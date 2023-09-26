SAULSBURY APPOINTS NEW BOARD MEMBERS

ODESSA, Texas, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Saulsbury Industries recently announced the appointment of two new members to its Board of Directors. This brings the number of board members to nine.

Saulsbury Industries is a 50-year-old full-service engineering, procurement, construction (EPC) and maintenance contractor specializing in heavy industrial markets. (PRNewsfoto/Saulsbury Industries) (PRNewswire)

New board members Andrew Way and Mel Riggs have extensive experience in industrial construction. Way most recently served as the CEO of Exterran Corp., and Riggs serves as Principal Officer and board member of the Clayton Williams Companies.

"We are very pleased to welcome both Andrew and Mel," said Board Chairman Blake Young. "Their impressive respective business experiences are invaluable additions to the Board, and we look forward to their many contributions as we continue to drive growth for the Saulsbury brand."

Way is an international business leader with over 30 years of industrial experience across multiple continents. Prior to Exterran, he spent over 20 years with GE leading a variety of businesses including GE Aviation, GE Capital, and GE Oil & Gas. He also served on the board of directors for the Energy Workforce & Technology Council and is actively involved in various charitable organizations.

Riggs is a proven industry leader who has served in roles of COO and CFO during his tenure with Clayton Williams Energy, Inc., prior to being named President in March of 2015. He currently serves on the board of directors for NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Inc., Black Mountain Acquisition Corp., and Community National Bank. Riggs has also served on the boards of the Permian Basin Petroleum Association (PBPA), the Petroleum Club of Midland, and the Texas Business Hall of Fame.

About Saulsbury Industries

Saulsbury Industries is a full-service engineering, procurement, fabrication, and construction company that specializes in building the infrastructure necessary to power the future. Saulsbury serves its clients in heavy industrial and renewables markets by designing and building safe, well executed, capital-efficient projects nationwide. Headquartered in Odessa, Texas, the company's national office footprint includes Houston, Port Arthur, Henderson, and Abilene, TX; Carlsbad, NM; Tulsa, OK; and Bismarck, ND. For more information, please visit www.saulsbury.com and follow Saulsbury on LinkedIn or Facebook.

