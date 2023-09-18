Tenet Healthcare Streamlines HR and Payroll Processes with Oracle

Leading health system and services platform selects Oracle Cloud HCM to automate manual processes and improve user experience

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle Health Conference -- Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) has selected Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM) to streamline and modernize its human resources and payroll processes.

Oracle Logo (PRNewswire)

Tenet, a leading health system and services platform, operates more than 475 ambulatory and surgical centers, 61 hospitals, and 110 additional outpatient centers across the United States. With Oracle Cloud HCM, Tenet can deliver a more efficient experience for employees, to help reduce manual workloads and optimize automated workflows, which provides facility and corporate personnel improved access, functionality, and features not previously available.

"Combining our systems with Oracle Cloud HCM, we are now able to enhance and automate our processes and improve the capability we deliver to our employees and HR and payroll professionals across our enterprise," said Paola Arbour, executive vice president and chief information officer, Tenet Healthcare. "Oracle's partnership provided strong support and subject matter expertise during the entire implementation journey."

"Healthcare organizations face daily challenges that call for flexibility in how they manage their workforce – disjointed, legacy systems simply can't offer that," said Chris Leone, executive vice president, applications development, Oracle. "With Oracle Cloud HCM, Tenet can take advantage of the latest technology to unlock the full potential of its workforce. By automating time-consuming processes, Tenet can ensure that its workforce spends less time worrying about administrative tasks and more time prioritizing patient care."

Natively built for the cloud, Oracle Cloud HCM is a complete solution connecting every human resource process from hire to retire across the enterprise. By connecting all employee data on a single platform, HR teams have access to a single source of truth to help inform their people strategy. Built-in AI — from traditional to generative — acts as an advisor to help analyze workforce data, surface recommendations, simplify processes and enhance productivity and employee experience.

To learn more about Oracle Cloud HCM, please visit Oracle.com/human-capital-management.

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) is a diversified healthcare services company headquartered in Dallas. Our care delivery network includes United Surgical Partners International, the largest ambulatory platform in the country, which operates or has ownership interests in more than 475 ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals. We also operate 61 acute care and specialty hospitals, approximately 110 other outpatient facilities, a network of leading employed physicians and a global business center in Manila, Philippines. Our Conifer Health Solutions subsidiary provides revenue cycle management and value-based care services to hospitals, health systems, physician practices, employers, and other clients. Across the Tenet enterprise, we are united by our mission to deliver quality, compassionate care in the communities we serve. For more information, please visit www.tenethealth.com.

About Oracle Health Conference

To see these technologies in action and discover how Oracle Health is connecting an ecosystem of health innovation, join the Oracle Health Conference in Las Vegas on Sept. 18-20, 2023. Designed for customers, the Oracle Health Conference is the best place to explore products, address industry challenges, and network with peers to advance health globally. Visit https://www.oracle.com/oracle-health-conference/ to learn more and register.

