GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Reports First Half 2023 Financial Results

- Total revenues increased by 12.1% year over year to RMB794.2 million (US$109.5 million)[1].
- Income from operations was RMB150.9 million (US$20.8 million)[1], compared to RMB-474.3 million for the first half of 2022.
- Net income was RMB177.3 million (US$24.5 million)[1], compared to RMB-384.5 million for the first half of 2022.
- Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)[2] increased by 137.8% year over year to RMB226.9 million (US$31.3 million)[1].
- Core net income (non-GAAP)[3] increased by 65.2% year over year to RMB136.1 million (US$18.8 million)[1].
SHANGHAI, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE: GHG) ("GreenTree", the "Company", "we", "us" and "our"), a leading hospitality and restaurant management group in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first half of 2023. As Da Niang Dumplings and Bellagio, two leading restaurant chain businesses in China, were all under the control of our founder, Alex S. Xu, until their acquisition by the Company, the Company accounted for the common-control acquisitions by using the pooling of interest method. The consolidated balance sheets and consolidated statements of comprehensive income/(loss) include the results of each of the combining entities or businesses from the earliest date presented or since the date when the combining entities or businesses first came under common control. In this report, the comparative financial data have been restated to reflect the business combinations under common control.
First Half 2023 Operational Highlights
Hotels
- A total of 4,108 hotels with 303,387 hotel rooms were in operation as of June 30, 2023.
- The Company opened 183 hotels during the six months ended June 30, 2023, and had a pipeline of 969 hotels contracted for or under development as of June 30, 2023.
- The average daily room rate was RMB167 in the first quarter of 2023, an increase of 9.1% from RMB153 in the first quarter of 2022, and RMB181 in the second quarter of 2023, a 23.1% year-over-year increase.
- The occupancy rate was 71.7% in the first quarter of 2023, up from 60.0% in the first quarter of 2022, and 77.8% in the second quarter of 2023, compared to 62.2% in the second quarter of 2022.
- Revenue per available room, or RevPAR, was RMB120 in the first quarter of 2023, a 30.4% year-over-year increase, and RMB141 in the second quarter of 2023, a 54.0% year-over-year increase.
Restaurants
- A total of 218 restaurants were in operation as of June 30, 2023.
- The AC (average check) was RMB55 in the first quarter of 2023, a 19.2% year-over-year increase, and RMB53 in the second quarter of 2023, a 2.2% year-over-year increase.
- The ADT (average daily tickets) was 110 in the first quarter of 2023, down from 130 in the first quarter of 2022, and 120 in the second quarter of 2023, compared to 78 in the second quarter of 2022.
- The ADS (average daily sales per store) was RMB 6,080 in the first quarter of 2023, an increase of 0.9% from RMB 6,027 in the first quarter of 2022, and RMB 6,371 in the second quarter of 2023, a 57.3% year-over-year increase.
"For our hotel business, the first quarter of 2023 marked a new beginning thanks to the recovery in the hospitality industry and the entire economy in China. RevPAR recovered to 94.3% of its first quarter of 2019 level. RevPAR during the national Labor Day holiday in early May reached more than 120% of its level in the same period in 2019, capitalizing on the popularity of travel during the national holiday period. And due to an increase in the number of people traveling during the summer vacation, RevPAR in July and August was nearly stable at 110% of its level in the same period in 2019.
As previously disclosed, the Company completed the acquisition of Da Niang Dumplings and Bellagio, two leading restaurant chain businesses in China from our controlling shareholder. Our strategy and execution in our restaurant business focus on further expansion in the proportion of franchised-and-managed restaurants and greater penetration to street stores. To ensure the profitability of our restaurant business, we closed unprofitable stores. In the first half of 2023, the ADS of restaurant business recovered to 122.9% of its first half of 2022 level.
"We are grateful for the hard work of our team, franchisees, and partners, and the support of our customers that made it possible to recover quickly starting from the first quarter of 2023 as China began returning to normal life," said Mr. Alex S. Xu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GreenTree.
First Half 2023 Financial Results
Six months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
Hotel
Restaurant
Elimination
Total
Revenues
Leased-and-operated revenues
171,272,365
171,008,920
(229,756)
342,051,529
Franchised-and-managed revenues
275,539,547
18,229,310
293,768,857
Wholesales and others
10,564,787
62,284,229
72,849,016
Total revenues
457,376,699
251,522,459
(229,756)
708,669,402
Six months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Hotel
Restaurant
Elimination
Total
Total
Revenues
Leased-and-operated
213,563,927
168,340,074
(1,125,179)
380,778,822
52,511,801
Franchised-and-managed
347,417,000
17,355,892
364,772,892
50,304,482
Wholesales and others
2,225,580
46,432,697
48,658,277
6,710,283
Total revenues
563,206,507
232,128,663
(1,125,179)
794,209,991
109,526,566
Total revenues for the first half of 2023 were RMB794.2 million (US$109.5 million)[1], a 12.1% year-over-year increase.
