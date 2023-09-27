Removery Selects ChargeAfter to Power its Expanded Consumer Financing

ChargeAfter will embed multiple lenders into Removery's point-of-sale financing offer to support the company's growth.

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ChargeAfter, the embedded lending platform for point-of-sale financing, announced today that Removery, the world's tattoo removal experts, chose ChargeAfter to power its upgraded consumer financing offer. ChargeAfter was selected to enhance Removery's client experience by offering a fast, seamless, and transparent financing process built to support its rapidly growing global network. Removery is the world's largest pure-play provider of tattoo removal services with a network of 150+ studios.

Removery's upgraded point-of-sale financing offer simplifies the beginning of the tattoo removal journey by making it more accessible through increased financing options for clients, aligning with the company's commitment to providing a first-class customer experience. ChargeAfter's platform covers the full spectrum of credit. Its multi-lender waterfall and matching engine is expected to capture significantly more applications than Removery's existing single-lender model, which is expected to more than double approval rates.

Anyone entering Removery's U.S. tattoo removal studios is now able to apply to a network of lenders and be instantly matched to the best financing options based on their credit profile and preferences.

"Removery's mission is to provide a transparent, easy, and optimal tattoo removal experience that is accessible and affordable for everyone," commented Tom Weber, CEO of Removery. "As more of our customers request improved financing options, our priority is to meet this demand and provide a first-class experience that reflects our ethos of embracing change. ChargeAfter's embedded lending platform, which will be known as Removery Choice, supports this vision as it easily connects clients to multiple lenders in a fast and seamless process, making it easy for us to improve our consumer financing across our U.S. studios. The platform's post-sales capabilities are great news for our team who will spend less time managing complex transactions despite working with more lenders. The platform's insights will help us optimize our financing offer and support our global business growth. We plan to extend this offering quickly to our Canadian and Australian studios."

Meidad Sharon, Founder and CEO of ChargeAfter said "We are delighted that Removery chose ChargeAfter to empower its customers by embedding financing choices into their checkout experience. While many healthcare providers still focus on a single lender solution that excludes high-intent customers from purchasing their services, Removery is joining a growing number of market-leading providers that use ChargeAfter to offer more financing choices. ChargeAfter's platform is the easiest way to embed and manage multiple lenders at every point of sale, while providing an exceptional customer experience, resulting in approval rates as high as 85%. We are excited that ChargeAfter will accompany and support Removery's global growth."

About ChargeAfter

ChargeAfter is pioneering the embedded lending network for point-of-sale consumer financing for merchants and financial institutions. Powered by a network of lenders and a data-driven matching engine, ChargeAfter streamlines the distribution of credit into a single, secure, and reliable embedded lending platform. Merchants can rapidly implement ChargeAfter's omnichannel platform online, in-store, and at every point of sale, enabling them to provide personalized financing choices to their customers.

ChargeAfter is backed by payment expert investors including Visa, Citi Ventures, Synchrony Financial, Banco Bradesco, MUFG, PICO Venture Partners, Propel Venture Partners, and The Phoenix. ChargeAfter is headquartered in New York with an R&D center in Tel Aviv. For more information, visit https://chargeafter.com/about-us .

About Removery

Removery, the world's tattoo removal experts, helps people reflect on the outside who they are on the inside. Home to the world's first tattoo removal Clinical Advisory Board dedicated to the advancement of the industry, Removery's research empowers its tattoo removal specialists to deliver the safest, most effective and most accessible laser tattoo removal procedures using the state-of-the-art PicoWay® laser system. To date, Removery has delivered over 1 million treatments across 150+ studios in the United States, Canada, and Australia.

To learn more, visit removery.com and connect with Removery on Instagram (@removery) or Facebook (@removery).

Contact

