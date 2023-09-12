Schneider Electric Opens Pre-Orders for Schneider Home, A First-of-its-Kind Home Energy Management Solution

Also announces EcoStruxure Microgrid Flex and EcoXpert Microgrid Badge certification

Schneider Electric unveils bidirectional EV charging

New offerings support the acceleration of a new energy landscape for industrial, commercial, and residential prosumers

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, today announced that it has begun taking orders for Schneider Home, a first-of-its-kind integrated home energy management solution that makes homes more efficient and resilient. Unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in January, this award-winning solution provides energy independence automating energy production, storage, measurement, and control – all from a single, easy-to-use app.

The announcement was made during RE+ 2023, the largest event in North America for the clean energy industry. Schneider Electric has a significant presence at this year's conference, with executives featured in seven expert sessions, including North America CEO, Annette Clayton joining the opening session roundtable co-hosted by Kal Penn, Former Associate Director, White House Office of Public Liaison, and Van Jones, CNN Host & President of Magic Labs Media.

"As the need for resilience and decarbonization becomes ever more urgent, it's imperative that the growing range of energy users--organizations, businesses, utilities and consumers--contribute to a shared grid," said Annette Clayton, CEO, North America, Schneider Electric. "This trend will require innovative technology to accelerate the electrification of homes, buildings and transport, EV charging infrastructure and microgrids." Clayton concluded, "Empowering everyone from homeowners to commercial and industrial customers with more visibility and decision making over their energy consumption is critical as this collection of energy conscious prosumers will make up the new energy landscape."

Schneider Home is a comprehensive solution that includes a smart electrical panel, a home battery for clean energy storage, a high-power solar inverter, an electric vehicle (EV) charger and connected electric sockets and light switches, all connected to intelligently orchestrate home energy. In contrast to existing solutions which require separate apps and disjointed hardware, Schneider Home eliminates that complexity, providing homeowners the ability to easily monitor energy consumption by individual appliance, decide where to prioritize power during an outage to extend available back up power and avoid expensive electrical service upgrades when purchasing an EV.

Schneider Electric's announcements provide transformative approach for net-zero carbon efforts

Schneider Electric also announced that its EcoStruxure Microgrid Flex and the EcoXpert Microgrid Badge certification program are now available. These new offerings are the latest in Schneider Electric's efforts to meet the growing needs of today's prosumer.

EcoStruxure Microgrid Flex, also an industry first, standardizes microgrid development to drastically reduce project timelines. It fuses microgrid controls, electrical distribution, software, and Schneider Electric's all-in-one Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) to simplify traditional microgrid configuration for faster and simpler implementation. Partners will gain access to a new microgrid design approach, EcoStruxure Microgrid Build, a web-based tool that helps to configure, program, and deploy microgrid control algorithms.

Meanwhile, the EcoXpert Microgrid Badge program is set up to deliver needed certification, training, and a mutually beneficial partnership program to enable participants to succeed in the growth of microgrid adoption. EcoXpert Microgrid Badge certification highlights partners' competence in designing and implementing microgrid solutions. Partners can become advanced system integrators adept at helping organizations manage loads and distributed energy resources, yielding more sustainable and resilient energy systems.

According to Guidehouse Insights, Schneider Electric is the leading microgrid integrator globally due to its microgrid services, technologies, and innovative scope of delivery through joint ventures. Customers, like Bimbo Bakeries, benefit from Schneider Electric's expertise in delivering high-quality, strategic solutions in the microgrid value chain, enabling customers to achieve new heights in decarbonizing their energy operations.

"Grupo Bimbo and Bimbo Bakeries USA are committed to Net Zero Carbon by 2050," said Chris Wolfe, Bimbo Bakeries USA's Senior Director of Environmental Sustainability. "These onsite microgrids represent a key component to our diversified strategy."

Schneider Electric reveals bidirectional EV charging

Optimized energy use is crucial for a net-zero future. Schneider Electric is unifying commercial and residential customers in this endeavor by enabling bidirectional charging, such as vehicle-to-grid (V2G) and vehicle-to-home (V2H) functionalities. With more than 100 years of energy management innovation and existing projects, like the one powered by zero-emissions electric buses in Oakland, California, Schneider Electric is positioned to deliver on the promise of a two-way energy paradigm. Customers will be able to future-proof their EVs as they become dynamic energy assets that can produce emergency backup power for homes (V2H), reduce homeowner costs and electric supply strain by selling excess power back to the grid (V2G), and reduce carbon emissions by harnessing renewable energy.

RE+ attendees visiting the Schneider Electric booth (#5343) will get a 'first-look' at the company's all-in-one bi-directional EV charging prototype expected to be commercially available in 2025. Schneider Electric's bi-directional EV charger will enable full home backup, high power charging, plug and play integration of solar and stationary storage and optimized installation costs with its simple, integrated design.