Hotel revenues were RMB563.2 million (US$77.7 million), a 23.1% year-over-year increase. The increase was mainly attributable to the recovery in RevPAR and the increase in the number of hotels.
Restaurant revenues were RMB232.1 million (US$32.0 million), a 7.7% year-over-year decrease. The decrease was mainly due to the closure of 64 stores, and partially offset by an increase in ADS.
Total revenues from leased-and-operated, or L&O, hotels and restaurants were RMB380.8 million (US$52.5 million)[1], a 11.3% year-over-year increase.
Total revenues from L&O hotels for the first half of 2023 were RMB213.6 million (US$29.5 million)[1], a 24.7% year-over-year increase. The increase was primarily attributable to a 47.8% year-over-year increase in L&O hotels' first half RevPAR and more newly opened L&O hotels in the first half of 2023 as compared to the first half of 2022.
Total revenues from L&O restaurants for the first half of 2023 were RMB168.3 million (US$23.2 million)[1], a 1.6% year-over-year decrease. The decrease was mainly due to the closure of 47 L&O stores, and partially offset by an increase in ADS.
Total revenues from franchised-and-managed, or F&M, hotels and restaurants were RMB364.8 million (US$ 50.3 million)[1], a 24.2% year-over-year increase.
Total revenues from F&M hotels were RMB347.4 million (US$47.9 million)[1], a 26.1% year-over-year increase. Initial franchise fees increased 9.3% year over year, mainly because of the increase in the gross opening number of F&M hotels. Recurring franchisee management fees and others increased by 27.8% year over year, primarily due to a 46.4% increase in F&M hotels' RevPAR and the increase of 167 F&M hotels.
Total revenues from F&M restaurants were RMB17.4 million (US$2.4 million)[1], a 4.8% year-over-year decrease. The decrease was mainly due to a decrease of 17 F&M stores numbers,and partially offset by a 22.9% increase in F&M stores' average daily sales.
Total revenues from wholesale and others were RMB48.7 million (US$ 6.7 million)[1], a 33.2% year-over-year decrease, mainly because of reduced business from supermarkets, partially offset by increased business through distributors.
Total operating costs and expenses
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
Hotel
Restaurant
Elimination
Total
Operating costs and expenses
Operating costs
307,750,028
234,911,742
289,605
542,951,375
Selling and marketing expenses
18,852,606
9,717,435
28,570,041
General and administrative expenses
99,724,402
21,847,196
121,571,598
Other operating expenses
2,048,734
2,240,920
4,289,654
Other general expenses
490,619,710
490,619,710
Total operating costs and
918,995,480
268,717,293
289,605
1,188,002,378
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Hotel
Restaurant
Elimination
Total
Total
Operating costs and
Operating costs
284,364,378
204,308,159
(610,088)
488,062,449
67,306,890
Selling and marketing
24,838,605
9,385,645
34,224,250
4,719,740
General and
90,535,547
21,338,810
111,874,357
15,428,179
Other operating
843,564
6,990,654
7,834,218
1,080,388
Other general expenses
15,973,584
15,973,584
2,202,858
Total operating costs
416,555,678
242,023,268
(610,088)
657,968,858
90,738,055
Operating costs were RMB488.1 million (US$67.3 million)[1], a 10.1% year-over-year decrease.
Operating costs of the hotel business were RMB284.4 million (US$39.2 million)[1], a 7.6% year-over-year decrease. The decrease was mainly due to the deconsolidation of Argyle Hotel Management Group (Australia) Pty Ltd., or Argyle, and the disposal of our interest in Urban Hotel Group, or Urban, and was partially offset by higher consumables and higher utility costs as business rebounded, as well as higher rents with lower exemption compared to last year.
Operating costs of the restaurant business were RMB204.3 million (US$28.2 million)[1], a 13.0% year-over-year decrease. The decrease was due to the closure of 64 stores.
Selling and marketing expenses were RMB34.2 million (US$4.7 million)[1], a 19.8% year-over-year increase.
Selling and marketing expenses of the hotel business were RMB24.8 million (US$3.4 million)[1], a 31.8% year-over-year increase. The increase was mainly attributable to higher sales-channel commissions, higher sales staff salaries, and higher travel expenses.
Selling and marketing expenses of the restaurant business were RMB9.4 million (US$1.3 million)[1], a 3.4% year-over-year decrease. The decrease was mainly attributable to lower advertising expenses and lower sales-channel commissions.
General and administrative, or G&A expenses were RMB111.9 million (US$15.4 million)[1], an 8.0% year-over-year decrease.
G&A expenses of the hotel business were RMB90.5 million (US$12.5 million)[1], a 9.2% year-over-year decrease. The decrease was mainly due to the deconsolidation of Argyle and the disposal of our interest in Urban,and partially offset by higher consulting fees and higher staff related expenses.
G&A expenses of the restaurant business were RMB21.3 million (US$2.9 million)[1], a 2.3 % year-over-year decrease. The decrease was mainly due to lower staff related expenses and lower rents due to the closure of 64 stores.
