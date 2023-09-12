TCL and NFL Host Charissa Thompson Amp Up Game Day with the Chance to Score More Than $1.5M in Big Screen TVs

Leading Electronics Brand Will Give Football Fans the Opportunity to Win Large Size TVs All Season Long

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL®, one of the world's best-selling and leading consumer electronics companies, announced today its collaboration with sportscaster Charissa Thompson for two season-long campaigns centered around creating game day greatness at home. TCL's latest Brand Ambassador and new host for Thursday Night Football (TNF) on Prime Video, Thompson is combining her career in football with her passion for interior design to prove why TCL's award-winning lineup, including TVs up to 98", is the best way to recreate the stadium experience in living rooms across the country.

As the Official TV Partner of the NFL, TCL is offering more than $1.5 million in big screens as part of its "Ultimate Gameday Upgrade" promotion. NFL Football Broadcaster Charissa Thompson will announce each week's in-game scenario to unlock more than $50,000 in big screen TVs. Consumers can enter once a week, every week of the season, starting today at https://www.tcl.com/us/en/ultimate-gameday-upgrade. The program will also feature a $1,000,000 giveaway opportunity during this season's inaugural Black Friday game.

"I am thrilled to team up with TCL this season to make sure fans are watching all the action on a super large screen, like their new 98" models, so it feels like they're actually at the game," said Thompson. "TCL's TVs continue to get bigger and better each year, and I'm excited to leverage my interior design experience to show people how beautiful these sets can be in their homes."

With an acclaimed broadcast career that has brought her into living rooms on shows like FOX NFL Kickoff and Extra, Charissa Thompson also runs a full-service interior design firm called House & Home where she helps people create the ultimate space. With the TCL "Ultimate Room Makeover" promotion, she will help consumers understand that big screens like TCL's line of 98" TVs are not too large for standard living rooms. Beginning September 25, consumers can send in photos of their home theater set-ups and 10 lucky winners will be selected to receive a design makeover by Thompson featuring a 98" TCL TV. Those 10 interior designs will then be showcased across TCL's social platforms to illustrate that going bigger with your television is the perfect choice for any home.

"Big screens, big games and big prizes, what a way to kick off TCL's partnership with Charissa Thompson," said Andy Thompson, Chief Marketing Officer, TCL. "Adding Charissa to our roster of brand ambassadors is a winning move for TCL as we celebrate our NFL partnership and our ability to provide the ultimate in-home game day experience with our award-winning TVs. With her love for both sports and interior design, she is the perfect choice to help educate consumers about how great a super large TV will blend into their home decor, and what an amazing experience it will create for the gaming, movie or sports fan."

TCL's recently released 98" S5 TV delivers an unmatched viewing experience and has set new levels for accessibility with an MSRP of $4,999, which is currently being offered at a special Back-to-Football price of $3,999. Each of TCL's 98" TVs feature performance levels for every kind of home theater, from the super large TCL S5, to 98" models featuring QLED color technology and premium mini-LED display technologies.

