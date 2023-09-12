Fluent BioSciences Awarded NIH SBIR Grant to Revolutionize Single Cell Analysis

WATERTOWN, Mass., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fluent BioSciences, a cutting edge life sciences company leading the charge in revolutionizing single cell analysis through simple, cost-effective, and highly scalable single-cell RNA sequencing solutions is thrilled to announce the award of an NIH Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase II grant, funded by the National Institute of General Medical Sciences (NIGMS, 1 R44 GM1376648). This funding will advance the commercialization of groundbreaking methods and reagents for high-throughput single cell analysis.

The grant is geared towards supporting the development of new tools and methods that harness Fluent's instrument-free, highly scalable, and low cost Particle-templated Instant Partitioning sequencing technology (PIPseq). This cutting-edge platform technology is poised to reshape the landscape of single cell analysis by enabling high cell-input single cell analytical methods. These funds specifically promote development of new applications that specifically require efficient analysis of high throughput single-cell samples, including neuroscience, high capacity immune cell profiling, complex CRISPR screening, and single cell proteomics.

Brian McKernan, CEO of Fluent BioSciences, expressed his enthusiasm about this significant milestone, stating, "We are honored and excited to receive this NIH SBIR grant, which recognizes the potential of our PIPseq technology to revolutionize single cell analysis. This grant will accelerate the development of tools that empower researchers to gain deeper insights into cellular processes at an unprecedented cost and scale."

"Our team is dedicated to advancing scientific discovery through innovation. With the support of this grant, we can push the boundaries of single cell," comments Kristina Fontanez PhD, SVP of Product Development at Fluent BioSciences.

The NIH SBIR grant represents a significant step forward for Fluent BioSciences as it continues to democratize single-cell sequencing and innovation. The company remains dedicated to delivering cutting-edge solutions that empower researchers and accelerate advancements in single cell analysis and beyond.