Other general expenses of the hotel business were RMB16.0 million (US$2.2 million)[1], a 96.7% year-over-year decrease.These expenses include the provisions for loan receivables related to franchisee loans, and impairments caused by the disposal of 4 unprofitable hotels.
Gross profit was RMB306.1 million (US$42.2 million)[1], a year-over-year increase of 84.7%. Gross margin was 38.5%, compared to 23.4% a year ago. The gross profit of the hotel business was RMB278.8 million (US$38.5 million)[1], an 86.4% year-over-year increase. The gross profit of the restaurant business was RMB27.8 million (US$3.8 million)[1], a 67.5% year-over-year increase.
Income from operations was RMB150.9 million (US$20.8 million)[1] , compared to a loss from operations of RMB474.3 million in the first half of 2022, with a margin of 19.0%.
Income from operations of the hotel business was RMB160.4 million (US$22.1 million)[1], compared to a loss from operations of RMB457.7 million in the first half of 2022, with a margin of 28.5%.
Loss from operations of the restaurant business was RMB9.0 million (US$1.2 million)[1], compared to a loss from operations of RMB16.1 million in the first half of 2022, with a margin of -3.9%.
Net income was RMB177.3 million (US$24.5 million)[1], compared to a net loss of RMB384.5 million in the first half of 2022, and net margin was 22.3%.
Net income of the hotel business was RMB191.8 million (US$26.5 million)[1], compared to a net loss of RMB360.9 million in the first half of 2022, and net margin was 34.1%.
Net loss of the restaurant business was RMB14.1 million (US$1.9 million)[1], compared to a net loss of RMB23.2 million in the first half of 2022, and net margin was -6.1%.
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)[2] was RMB226.9 million (US$31.3 million)[1], a year-over-year increase of 137.8%. Adjusted EBITDA margin, defined as adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) as a percentage of total revenues, was 28.6%, compared to 13.5% a year ago.
Core net income (non-GAAP) was RMB136.1 million (US$18.8 million)[1], a year-over-year increase of 65.2%. The core net margin, defined as core net income (non-GAAP) as a percentage of total revenues, for the first half of 2023 was 17.1%, compared to 11.6% one year ago.
Earnings per American Depositary Share, or ADS, (basic and diluted) were RMB1.79 (US$0.25)[1], up from RMB-3.38 one year ago. Core net income per ADS (basic and diluted) (non-GAAP) for the first half of 2023 was RMB1.33 (US$0.18)[1], up from RMB0.80 a year ago.
Cash flow Operating cash inflow was RMB313.1 million (US$43.2 million)[1] as a result of income from operations. Investing cash inflow for the first half of 2023 was RMB128.2 million (US$17.7 million)[1], which was primarily attributable to proceeds from short-term investments and repayment from franchisees. The investing cash inflow was partially offset by purchases of property and equipment and short-term investments. Financing cash outflow was RMB37.4 million (US$5.2 million)[1], mainly attributable to the repayment of bank loans by the end of the June 30, 2023.
Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investments, investments in equity securities and time deposits. As of June 30, 2023, the Company had total cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short term investments, investments in equity securities and time deposits of RMB1,440.1 million (US$198.6 million)[1], compared to RMB1,119.4 million as of December 31, 2022. The increase was primarily due to cash from operating activities and repayment from franchisees, proceeds from disposal of subsidiaries, partially offset by repayment of bank loans and investment of property.
Guidance
Taking into account the recovery in long-term trends and short-term industry fluctuations, we expect total revenues of organic hotels for the full year of 2023 to grow 30%-35% of the 2022 levels. Total revenues for our restaurant business and our organic hotel business, for the full year of 2023 are expected to grow 15%-20% over the 2022 levels.
The guidance set forth above reflects the Company's current and preliminary views based on its recovery and may not be indicative of the final financial results for any future periods or the full year.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
We believe that Adjusted EBITDA and core net income, as we present them, are useful financial metrics to assess our operating and financial performance before the impact of investing and financing transactions, income taxes and certain non-core and non-recurring items in our financial statements.
The presentation of Adjusted EBITDA and core net income should not be construed as an indication that our future results will be unaffected by other charges and gains we consider to be outside the ordinary course of our business.
The use of Adjusted EBITDA and core net income has certain limitations because it does not reflect all items of income and expenses that affect our operations. Items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA and core net income are significant components in understanding and assessing our operating and financial performance. Depreciation and amortization expense for various long-term assets, income tax and share-based compensation have been and will be incurred and are not reflected in the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA. Each of these items should also be considered in the overall evaluation of our results. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA and core net income do not consider capital expenditures and other investing activities and should not be considered as a measure of our liquidity. We compensate for these limitations by providing the relevant disclosure of our depreciation and amortization, interest expense/income, gains/losses from investments in equity securities, income tax expenses, share-based compensation, share of loss in equity investees, government subsidies and other relevant items both in our reconciliations to the corresponding U.S. GAAP financial measures and in our consolidated financial statements, all of which should be considered when evaluating our performance.
