VirnetX and Zeleration Technology Forge Strategic Partnership to Elevate Privacy in Online Communications

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VirnetX Holding Corporation (NYSE: VHC) today announced it has signed a non-exclusive agreement with Zeleration Technology, creating a new partnership for the sale, integration, and support of VirnetX's Cybersecurity and Secure Communication Solutions, within Zeleration's ecosystem, first catering to businesses in consulting, finance, accounting, and law.

"We are pleased that Zeleration recognizes the unique privacy benefits of VirnetX War Room and the robust security delivered by the VirnetX One Security Platform. We look forward to collaborating more with them," said Kendall Larsen, VirnetX CEO and President.

Zeleration's Founding Partner, Justin Higgins, emphasized the critical distinction between meeting privacy and security, particularly for web-based meetings that cross organizational boundaries.

He explained, "Conventional video conferencing and collaboration tools can't assure absolute privacy because they lack the Zero Trust Principles and Architecture VirnetX provides. VirnetX War Room assures meeting privacy, and their technology seamlessly creates a Zero Trust Network across organizational boundaries, on multiple devices, and operating systems."

Kim LeBlanc, Zeleration's Director of Engineering, added, "In the past, absolute privacy required a hardened network between all devices; these are expensive and difficult to maintain. VirnetX War Room solved this problem through Virtual Network Exchanges and Dynamic Zero Trust Networking. VirnetX technology automates complex cryptography, and their patented Secure Domain Name Services (SDNS) technology makes even sophisticated attacker surveillance impractical".

Higgins concluded, " If your meetings or communications can be monetized by others, then you are a high-value target, and should check out DemoWarRoom.com. It includes product comparison videos, use cases, complimentary one-on-one War Room meetings, personalized demos, and proof-of-concept programs for your business."

About VirnetX

VirnetX Holding Corporation is an Internet security software and technology company with patented technology for Zero Trust Network Access ("ZTNA") based secure network communications. VirnetX's software and technology solutions, including its Secure Domain Name Registry and Technology, VirnetX One™, VirnetX War Room™, VirnetX Matrix™, and Gabriel Connection Technology™, are designed to be device and location-independent and enable a secure real-time communication environment for all types of enterprise applications, services, and critical infrastructures. The Company's patent portfolio includes over 200 U.S. and foreign-granted patents, validations, and pending applications. For more information, please visit www.virnetx.com

About Zeleration Technology

For over 22 years, Zeleration has made advanced technology and security accessible and affordable for hundreds of professional services in the Tri-state area. Zeleration's software stack supports thousands of desktops with the latest proven technologies and industry best practices without requiring extensive in-house resources or costly mistakes. For more information, please visit https://zeleration.com

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release should be read in conjunction with our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements herein may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act").

These forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations, estimates, assumptions, and beliefs concerning future events and conditions and may discuss, among other things, expectations regarding the product and its impact on security solutions. Any statement that is not historical in nature is a forward-looking statement and may be identified by the use of words and phrases such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "predicts," "projects," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result in," and similar expressions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are outside our control, and could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements and from our historical results and experience. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to risks detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Readers are cautioned that it is not possible to predict or identify all the risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect future results and that the risks described herein should not be considered a complete list. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made.

Investor Relations

VirnetX Holding Corporation

415.505.0456

ir@virnetx.com

View original content:

SOURCE VirnetX Holding Corporation