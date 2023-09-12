Lumio Awarded Digital Promise Certification for Research-Based Product Design

Product Certification Provides Transparency to Edtech Marketplace

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumio by SMART Technologies, a web-based learning platform that effortlessly makes learning fun and engaging on student devices, has earned the Research-Based Design for Instructional Learning Products: Product Certification from Digital Promise. This certification serves as a rigorous, reliable signal for district and school leaders, educators, and families looking for edtech products with a confirmed basis in research about learning.

Lumio submitted extensive evidence to Digital Promise confirming the link between how students learn and the product's design. Lumio also demonstrated their commitment to making their research basis clear and accessible to the public.

Key research findings back Lumio's design and features include:

Engagement: increasing engagement in the learning process improves attention and focus, promotes creative and critical thinking, decreases dropout rates, and more.

Understanding : regularly checking for student understanding has a positive impact on outcomes, including increasing student motivation, and enhancing the development of metacognitive skills.

Accessibility: Universal Design for Learning has been proven to increase accessibility in classrooms, having a positive impact on student outcomes and classroom culture.

More detail is available on the Research backing Lumio's design and all of the features and options within the tool here .

"We are honored that Lumio has received the Digital Promise Product Certification. This achievement reaffirms our commitment to creating educational solutions that are not just innovative but also founded in rigorous research," said Nicholas Svensson, CEO of SMART Technologies. "We believe that this certification is a testament to our dedication to providing the highest quality instructional products that empower learners and educators alike."

"Educators and researchers continue to uncover important insights about how people learn," said Christina Luke Luna, Chief Learning Officer, Pathways and Credentials at Digital Promise. "Digital Promise's Research-Based Design Product Certification recognizes the edtech products that incorporate research about learning into their design and development. Congratulations to Lumio for demonstrating that research informs product design!"

Digital Promise launched the Research Based Design Product Certification in February 2020 and has certified over 70 products to date. Through product certifications, those making decisions about EdTech can narrow their options as they select products based on research about learning before trying it out in their classrooms. Digital Promise launched the Research Based Design Product Certification in February 2020 and has certified over 70 products to date.

The Research-Based Design Product Certification uses a competency-based learning framework, developed in consultation with Digital Promise's Learner Variability Project advisory board, expert researchers in the Learning Sciences field, and nearly 50 educators across the United States. Further detail about its development can be found in Digital Promise's reports, Designing Edtech that Matters for Learning: Research-Based Design Product Certifications (2020) and An Overlooked Indicator of Edtech Quality: The Use of Learning Sciences Research (2022).

All developers, educators, edtech investors, and families are also encouraged to sign the Research-Based Product Promise and demand high-quality, research-driven products that support each unique learner. More information on Digital Promise's Product Certifications can be found at productcertifications.digitalpromise.org.

About SMART & Lumio

SMART Technologies have been innovating and creating connections that matter in education for more than 35 years; they created Lumio with their enduring purpose built, pedagogically grounded ethos and background at the core of product development. Lumio is a web-based learning platform that offers more ways to effortlessly make learning fun and engaging on student devices. Teachers can transform lessons into dynamic, engaging learning experiences and take students on an interactive journey filled with activities, games, group workspaces, formative assessments, and more, all from a single place. To learn more, visit www.smarttech.com/lumio .

About Digital Promise

Digital Promise is a nonprofit organization that builds powerful networks and takes on grand challenges by working at the intersection of researchers, entrepreneurs, and educators. Our vision is that all people, at every stage of their lives, have access to learning experiences that help them acquire the knowledge and skills they need to thrive and continuously learn in an ever-changing world. For more information, visit the Digital Promise website and follow @digitalpromise for updates.

