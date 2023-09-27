Promethean's ActivPanel 9 wins a 2023 Tech Edvocate Award

The company's flagship interactive display is recognized as the "Best Classroom Audio-Visual App or Tool"

SEATTLE, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Promethean, a leading global education technology company, received high honors in the 2023 Tech Edvocate Awards. The company's ActivPanel 9 interactive display won the award for "Best Classroom Audio-Visual App or Tool." Promethean was also a finalist in the category for "Best Global EdTech Company."

(PRNewsfoto/Promethean) (PRNewswire)

Powered by Promethean's patented ActivSync technology, the ActivPanel 9 responds to the evolving educational environment by breaking down barriers between devices, enabling increased connectivity and collaboration, and supporting hybrid and in-classroom learning. It provides busy, overworked teachers with the ability to create seamless workflows, design engaging and interactive lessons, customize their personal panel settings, and experience greater mobility.

The Edvocate, a policy and news organization working to advance the quality of education, established the Tech Edvocate Awards to recognize top edtech companies, products, and people from around the world. For its 7th annual awards, readers were encouraged to nominate and vote for candidates. Finalists and winners in more than 30 categories were selected by a panel of judges, including PreK-12 and college teachers and administrators, education thought leaders, and parents.

"It's an honor to receive this Tech Edvocate Award and be recognized as a leader in breakthrough education technologies used in classrooms across the globe," said Lance Solomon, Chief Product Officer at Promethean. "Promethean is committed to designing transformational tools that empower and support educators in their work to help students reach their greatest potential. Having the ActivPanel 9 celebrated as one of the leading innovations in education technology is validation of the design work our team does."

To learn more about Promethean's award-winning products, visit www.PrometheanWorld.com.

About Promethean

Promethean is a leading education technology company working to transform the way the world learns and collaborates. From our founding in Blackburn, England, more than 25 years ago to our global operations serving 126 countries today, we've continued to explore, innovate, and inspire—designing learning and collaboration tools that are built for breakthroughs. Our award-winning interactive display, ActivPanel, and lesson delivery software were designed to engage students, connect colleagues, and bring out the brilliance in everyone. With headquarters in Seattle, Washington, and offices worldwide, Promethean is a subsidiary of the NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKSE: 0777) group of companies. Visit us at PrometheanWorld.com.

©2023 Promethean. All Rights Reserved. Promethean, the Promethean logo, ActivPanel, ActivSync, ActivInspire, ActivConnect, ActivSound, ActivPen, and Vellum are trademarks or registered trademarks of Promethean Limited in the United Kingdom, United States, and other countries around the world. All other product and company names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders. Unless specifically identified as such, Promethean's use of third-party trademarks does not indicate any relationship, sponsorship, or endorsement between Promethean and the owners of these trademarks.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Promethean