the St. Christopher Truckers Development and Relief Fund (SCF) with a donation tied to their National Truck Driver Appreciation Week campaign which runs throughout the month of September. The SCF mission is to help aid over-the-road semi-truck drivers and their families when an illness or injury has caused them to be out of work. SCF also has proven success with its free health and wellness programs for drivers aimed at keeping essential workers healthy and on the road, including a CDC-approved Diabetes Prevention Program, smoking cessation, health challenges, at-home cancer screenings, and free vaccines.

Rockstars of the Road: Highway to Health Series

Join us in celebrating National Truck Driver Appreciation Week and check out Truckstop's Rockstars of the Road: Highway to Health campaign on Facebook where followers can win fantastic prizes while honoring the dedicated truck drivers who keep America moving.

About Truckstop

Truckstop is a trusted partner for carriers, brokers, and shippers, empowering the freight community through a platform of innovative solutions for the entire freight lifecycle to increase efficiency, automate processes, and accelerate growth. As one of the industry's largest neutral freight marketplaces, Truckstop provides the customer service as well as scale of quality loads and trucks to give customers of all sizes, whether on the road or in the office, the transparency and freedom to build lasting relationships and grow their businesses. To learn how Truckstop is helping move the freight community forward, visit https://truckstop.com.

Methodology

1Survey carried out, on behalf of Truckstop, by Censuswide among a sample of 502 U.S.- based truck drivers that are carriers (an individual or for company that does shipping and handling of cargo loads) regionally or nationally surveyed between 08.24.2023 – 09.01.2023. Censuswide abides by and employs members of the Market Research Society and follows the MRS code of conduct which is based on the ESOMAR principles.

