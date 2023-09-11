ENGWE Unveils the E26: The Ultimate Riding Experience at an Unbeatable Price

WASHINGTON, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ENGWE has been at the forefront of the electric bike industry, empowering individuals to embrace a new way of commuting and exploring. With the steadfast mission of redefining short trips, ENGWE proudly introduces its latest masterpiece: the ENGWE E26. This revolutionary e-bike embodies the essence of the brand's slogan, "Explore a new way".

Discover the E26 Early-Bird Promotion: Your Gateway to Savings and Surprises!

ENGWE celebrates the E26 launch with an irresistible promotion designed to reward its valued customers. From September 11th to September 24th, all adventure enthusiasts can partake in the excitement by signing up for an exclusive early-bird discount of $50 off or €100 off on the purchase of the new E26. But that's not all – ENGWE is also giving away an exciting assortment of gifts, including 10 pcs brand-new E26 e-bikes, among other accessories 50 pcs totally!

ENGWE E26: the best valued fat tire e-bike around $1000

Motor Options: Tailored to different regions, the E26 is available in 250W for the EU version and a robust 750W for the international version.

Unmatched Torque: With a torque of 70Nm, the E26 effortlessly conquers varied terrains, ensuring a seamless riding experience.

Extended Range: Cover distances of up to 140km (87 miles in the US) on a single charge.

Variants for Everyone: Choose from step-through and step-over models, catering to diverse preferences.

Precision Braking: Equipped with hydraulic brakes, the E26 guarantees reliable stopping power, enhancing safety and control.

Exceptional Comfort: Dual suspension system ensures a smooth and comfortable ride even on rough surfaces.

Effortless Gear Changes: A Shimano 7-speed gearbox enables effortless shifting, adapting to various riding conditions.

Functional Design: A sturdy rear rack with a 55 lbs (25kg) load capacity ensures convenience and practicality.

Maximized Speed: Reach speeds of up to 28mph (25km/h), making every journey a breeze.

Elegance in Every Shade: Available in Onyx Black, Bumblebee Yellow, and unique Gem Blue, inspired from Tiffany Blue.

ENGWE invites all adventure enthusiasts, commuters, and thrill-seekers to be a part of the E26 launch event. Explore a new way with ENGWE and seize the opportunity to own the E26 at an unbeatable early-bird price while securing the chance to win exciting giveaways. For more information and to participate in this groundbreaking promotion, visit ENGWE's EU and US official website.