The terms Adjusted EBITDA and core net income are not defined under U.S. GAAP, and Adjusted EBITDA and core net income are not measures of net income, operating income, operating performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. When assessing our operating and financial performance, you should not consider this data in isolation or as a substitute for our net income, operating income or any other operating performance measure that is calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In addition, our Adjusted EBITDA and core net income may not be comparable to Adjusted EBITDA and core net income or similarly titled measures utilized by other companies since such other companies may not calculate Adjusted EBITDA and core net income in the same manner as we do.
Reconciliations of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA and core net income, to the consolidated statement of operations information are included at the end of this press release.
About GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. ("GreenTree" or the "Company") (NYSE: GHG) is a leading hospitality and restaurant management group in China. As of June 30, 2023, GreenTree had a total number of 4,108 hotels and 218 restaurants. In 2023, HOTELS magazine ranked GreenTree 12th among the 225 largest global hotel groups in terms of number of hotels in its annual HOTELS' 225. GreenTree was the fourth largest hospitality company in China in 2022 according to the China Hospitality Association. In 2023, GreenTree completed its acquisition of Da Niang Dumplings and Bellagio, two leading restaurant chain businesses in China.
GreenTree has a broad portfolio of diverse brands spanning from the economy to mid-scale, up-scale and luxury segments of the hospitality industry mainly in China. Through its strong membership base, expansive booking network, superior system management with moderate charges, and fully supported by its operating departments including Decoration, Engineering, Purchasing, Operation, IT and Finance, GreenTree aims to keep closer relationships with all of its clients and partners by providing a diverse brand portfolio that features comfort, style and value.
For more information on GreenTree, please visit http://ir.998.com
Safe Harbor Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements made under the "safe harbor" provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to," "confident," "future," or other similar expressions. GreenTree may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Any statements that are not historical facts, including statements about or based on GreenTree's current beliefs, expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about us and our industry, are forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, but not limited to the following: GreenTree's goals and growth strategies; its future business development, financial condition and results of operations; trends in the hospitality industry in China and globally; competition in our industry; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and other regions where we operate; the regulatory environment in which we and our franchisees operate; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided, including the forward-looking statements made, in this press release are current as of the date of the press release. Except as required by law, GreenTree undertakes no obligation to update any such information or forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the information is provided or statements are made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
Financial Tables and Operational Data Follow
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
December 31,
June 30,
June 30,
2022
2023
2023
RMB
RMB
US$
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
701,332,213
1,115,384,452
153,818,550
Restricted cash
7,937,397
-
-
Short-term investments
186,031,572
235,416,298
32,465,392
Investments in equity securities
41,361,346
27,460,488
3,786,974
Accounts receivable, net of allowance
140,429,505
126,306,120
17,418,410
Amounts due from related parties
451,786,275
44,473,106
6,133,122
Prepaid rent
-
-
-
Inventories
30,503,712
23,052,986
3,179,152
Other current assets
142,169,713
147,472,648
20,337,408
Loans receivable, net
181,667,170
152,938,524
21,091,187
Total current assets
1,883,218,903
1,872,504,622
258,230,195
Non-current assets:
Amounts due from a related party
112,360,000
112,360,000
15,495,153
Restricted cash
25,359,592
23,544,862
3,246,985
Long-term time deposits
130,000,000
-
-
Loans receivable, net
177,172,509
98,598,159
13,597,308
Property and equipment, net
899,985,340
883,944,435
121,901,512
Intangible assets, net
174,748,932
171,687,271
23,676,757
Goodwill
128,752,950
128,752,950
17,755,844
Long-term investments
176,854,460
186,909,291
25,775,970
Operating lease right-of-use assets
1,676,544,520
1,633,368,783
225,251,856
Other assets
120,620,533
114,673,765
15,814,236
Deferred tax assets
242,186,616
260,348,940
