160 Driving Academy Celebrates National Truck Driver Appreciation Week

CHICAGO, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunday, September 10th to Saturday, September 16th is recognized as National Truck Driver Appreciation Week, held annually by the American Trucking Association, to highlight the importance of Truck Drivers and their endless contributions to society.

This year at 160 Driving Academy, our Business Development Specialists and Instructors across our 158 locations nation-wide gathered to share some kind words and gratitude for our graduated students and truck drivers everywhere. Additionally, CEO, Steve Gold, participated in a special interview with SIRIUX XM Host Dave Nemo, of Road Dog Trucking, to discuss our dedicated advocacy and career long support for the American Truck Driver.

To Truck Drivers everywhere – We Appreciate You!

Overview of 160 Driving Academy CDL Training Programs:

Starting salaries for 160 Driving Academy graduates (on average) start at $65,000/annual, with tremendous growth potential.

Commercial Truck Driving is one of today's fastest growing career paths. Estimates predict 300,000 new jobs for CDL Holders.

Technologically Driven: Our unique and data-driven programs focus deeply on driver safety and personalized analytics to provide our students with individual feedback and top of the line instruction via our proprietary App.

Lifelong Career Support: We offer continuous job placement opportunities through our subsidiary company, Truckers Network the premier job posting, hiring and facility rating platform in the trucking industry.

About 160 Driving Academy

160 Driving Academy is the nation's largest commercial driving school. As the fastest growing vocational school in the country, in 2023, the Company will train over 35,000 students on how to safely operate a commercial vehicle across its 158 CDL schools across North America. 160 Driving Academy is licensed and operates in 45 states and operating soon in Canada. Each school is certified and licensed by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration's Entry Level Driver Training Program. The 160 Driving Academy is integrated with over 550 Workforce offices nationwide to create jobs for unemployed and underemployed workers. 160 Driving Academy supplies the largest employers in the nation with an unparalleled level of recruiting, high-quality training, safety effectiveness, and driver analytics. Many of these employers have trusted 160 to provide the majority of their driving workforce.

160 Driving Academy's sister companies, Truckers Network, and the 160 Driver Score provide the most advanced job placement and compliance scoring capabilities in the industry. Truckers Network is the trucking industry's premier job rating, posting, and hiring platform. This mobile technology offers the most advanced and modernized hiring options to match qualified CDL candidates with Companies at the lowest cost in the industry. With over 200,000 curated CDL Drivers in the Network, companies can find qualified drivers more efficiently than any other hiring platform. The Truckers Network facility rating and review functionality now offers Drivers the ability to rate, review and share their delivery experience, reduce overall wait times and improve supply chain efficiency across North America. Visit truckersnetwork.com or download the Truckers Network App on the Google Play or the Apple App Store .

160 Driving Academy CDL A Training Programs 10th Anniversary (PRNewsfoto/160 Driving Academy) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE 160 Driving Academy