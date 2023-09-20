Billkin & PP Krit's Philippines Fan Meeting Draws Curtains to an Ecstatic Audience

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: ADD) ("Color Star" or the "Company"), an entertainment technology company with a global network that focuses on the application of technology and artificial intelligence in the entertainment industry, announced today that on the evening of September 10th, Billkin and PP Krit's Philippines fan meeting jointly organized by Color Star and Three Angles Production successfully concluded at the World Trade Center in Metro Manila. Masses of fans from the Philippines, Thailand, China, Singapore and other countries were at the event, where Billkin and PP Krit delivered an exhilarating singing performance before participating in interactive sessions and fun games together with the crowd. The energetic atmosphere left unforgettable memories for everyone present.

In order to bring the fans closer to the stars, the organizers gave it their all towards putting together a perfect evening of activities and performances. Billkin & PP Krit are currently two of the hottest stars in Asia thanks to their mesmerizing vocal and dance prowess. In order to properly thank their fans all over the world, Billkin & PP Krit earnestly practiced and rehearsed their choreography ahead of the event so that their fans can witness them at their best. Allegedly, staff members at the venue were touched by BK & PP's dedication to the event. On the evening, BK & PP sang a number of songs, before dancing with fans on stage and taking pictures during the fan interaction session. Originally scheduled for 2 hours, the event ultimately ended up being extended for an additional hour. Fans were quoted saying, "The whole event was very sweet, and it was the most valuable fan meeting this year".

As the co-organizer, Color Star was also very satisfied with how the event panned out. In light of the high praise received from the fans who attended the event, Color Star CEO Louis Luo said, "Our heartfelt thanks to Billkin & PP Krit for their beautiful performances. It was a great pleasure to work with them. We were able to deliver such a high level of satisfaction amongst the fans with the meet and greet, which we had hoped. Next, we plan to continue to work with Billkin & PP to hold more meetups in other cities around the world, and we believe that BK & PP's careers will continue to see massive successes, and more fans will come to their meetups to witness their magnificence in person. In addition, Color Star will also continue to cooperate with more top international celebrities to organize more events."

About Color Star Technology Co., Ltd.

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: ADD) is an entertainment and education company that provides online entertainment performances and online music education services. Its business operations are conducted through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Color Metaverse Pte. Ltd. and CACM Group NY, Inc. The Company's online education is provided through its Color World music and entertainment education platform. More information about the Company can be found at www.colorstarinternational.com and www.colorstar.investorroom.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantee of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development, including the development of the metaverse project; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; the growth of the educational and training services market internationally where ADD conducts its business; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward–looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof unless required by applicable laws, regulations or rules.

View original content:

SOURCE Color Star Technology Co., Ltd.