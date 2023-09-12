Leesa Sleep Launches All-New Luxury Cooling Collection, Leesa Chill™

Brand Expands Line Up with Four New Cooling Mattress Designs

PHOENIX, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leesa Sleep ("Leesa"), a mattress company founded in 2014 with a powerful social mission, officially announced the launch of a brand-new luxury collection, Leesa Chill™.

Designed to meet a range of budgets and sleep preferences, the all-new Leesa Chill™ collection features four all-new hybrid models: Studio Chill™, Oasis Chill™, Sapira Chill™, and Deluxe Chill™. Each bed is built with cool-to-the-touch top fabric, 8-inch zoned coils, and layers of high-density comfort foams, all intended to remove excess body heat while maximizing comfort. This cooling collection is the first of its kind for the Leesa brand.

"This line represents an exciting expansion for Leesa and augments our already popular signature line that has defined Leesa in the marketplace," said Jen Pressley, Head of Leesa Brand. "The Leesa Chill Collection is a culmination of listening to customer feedback over the years to include more cooling options and comfort level choices. We are so excited to bring this new collection online to Leesa.com and showcase a wider range of options for our customers."

Positioned with a wide range of price points and comfort styles suitable for all customers, the Leesa Chill Collection features four unique models. The Studio Chill Hybrid is a reimagined version of Leesa's popular all-foam Studio highlighted by cooling features, luxe tailoring, and a top layer of cushioned memory foam. Available in Leesa's signature medium firmness, the Studio Chill is the most budget friendly of the collection with a queen priced at $999.

Offering a true memory foam feel, the Oasis Chill Hybrid features a signature wrapped support coil system topped with a blend of cradling foams. The Oasis Chill includes a soft quilted cooling top, euro-style gusset, and tailored tone-on-tone handles. Priced at $1399 for a queen, the Oasis Chill is available in two comfort levels: plush and cushion-firm.

The Sapira Chill is Leesa's newest take on their most popular mattress design. Featuring a signature wrapped support coil system topped with a blend of both cradling and buoyant foams, the Sapria Chill offers the feeling of being cushioned but not stuck, with just enough bounce for freedom of movement. Luxury details complete the Sapira Chill experience including: a billowy quilted cooling top, euro-style gusset, and tailored tone-on-tone handles. Available in three comfort levels, the Sapira Chill is priced at $1,799 for a queen.

Rounding out the collection is Leesa's top-of-the-line model, the Deluxe Chill. A luxurious take on a hybrid mattress, the Deluxe Chill features a signature wrapped support coil system topped with additional micro-coils and a blend of both cradling and gel-infused cooling foams. Ultra-cushiony and cool, the Deluxe Chill offers just enough bounce for freedom of movement. Priced at $1999 for a queen, the Deluxe Chill mattress is available in a universal medium firmness.

The Leesa Chill collection is currently available on Leesa.com. For more information on Leesa, please visit www.leesa.com.

ABOUT LEESA SLEEP

Leesa was founded on the belief that everyone deserves a better night's sleep. Motivated by a mission to give back and armed with three generations of mattress-innovation experience, Leesa was launched in Virginia Beach in 2014. Quickly named one of the fastest growing private companies by Inc. Magazine, Leesa stands out by delighting customers with exceptional products and creating a positive impact on the world. Since its launch, Leesa has donated more than 40,000 mattresses to those in need through a network of community partners, homeless shelters, and veterans' organizations.

Leesa mattresses are available on Leesa.com and at a growing list of retailers including West Elm, Pottery Barn, Costco, Home Depot, and Amazon.

