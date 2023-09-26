THREAD LAUNCHES SUITE OF NEW FEATURES AND EXPANDED LIBRARY TO MODERNIZE ECOA SOLUTIONS

Decentralized Research Provider Simplifies Data Surveillance, Reduces Risk, and Maximizes Compliance with New Platform Additions

CARY, N.C., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thread® today announced the launch of a suite of new complex electronic clinical outcome assessment (eCOA) features, including an expanded global library, to its decentralized research platform serving global researchers. Building on six years of conducting studies with eCOA, including ePRO, ClinRO, sensors and more, Thread has raised the bar for clinical trials with the addition of these new capabilities that modernize eCOA solutions for patients, research sites and clients.

THREAD - Decentralized clinical trials software (PRNewsfoto/THREAD) (PRNewswire)

As research technology automation continues to advance, workflow simplification is key to delivering the best user experiences and supporting data integrity for designing clinical trials. Thread's new features enable its platform to process complex eCOA data collection while presenting only relevant data to the site teams and participants. This reduces participant burden, improves compliance, and enables effective measurement across clinical trial endpoints to capture safety and efficacy outcomes. Thread also has expanded its Global eCOA Library to include more than 540 validated instruments for immediate study deployment via its platform's proprietary no-code solution.

With the launch of these new features, Thread clients can:

eliminate 100% of custom development activities for eCOA and related study quality risks

reduce eCOA implementation costs by up to 54% leveraging Thread's no-code platform

decrease data capture clicks by up to 90% for participants to increase patient retention

launch studies with complex eCOA in nine weeks or less

increase compliance consistently above 94% by eliminating unnecessary technology burden

"The launch of these enhanced eCOA features provides our clients with the next-generation functionality needed to increase speed, scale consistently, and reduce study risks," said John Reites, co-founder and CEO, Thread. "These features bring us closer to bringing research to everyone, everywhere with our innovative approach to Patient-First eCOA."

Sponsors considering implementing a more modern, Patient-First eCOA approach to studies or who want to learn more about these new features can contact Thread to schedule a simulation with a team of eCOA experts.

Learn more about Thread's Patient First eCOA solution: www.threadresearch.com

About Thread

Thread's® purpose is to leverage its decentralized research platform to enable studies for everyone, everywhere. The company's uniquely combined clinical research technology and consulting services help life science organizations to design, operate, and scale next-generation research studies and electronic clinical outcome assessments (eCOA) programs for participants, sites, and study teams. Through its comprehensive platform and scientific expertise, Thread empowers studies to be accessible, efficient, and centered on the patient. Backed by health care investors Water Street Healthcare Partners and JLL Partners, Thread is recognized as a leader by Everest Group's Decentralized Clinical Trial Product PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021/2022 and positioned in the Leader's Category of the 2022 IDC MarketScape for R&D Decentralized Clinical Trial Technology Solutions Vendor Assessment 2022. Visit Threadresearch.com to learn more.

