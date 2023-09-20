New AI-Powered Intelligence Platform, Equity Quotient, Charts The Future of Inclusive AI

Stakeholder intelligence platform utilizes advanced technology to mitigate the existential risks AI is increasingly imposing on businesses, organizations, and society.

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Christina Van Houten and Chief Growth Officer Perfecto Sanchez are announcing the launch of Equity Quotient , an AI-powered stakeholder intelligence platform that aggregates a wide range of socioeconomic data into easy-to-use dashboards, applying advanced analytics to help organizations automate compliance, measure impact, and inform sustainable growth. With Equity Quotient, leaders across sectors can make more informed decisions to better understand their workforce, suppliers, customers, and the communities where they operate.

Equity Quotient (PRNewswire)

Equity Quotient was born two years ago when Van Houten and Sanchez bonded over a shared passion to overcome the risk of bias in AI models and the adverse impact they can create.

"The explosion of AI across our global economy has confronted leaders with an intractable challenge–balancing the need to aggressively adopt these new technologies to remain relevant and competitive with the existential risk of injecting adverse impacts on their stakeholders," said Equity Quotient CEO Christina Van Houten. "Meanwhile, organizations have to balance these paradoxical demands under the watchful eye of a world where compliance mandates have exploded around stakeholder impact, both from regulatory entities and market-driven pressures."

Equity Quotient has created a robust data solution leveraging rich socioeconomic and demographic datasets from public, third party, and first party sources to offer a productized, dynamic way for companies to measure and manage the impact of their growth imperatives. Additionally, Equity Quotient's stakeholder intelligence platform is:

Applying AI to mitigate the risks it imposes by creating a proprietary large language model (LLM)

Leveraging advanced statistical analysis and natural language processing (NLP) to help companies monitor stakeholder impact

Monitoring where AI bias may exist in systems making stakeholder-related decisions, such as credit scoring, talent acquisition, or patient care path recommendations

"Our goal is to chart the future of responsible AI to shape a more sustainable economy, inclusive of the people that drive it," said Equity Quotient Chief Growth Officer Perfecto Sanchez.

With Equity Quotient, leaders can support a continuum of decisions to understand their markets more deeply, benchmark themselves against their regions and peers, and set goals to track progress dynamically over time. Organizations across all industries are able to leverage Equity Quotient to support dedicated supplier diversity programs, ESG and impact reporting, workforce development strategies, health equity initiatives, governance risk and compliance (GRC) activities, new market expansion, and more.

For more information on Equity Quotient, please visit EquityQuotient.io

For media and interview requests, please contact Skai Blue Media at teamequityquotient@skaibluemedia.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Equity Quotient