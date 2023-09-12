Noggin Launches Innovative Personalization Approach through Special Delivery

New feature delivers personalized learning experience with help from kids' favorite Nick Jr. characters

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Noggin, Nickelodeon's interactive learning platform, announced today the launch of Special Delivery, a new feature that delivers a personalized experience to children. Every day they log in, children will be greeted by a rotation of their favorite Nick Jr. characters who deliver a specially curated box of learning games, videos and activities that both entertain and educate.

Noggin logo (PRNewswire)

"Noggin created Special Delivery to provide a personalized learning experience in a secure 'walled garden' of content," said Executive Vice President of Noggin, Kristen Kane. "It's designed to engage and delight kids through interaction with their favorite characters. We know when kids have fun, they learn more effectively."

A team of Noggin education experts collaborated with product developers and designers to ensure that Special Delivery reflects each child's progress through Noggin's research-backed curriculum. Parents can partner with Noggin to personalize the experience, and the learning games adapt to each child's skills, leveling up and down accordingly.

"Research shows that children learn best when educational content and its delivery are developmentally optimal for the child's age, stage, and learning style," said Dr. Michael Rich, Director of the Digital Wellness Lab and Associate Professor of Pediatrics at Harvard Medical School.

Each Special Delivery "package" will offer 15-20 minutes of content, with additional learning videos, games, activities and ebooks easily accessible. Every special delivery focuses on one of Noggin's five learning areas:

Social & Emotional – Helping kids build confidence, appreciate others, and develop strong relationships

Early Math – Helping kids build basic skills and make sense of the world through mathematical thinking

Early Reading – Helping kids communicate and build literacy skills to become great readers.

Healthy Habits – Helping kids grow strong through movement, nutrition, and mindset

Arts & Sciences - Empowering kids to become curious, critical, and compassionate thinkers.

About Noggin:

Designed for kids aged 2 to 7, Noggin is Nickelodeon's personalized, interactive learning platform developed by education experts and starring your child's favorite Nick Jr. characters. Kids learn important skills for school and life as they play on Noggin – engaging with an ever-expanding library of over 1,000+ learning games, activities, exclusive shorts and e-books. Noggin also includes 2,000+ ad-free episodes of popular series, like PAW Patrol, Peppa Pig, and Blue's Clues & You!. Backed by research, Noggin's specialized educational approach is designed to build your child's math, literacy, and wellness skills while developing their curiosity and social and emotional learning. Inspire your kids to learn, explore, and grow with Noggin – join Noggin today by downloading the app or subscribe at www.noggin.com.

