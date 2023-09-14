HUSTLER Hollywood and Dita Von Teese Announce Exclusive Partnership for the Worldwide Launch of the New Von Follies Collection

Award-winning Premier Lifestyle and Wellness Brand Named as U.S. Retailer for the New Lingerie Collection Von Follies by Dita Von Teese

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HUSTLER Hollywood and Dita Von Teese announced today their partnership in the worldwide launch of Von Teese's new lingerie collection, Von Follies by Dita Von Teese. The new line is now available exclusively at 56 of HUSTLER Hollywood's 58 locations and on HUSTLERHollywood.com. Von Follies features seven new daring lingerie sets by Dita, who is credited with re-popularizing burlesque performances and calling attention to the craft around the world, earning her the moniker "Queen of Burlesque."

HUSTLER Hollywood and Dita Von Teese Announce Exclusive Partnership

For her new Von Follies range, Dita was inspired by her vintage lingerie collection. Designed to "embellish desire and create fantasy," this lingerie offers old-world glamor for the modern woman through luxurious fabrics like luxe stretch satin, delicate eyelash lace, lurex sparkle, and playful details; Von Follies celebrates feminine curves with an inclusive size range of S-2XL.

"The collection was designed to embellish desire and create fantasy, a playful collection of frivolities to entice and delight," said Dita.

About HUSTLER Hollywood

With 58 U.S. locations and counting, HUSTLER Hollywood has been a leader in the sexual health and wellness arena for over two decades and is part of the HUSTLER empire built by Larry Flynt. Its upscale lifestyle boutiques offer all the top pleasure product brands, lingerie, and more, including an extensive selection of high-quality apparel, sportswear, accessories, jewelry, gifts, and bath & body items.

About Von Follies

Burlesque icon Dita Von Teese first launched her lingerie line, Dita Von Teese Lingerie, in 2012 to share her passion for beautiful lingerie with her fans and others like-minded. Von Follies is an extension of Dita Von Teese Lingerie, an erotic lingerie line with a message that aims to encourage play. Created by Dita Von Teese Lingerie, Von Follies delivers pieces that will make you feel and look your sexiest within the bedroom and beyond. With playful new colors, including emerald, vintage peach, and cameo pink, plus titillating designs that edge on the erotic, this line is sure to entice and delight customers worldwide.