35,903,761
TOTAL ASSETS
5,747,804,355
5,486,693,078
756,649,577
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Short-term bank loans
298,100,000
270,700,000
37,331,237
Long-term bank loans, current portion
-
-
-
Accounts payable
123,522,029
113,604,869
15,666,828
Advance from customers
26,480,779
22,822,957
3,147,430
Amounts due to related parties
24,810,304
23,130,913
3,189,899
Salary and welfare payable
89,343,058
95,815,922
13,213,620
Deferred rent
-
-
-
Deferred revenue
199,656,130
201,488,954
27,786,597
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
455,519,530
505,932,951
69,771,345
Income tax payable
74,672,133
116,954,407
16,128,750
Dividends payable
-
-
-
Operating lease liabilities, current
271,518,556
280,717,711
38,712,743
Deferred tax liabilities
34,473,265
34,344,492
4,736,322
Total current liabilities
1,598,095,784
1,665,513,176
229,684,771
Long-term bank loans
160,000,000
150,000,000
20,685,946
Deferred rent
-
-
-
Deferred revenue
232,857,456
225,165,519
31,051,745
Other long-term liabilities
128,196,031
112,114,674
15,461,320
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
1,521,589,481
1,473,955,554
203,267,766
Deferred tax liabilities
63,815,023
50,773,630
7,002,004
Unrecognized tax benefits
350,002,241
381,962,640
52,675,057
TOTAL LIABILITIES
4,054,556,016
4,059,485,193
559,828,609
Shareholders' equity:
Class A ordinary shares
222,587,070
222,587,070
30,696,161
Class B ordinary shares
115,534,210
115,534,210
15,932,896
Paid-in capital
94,000,801
94,000,801
12,963,303
Treasury Stock
(16,971,057)
(16,971,057)
(2,340,416)
Additional paid-in capital
1,911,328,052
1,491,556,644
205,695,068
Retained earnings (Accumulated losses)
(698,677,163)
(540,865,018)
(74,588,697)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
27,732,104
28,728,211
3,961,801
Total GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. shareholders'
1,655,534,017
1,394,570,861
192,320,116
Non-controlling interests
37,714,322
32,637,024
4,500,852
Total shareholders' equity
1,693,248,339
1,427,207,885
196,820,968
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
5,747,804,355
5,486,693,078
756,649,577
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
Six Months
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2022
March 31,
June 30,
June 30, 2023
June 30,
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Revenues
Leased-and-operated revenues
342,051,529
170,890,916
209,887,906
380,778,822
52,511,801
Franchised-and-managed revenues
293,768,857
178,526,853
186,246,039
364,772,892
50,304,482
Wholesales and others
72,849,016
29,802,650
18,855,627
48,658,277
6,710,283
Total revenues
708,669,402
379,220,419
414,989,572
794,209,991
109,526,566
Operating costs and
Operating costs
(542,951,375)
(243,155,310)
(244,907,139)
(488,062,449)
(67,306,890)
Selling and marketing
(28,570,041)
(16,015,579)
(18,208,671)
(34,224,250)
(4,719,740)
General and
(121,571,598)
(57,755,145)
(54,119,212)
(111,874,357)
(15,428,179)
Other operating expenses
(4,289,654)
(1,492,483)
(6,341,735)
(7,834,218)
(1,080,388)
Other general expenses
(490,619,710)
(11,664,345)
(4,309,239)
(15,973,584)
(2,202,858)
Total operating costs
(1,188,002,378)
(330,082,862)
(327,885,996)
(657,968,858)
(90,738,055)
Other operating income
5,043,707
3,159,519
11,511,398
14,670,917
2,023,212
Income from operations
(474,289,269)
52,297,076
98,614,974
150,912,050
20,811,723
Interest income and other,
24,042,558
7,629,014
9,750,337
17,379,351
2,396,722
Interest expense
(17,441,575)
(5,528,061)
(3,868,469)
(9,396,530)
(1,295,841)
Gains (losses) from
21,687,584
(4,536,562)
(263,836)
(4,800,398)
(662,005)
Other income, net
14,751,769
(2,149,582)
77,119,089
74,969,507
10,338,768
Income before income
(431,248,933)
47,711,885
181,352,095
229,063,980
31,589,367
Income tax expense
46,658,590
7,022,835
(57,972,918)
(50,950,083)
(7,026,338)
Income (loss) before
(384,590,343)
54,734,720
123,379,177
178,113,897
24,563,029
Share of loss/(income) in
75,125
(445,618)
(341,265)
(786,883)
(108,516)
Net income(loss)
(384,515,218)
54,289,102
123,037,912
177,327,014
24,454,513
Net loss/(income)
35,800,468
3,768,594
1,308,704
5,077,298
700,192
Net income attributable
(348,714,750)
58,057,696
124,346,616
182,404,312
25,154,705
Net earnings per share
Class A ordinary share-
(3.38)
0.57
1.22
1.79
0.25
Class B ordinary share-
(3.38)
0.57
1.22
1.79
0.25
Net earnings per ADS
Class A ordinary share-
(3.38)
0.57
1.22
1.79
0.25
Class B ordinary share-
(3.38)
0.57
1.22
1.79
0.25
Weighted average
Class A ordinary share-
68,286,954
67,416,046
67,416,046
67,416,046
67,416,046
Class B ordinary share-
34,762,909
34,762,909
34,762,909
34,762,909
34,762,909
Other comprehensive
Foreign currency
(9,730,001)
810,574
185,533
996,107
137,370
Comprehensive income,
(394,245,219)
55,099,676
123,223,445
178,323,121
24,591,883
Comprehensive
35,800,468
3,768,594
(4,843,631)
(1,075,037)
(148,254)
Comprehensive income
(358,444,751)
58,868,270
118,379,814
177,248,084
24,443,629
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.
