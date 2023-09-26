ChinSaver® Products Provide Facial Skin Relief & Protection From Wearing Football Helmet Plastic Chin Cups

Technology Promotes Healthier Looking Skin

PASO ROBLES, Calif. , Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "In football, athletes must wear a plastic chin cup/strap which is hot, sweaty, dirty, oily, smelly and a breeding ground for bacteria," said Gus Blythe, President of Drymax Technologies. "Chin cups never get washed, and wearing one for two hours a day, six days a week creates a bad environment for the skin, which often leads to problem or irritated skin. Our unique ChinSaver helps protect and improve the health and appearance of the skin," he added.

The inside of the Drymax ChinSaver features Drymax fibers enhanced with Cupron Copper fibers that rest against the facial skin and help with skin irritations, razor burn and problem skin caused by wearing plastic chin cups. The plastic chin cups are hot, sweaty, dirty, oily and a breeding ground for bacteria. (PRNewswire)

ChinSaver products provide facial skin relief and protection from wearing football helmet plastic shin cups

Our Super Hydrophobic drymax fibers move sweat off the skin keeping the wearer's skin drier and more comfortable in hot and cold weather. Increased comfort improves concentration!

Skin Enhancement - Health & Appearance

The drymax fibers that rest against the facial skin are enhanced with Cupron® Copper technology. These special fibers release millions of copper ions helping improve skin health and appearance. When worn regularly against the skin, clinically proven Cupron Copper has been shown to improve the skin's elasticity and softness as well as appearance in tone and texture. Cupron Technology has been consistently found to be non-toxic and non-irritating to skin.

Guaranteed Satisfaction

When worn and washed regularly, ChinSavers are designed to help with skin irritations, razor burn, and problem skin caused by wearing plastic chin cups. The Cupron Copper technology is embedded in the drymax fibers and will not wash or wear out and it also kills odor causing bacteria, fungus, and microbes for more freshness.

"Of the over one million teenage football players in the US, no one wants to go to the Homecoming dance with blemished skin! Football players will appreciate the ChinSaver's ability to help with their skin issues. In fact, the NFL and major college football teams have already bought thousands of ChinSavers to protect their players. The wellbeing and performance of the athlete drives every drymax product," added Blythe.

Available in several models & colors:

Original tube version MSRP is 2 for $16

Easy on/off w/Velcro version MSRP is 1 for $14

ChinSavers come with a satisfaction guarantee.

Available at retail stores and www.drymaxsports.com

