MIND Education Announces New Chief Product Officer, Jason Mendenhall

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MIND Education welcomes Jason Mendenhall as Chief Product Officer to lead their Product, Curriculum and Instruction, and Engineering teams. Jason brings more than 20 years of leadership experience in educational technology and has driven impactful innovation in assessment, curriculum, and instructional practice.

MIND Logo (PRNewswire)

Mendenhall comes to MIND with an extensive history of improving learning and teaching around the world. He was previously the president at NWEA, as well as the CPO and EVP of Research, where he brought award-winning new products to market, expanded the reach of their flagship product to over 16 million learners, and introduced new research that highlighted the impact of student test engagement. Mendenhall was also the Partner and CPO at Faria Education Group, where he developed curriculum management software that emphasizes the importance of distinguishing planned, taught, and learned curriculum in international and domestic environments.

"We are excited to announce a significant addition to our leadership team at MIND Education, Jason Mendenhall," said MIND's CEO Brett Woudenberg. "As we continue to grow and innovate in our mission, I am grateful for the opportunity to work with Jason as he brings many years of experience in curriculum and instructional development, as well as his commitment to making education relevant and inspiring to learners."

At MIND, Mendenhall will serve as a vital member of the leadership team and ensure the delivery of class programs for their innovative learning ecosystem, which includes the visual instructional ST Math program, the MathMINDs community initiative, launching InsightMath curriculum, and future research and development projects.

"I believe learning and teaching is at its best when educators can leverage technology to accelerate learning and focus their attention on facilitating impactful learning experiences that are relevant, inclusive, and meaningful for each learner," said Mendenhall. "I'm excited to be part of MIND's leadership team and look forward to advancing our mission of ensuring all students are mathematically equipped to solve the world's most challenging problems."

About MIND Education

MIND Education engages, motivates, and challenges students towards mathematical success through its mission to mathematically equip all students to solve the world's most challenging problems. MIND is the creator of ST Math, a pre-K–8 visual instructional program that leverages the brain's innate spatial-temporal reasoning ability to solve mathematical problems; and InsightMath, a neuroscience-based K-6 curriculum that transforms student learning by teaching math the way every brain learns so all students are equipped to succeed. During the 2022-23 school year, MIND Education and ST Math reached more than 2.28 million students and 115,000 educators across the country. Visit MIND Education to learn more.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MIND Research Institute