Unaudited Hotel Business Results
Six Months
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2022
March 31,
June 30,
June 30, 2023
June 30,
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Revenues
Leased-and-operated revenues
171,272,365
82,073,240
131,490,687
213,563,927
29,451,812
Franchised-and-managed revenues
275,539,547
169,480,457
177,936,543
347,417,000
47,910,995
Others
10,564,787
1,036,848
1,188,732
2,225,580
306,921
Total revenues
457,376,699
252,590,545
310,615,962
563,206,507
77,669,728
Operating costs and
Hotel operating costs
(307,750,028)
(134,236,998)
(150,127,380)
(284,364,378)
(39,215,641)
Selling and marketing
(18,852,606)
(11,075,999)
(13,762,606)
(24,838,605)
(3,425,400)
General and
(99,724,402)
(46,092,069)
(44,443,478)
(90,535,547)
(12,485,423)
Other operating expenses
(2,048,734)
(151,220)
(692,344)
(843,564)
(116,333)
Other general expenses
(490,619,710)
(11,664,345)
(4,309,239)
(15,973,584)
(2,202,858)
Total operating costs
(918,995,480)
(203,220,631)
(213,335,047)
(416,555,678)
(57,445,655)
Other operating income
3,917,398
2,608,096
11,183,689
13,791,785
1,901,974
Income from operations
(457,701,383)
51,978,010
108,464,604
160,442,614
22,126,047
Interest income and other,
23,730,138
7,475,298
9,597,042
17,072,340
2,354,383
Interest expense
(15,178,612)
(4,724,690)
(3,167,262)
(7,891,952)
(1,088,350)
Gains (losses) from
21,687,584
(4,536,562)
(263,836)
(4,800,398)
(662,005)
Other income, net
14,664,617
(2,426,540)
76,946,162
74,519,622
10,276,727
Income before income
(412,797,656)
47,765,516
191,576,710
239,342,226
33,006,802
Income tax expense
51,800,695
9,365,855
(56,097,180)
(46,731,325)
(6,444,544)
Income (loss) before
(360,996,961)
57,131,371
135,479,530
192,610,901
26,562,258
Share of loss/(income) in
75,125
(445,618)
(341,265)
(786,883)
(108,516)
Net income(loss)
(360,921,836)
56,685,753
135,138,265
191,824,018
26,453,742
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.
Unaudited Restaurant Business Results
Six Months
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2022
March 31,
June 30,
June 30, 2023
June 30,
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Revenues
Leased-and-operated revenues
171,008,920
89,376,893
78,963,181
168,340,074
23,215,158
Franchised-and-managed revenues
18,229,310
9,046,396
8,309,496
17,355,892
2,393,487
Wholesale and others
62,284,229
28,765,802
17,666,895
46,432,697
6,403,362
Total revenues
251,522,459
127,189,091
104,939,572
232,128,663
32,012,007
Operating costs and
Restaurant operating
(234,911,742)
(109,219,983)
(95,088,176)
(204,308,159)
(28,175,384)
Selling and marketing
(9,717,435)
(4,939,580)
(4,446,065)
(9,385,645)
(1,294,340)
General and
(21,847,196)
(11,663,076)
(9,675,734)
(21,338,810)
(2,942,756)
Other operating expenses
(2,240,920)
(1,341,263)
(5,649,391)
(6,990,654)
(964,055)
Other general expenses
-
-
-
-
-
Total operating costs
(268,717,293)
(127,163,902)
(114,859,366)
(242,023,268)
(33,376,535)
Other operating income
1,126,309
551,423
327,709
879,132
121,238
Income from operations
(16,068,525)
576,612
(9,592,085)
(9,015,473)
(1,243,290)
Interest income and other,
312,420
153,716
153,295
307,011
42,339
Interest expense
(2,262,963)
(803,371)
(701,207)
(1,504,578)
(207,491)
Gains (losses) from
-
-
-
-
-
Other income, net
87,152
276,958
172,926
449,884
62,041
Income before income
(17,931,916)
203,915
(9,967,071)
(9,763,156)
(1,346,401)
Income tax expense
(5,271,945)
(2,407,407)
(1,940,124)
(4,347,531)
(599,552)
Income (loss) before
(23,203,862)
(2,203,492)
(11,907,194)
(14,110,686)
(1,945,953)
Share of loss/(income) in
-
-
-
-
-
Net income(loss)
(23,203,862)
(2,203,492)
(11,907,194)
(14,110,686)
(1,945,953)
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements
Six Months
Six Months
Six Months
Six Months
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2022
June 30,
June 30, 2022
Hotel
Restaurant
Elimination
Total
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
Revenues
Leased-and-operated hotels
171,272,365
171,008,920
(229,756)
342,051,529
