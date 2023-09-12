Beecher Reagan Welcomes Brad Pierce as Managing Director

HOUSTON, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beecher Reagan, the premier retained search firm for transformational leadership in professional services and private equity, today announced the addition of Brad Pierce as Managing Director. Brad will co-lead the firm's advisory and middle-market practices, as well as the investor-backed CFO practice.

Brad is a professional services and search industry veteran, with deep experience serving growth-oriented middle market accounting and consulting firms. Brad began his career in the 'Big Four' with KPMG and Arthur Andersen prior to a 20-year career in executive search. This experience, combined with his unique expertise placing Chief Financial Officers for private equity backed firms, will support Beecher Reagan's growth and commitment to the middle market and PE industries.

"As Beecher Reagan targets strategic growth in middle-market consulting and doubles-down on our commitment to serve private equity clients, we look for highly specialized leaders like Brad to make a big impact for the firms we serve," said Clark Beecher, Managing Partner and Co-Founder of Beecher Reagan. "Brad's unique subject matter expertise, especially around accounting, financial advisory, audit, and transaction advisory services, helps us invest ahead of demand. When private equity firms need top CFO talent to support portfolio growth, Beecher Reagan is ready to serve."

"I am thrilled to join the team at Beecher Reagan and have long admired their focus on professional services and private equity. They are elite in their depth and quality of execution," said Pierce. "Working with growth-oriented middle market clients is personal to me. The impact of each hire is unique and fulfilling. I'm 100% committed to helping our clients source, select and accelerate truly transformational talent."

About Beecher Reagan

Beecher Reagan, LLC is the premier retained search firm for transformational leadership in Digital & Technology, Professional Services and Private Equity. The firm connects game-changing executive leaders with firms seeking rapid growth and sustained results. We combine a formidable network of leaders with decades of quantitative behavioral data to connect the right talent with the right purpose in the right culture – maximizing the potential of the leaders and firms we serve. Connect with us at www.beecherreagan.com

