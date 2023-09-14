Marketplace Homes Launches Marketplace One, An End-to-End Service Offering for Real Estate Investors in the SFR Space

DETROIT, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marketplace Homes is a leading brokerage with rare capabilities. As one of the few national brokerages with a successful property management division, it is uniquely positioned to fuel growth for individuals and institutions invested in single family rentals. With over 20 years of experience managing portfolios and a long history of offering unique solutions for ever-changing market conditions, it's not surprising that Marketplace Homes is aiming ahead of the curve.

Cameron Wu , VP of Investments at Jeff Bezos-backed Arrived, is one of many investor partners now using Marketplace One.

The process of acquiring and stabilizing single-family rentals through continuing management has historically been fragmented and inefficient. Marketplace One is a direct response to one of the industry's biggest issues. By consolidating and standardizing traditionally separate services, Marketplace Homes can help real estate investors scale quickly and efficiently.

"We have gained true efficiencies working with a completely integrated Acquisitions and Property Management company. Marketplace Homes, having this all under one roof, has assisted our ability to scale in both new customers and markets as we continue to grow our platform," says Wu.

"You're not going to find this just anywhere. Our years of experience have taught us many things. One of them is how inefficient it is to use separate companies to build a portfolio. By combining the entire lifecycle of an investment property in one service, our customers get a higher level of performance and diligence. We've been doing this for years, and now it's time to make it available to everyone," says Mike Tamulevich, COO of Marketplace Homes.

So, what exactly is Marketplace One? It is a full-cycle real estate service offering that helps investors from the beginning to the end of their investment journey, regardless of portfolio size and market. Specifically, it provides services for:

Acquisitions/Dispositions

Real Estate Sourcing

Underwriting

Brokerage

Title

Financing

Renovations

Leasing

Property Management

HOA and utility management

Bookkeeping

Legal

Taxes

After speaking with many investor clients, Marketplace Homes realized the main source of their difficulties: using multiple vendors for the varied stages of a property's life cycle. Essentially, sourcing and managing homes with different services was impeding investors from scaling their rental portfolios. So, Will Dickson, President of Marketplace Homes, launched this program to take his property management services to the next level.

He said, "The single-family rental market has changed dramatically in the last couple of years. Now investors of all sizes can utilize a professional, institutional-quality platform for all aspects of residential investing."

Marketplace One resolves long-standing pain points to serve investors of all sizes. While it may make sense to renovate and sell to an owner-occupant traditionally for one property, it may be more profitable to directly sell an occupied asset to another investor. Marketplace Homes' Disposition Team does the research to create a detailed plan, offering investors the best possible financial outcome for the asset.

Using a completely integrated company like Marketplace Homes saves an investor a tremendous amount of time in an ever-changing real estate climate.

Most importantly, Marketplace One operates on a national scale, ideal for someone who wants to grow their portfolio in diverse markets. This allows investors to rest comfortably investing in high-growth markets that may not be local for them.

By seamlessly jumping between different real estate services and markets, Marketplace One has removed all friction between the many different facets of real estate. It has also cut out the typical inefficiencies in owning single-family rentals, allowing investors to grow their portfolios without worry.

Having full-cycle investment management services under one company is the future of real estate. Marketplace Homes is raising the bar.

About Marketplace Homes

Marketplace Homes is a vertically integrated brokerage and property management company with over 20 years of experience managing portfolios on a national scale. It is one of the nation's premier providers of innovative real estate solutions for new construction homes, working with most of the nation's top 20 builders.

As a dynamic, forward-thinking company, Marketplace Homes has consistently met the demands of the ever-evolving real estate market with a commitment to hard work and creative problem-solving that is second to none.