Franchised-and-managed
275,539,547
18,229,310
293,768,857
Wholesale and Others
10,564,787
62,284,229
72,849,016
Total revenues
457,376,699
251,522,459
(229,756)
708,669,402
Operating costs and
Operating costs
(307,750,028)
(234,911,742)
(289,605)
(542,951,375)
Selling and marketing
(18,852,606)
(9,717,435)
(28,570,041)
General and administrative
(99,724,402)
(21,847,196)
(121,571,598)
Other operating expenses
(2,048,734)
(2,240,920)
(4,289,654)
Other general expenses
(490,619,710)
(490,619,710)
Total operating costs and
(918,995,480)
(268,717,293)
(289,605)
(1,188,002,378)
Other operating income
3,917,398
1,126,309
5,043,707
Income from operations
(457,701,383)
(16,068,525)
(519,361)
(474,289,269)
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements
Six Months
Six Months
Six Months
Six Months
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2023
Hotel
Restaurant
Elimination
Total
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
Revenues
Leased-and-operated hotels
213,563,927
168,340,074
(1,125,179)
380,778,822
Franchised-and-managed
347,417,000
17,355,892
364,772,892
Wholesales and others
2,225,579
46,432,698
48,658,277
Total revenues
563,206,506
232,128,664
(1,125,179)
794,209,991
Operating costs and
Operating costs
(284,364,378)
(204,308,159)
610,088
(488,062,449)
Selling and marketing expenses
(24,838,605)
(9,385,645)
(34,224,250)
General and administrative
(90,535,547)
(21,338,810)
(111,874,357)
Other operating expenses
(843,564)
(6,990,654)
(7,834,218)
Other general expenses
(15,973,584)
(15,973,584)
Total operating costs and
(416,555,678)
(242,023,268)
610,088
(657,968,858)
Other operating income
13,791,785
879,132
14,670,917
Income from operations
160,442,613
(9,015,472)
(515,091)
150,912,050
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Six Months
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Operating
Net (loss) income
-384,515,218
54,289,102
123,037,911
177,327,013
24,454,513
Depreciation and
79,849,031
31,080,092
35,745,507
66,825,599
9,215,672
Impairment of long
56,212,849
2,900,000
2,900,000
399,928
Impairment of
91,236,480
Share of (gains)
-75,125
445,618
341,265
786,883
108,516
Non-cash lease
41,659,260
64,053,832
70,769,259
134,823,091
18,592,954
Loss from disposal
13,944,925
1,223,952
1,223,952
168,791
Interest income
-262,334
-390,378
-1,267,532
-1,657,910
-228,636
Bad debt expense
340,846,428
12,359,278
6,320,196
18,679,474
2,576,017
Losses and
-21,687,584
4,536,562
263,836
4,800,398
662,005
(Gains) losses on
3,050,035
-113,587
341,428
227,841
31,421
Foreign exchange
-12,024,153
987,543
-2,075,742
-1,088,199
-150,070
Share-based
271,139
-11,636
40,228
28,592
3,943
Common control
519,360
257,546
257,546
515,092
71,034
Changes in
-65,089,156
-6,084,179
-86,198,991
-92,283,170
-12,726,431
Net cash provided
143,935,937
165,533,745
147,574,911
313,108,656
43,179,657
Investing
Purchases of
-30,771,557
-34,116,117
-37,617,117
-71,733,234
-9,892,465
Purchases of
-60,215
-42,454
-309,827
-352,281
-48,582
Proceeds from
2,288,823
6,973,574
7,723,107
14,696,681
2,026,765
Purchases of
-48,860,000
-51,370,000
-51,370,000
-7,084,247
Proceeds from
506,295,349
110,300,378
61,142,806
171,443,184
23,643,096
Loan advances
94,927,368
27,302,903
48,235,746
75,538,649
10,417,256
Loan collections
-200,868,160
-8,029,596
-1,945,000
-9,974,596
-1,375,560
Net cash (used in)
322,951,608
102,388,688
25,859,715
128,248,403
17,686,263
Financing
Distribution to the
-40,999,458
Loan from non-
300,000
Repayment of
-169,100,000
-136,600,000
-17,800,000
-154,400,000
-21,292,734
Proceeds from bank
25,300,000
117,000,000
117,000,000
16,135,038
Capital contribution
-1,600,000
Net cash provided
-186,099,458
-19,600,000
-17,800,000
-37,400,000
-5,157,696
Effect of exchange
649,388
-40,524
383,575
343,051
47,309
Net (decrease)
281,437,475
248,281,909
156,018,201
404,300,110
55,755,533
Cash and cash
385,452,920
734,629,202
734,629,202
101,310,000
Cash and cash
666,890,395
982,911,111
156,018,201
1,138,929,312
157,065,533
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.
Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2023
RMB
RMB
US$
Net income
(384,515,218)
177,327,013
24,454,513
Deduct:
Other operating income
5,043,707
14,670,917
2,023,212
Interest income and other, net
24,042,558
17,379,351
2,396,722
Gains from investment in equity
21,687,584
-
-
Share of gain in equity investees, net
75,125
-
-
Other income, net
14,751,769
74,969,507
10,338,768
Add:
Other operating expenses
4,289,654
7,834,218
1,080,388
Other general expenses
490,619,710
15,973,584
2,202,858
Income tax expenses (benefits)
(46,658,590)
50,950,083
7,026,338
Share of loss in equity investees, net
-
786,883
108,516
Interest expenses
17,441,575
9,396,530
1,295,841
Depreciation and amortization
79,849,031
66,825,599
9,215,672
Losses from investment in equity
-
4,800,398
662,005
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
95,425,419
226,874,533
31,287,429
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2023
RMB
RMB
US$
Net income
(384,515,218)
177,327,013
24,454,513
Deduct:
Government subsidies (net of 25%
1,251,065
6,671,305
920,015
Gains from investment in equity
16,265,688
-
-
Other income (net of 25% tax)
11,063,827
56,227,130
7,754,076
Add:
Share-based compensation
271,139
28,592
3,943
Losses from investments in equity
-
3,600,299
496,504
One-time fees and expenses
4,588,086
2,055,989
283,534
Other general expenses
490,619,710
15,973,584
2,202,858
Impairment charges and provisions
-
-
-
Core net income (Non-GAAP)
82,383,137
136,087,042
18,767,261
Core net income per ADS (Non-
Class A ordinary share-basic and
0.80
1.33
0.18
Class B ordinary share-basic and
0.80
1.33
0.18
Hotel Operational Data
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2023
Total hotels in operation:
4,669
4,108
Leased and owned hotels
67
65
Franchised hotels
4,602
4,043
Total hotel rooms in operation
332,073
303,387
Leased and owned hotels
6,986
7,137
Franchised hotels
325,087
296,250
Number of cities
367
357
Quarter Ended
2022 Q1
2023Q1
Occupancy rate (as a percentage)
Leased-and-owned hotels
52.6 %
62.9 %
Franchised hotels
60.2 %
71.9 %
Blended
60.0 %
71.7 %
Average daily rate (in RMB)
Leased-and-owned hotels
199
229
Franchised hotels
152
166
Blended
153
167
RevPAR (in RMB)
Leased-and-owned hotels
105
144
Franchised hotels
91
119
Blended
92
120
Quarter Ended
2022 Q2
2023Q2
Occupancy rate (as a percentage)
Leased-and-owned hotels
57.1 %
74.6 %
Franchised hotels
62.3 %
77.9 %
Blended
62.2 %
77.8 %
Average daily rate (in RMB)
Leased-and-owned hotels
217
255
Franchised hotels
145
179
Blended
147
181
RevPAR (in RMB)
Leased-and-owned hotels
124
190
Franchised hotels
90
139
Blended
91
141
Number of Hotels in Operation
Number of Hotel Rooms in
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
Mid-to-up-scale
528
438
47,347
42,338
GreenTree Eastern
201
217
22,402
23,205
Deepsleep Hotel
7
7
467
534
Gem
52
54
4,728
4,873
Gya
66
70
5,639
5,904
Vx
81
90
7,069
7,822
Urban Garden and others
121
-
7,042
-
Mid-scale
2,999
2,933
233,950
229,270
GreenTree Inn
2,183
2259
180,255
181,015
GT Alliance
521
545
37,545
39,091
GreenTree Apartment
19
21
1,260
1,351
Vatica
110
108
7,969
7,813
City 118 Selected and others
166
-
6,921
-
Economy hotels
1,142
737
50,776
31,779
Shell
648
737
28,030
31,779
City 118 and others
494
-
22,746
-
Total
4,669
4,108
332,073
303,387
Restaurant Operational Data
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2023
Total restaurants in operation:
280
218
Leased and owned restaurants
146
104
Franchised restaurants
134
114
Number of cities
81
66
Da Niang Dumplings
245
182
Bellagio
35
36
Total restaurants in operation:
280
218
Quarter Ended
2022 Q1
2023Q1
ADT
Leased-and-owned restaurants
170
143
Franchised restaurants
95
81
Blended
130
110
AC (in RMB)
Leased-and-owned restaurants
51
61
Franchised restaurants
39
46
Blended
46
55
ADS (in RMB)
Leased-and-owned restaurants
8,640
8,716
Franchised restaurants
3,712
3,745
Blended
6,027
6,080
Quarter Ended
2022 Q2
2023Q2
ADT
Leased-and-owned restaurants
92
142
Franchised restaurants
56
86
Blended
78
120
AC (in RMB)
Leased-and-owned restaurants
60
61
Franchised restaurants
45
46
Blended
52
53
ADS (in RMB)
Leased-and-owned restaurants
5,505
8,657
Franchised restaurants
2,503
3,936
Blended
4,051
6,371
[1] The conversion of Renminbi ("RMB") into United States dollars ("US$") is based on the exchange rate of US$1.00=RMB 7.2513 on June 30, 2023 as set forth in H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board and available at https://www.federalreserve.gov/releases/h10/20220103/.
[2] Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) is calculated as net income plus other operating expenses, income tax expense, share of loss in equity investees, net of tax, interest expense, depreciation and amortization, losses from investment in equity securities and the provision for bad debts, but excludes other operating income, interest income and other, net, gains from investment in equity securities, share of gains in equity investees (net of tax), and other income, net. The calculation of Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) included in this report has been aligned according to the abovementioned definition.
[3] Core net income is calculated as net income plus share-based compensation, losses from investments in equity securities (net of 25% tax), one-time fees and expense and asset impairment/accrued bad debts but excludes government subsidies (net of 25% tax), gains from investment in equity securities (net of 25% tax), and other income (net of 25% tax).
