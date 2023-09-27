Tampa General Hospital and Tampa Bay Economic Development Council Bring Together Industry Leaders to Accelerate Collaboration and Coordination Among Region's Health Care, Education, Research, Policy, and Biotech Organizations

New Tampa Medical and Research District Advisory Committee Will Seek Partnerships, Attract Talent and Promote Tampa Bay as a Global Destination for World-Class Health Care.

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tampa General Hospital (TGH), University of South Florida (USF) and the Tampa Bay Economic Development Council (EDC) announced the establishment of the Tampa Medical and Research District Advisory Committee, which consists of leaders in health care, education, technology, energy and real estate. The members, who met formally for the first time today, will focus on guiding and implementing the long-term strategy of the Tampa Medical and Research District.

"The Tampa Medical and Research District is gaining a global reputation, drawing new businesses, recruiting world-class talent, fostering innovation and bringing a significant economic benefit to our region," said John Couris, president and CEO of Tampa General Hospital. "By forming this advisory committee, we're bringing together leaders from across industries to inform our overall strategy, facilitate collaboration and align opportunities with solutions."

"We're honored to have this stellar lineup of business leaders on the advisory committee," said Craig Richard, president and CEO of the Tampa Bay EDC. "With their leadership and expertise guiding the strategic direction of the Tampa Medical and Research District, Tampa will soon be recognized globally as a destination for world-class health care and medical innovation."

The advisory committee will serve as a catalyst for and facilitator of collaboration and coordination between the health care, education, research, policy, and biotech organizations of the region. Members will advise on industry trends, best practices, and strategies for long-term collaboration between district organizations. In addition, members and related organizations will promote the meaningful career opportunities and support recruitment of talent to fill the growing demands of the life sciences and health care sector in Tampa.

Members of the committee include:

John Couris , President and CEO | TGH

Craig Richard , President & CEO | Tampa Bay EDC

Archie Collins , President and CEO | Tampa Electric

Eric Eisenberg , SVP of University-Community Partnerships | University of South Florida

Dr. Paul Greenwood , Ph.D. | University of Tampa

David Pizzo , West Florida Market President | Florida Blue

Gary Sasso , President & CEO | Carlton Fields

Lee Schaffler , Chief Portfolio Officer| Strategic Property Partners

Daryl Shaw , CEO | Casa Ybor

Lakshmi Shenoy, CEO | Embarc Collective

The Tampa Medical and Research District houses a growing hub of world-class clinical care, academics, research, and biotechnology, anchored by one of the largest academic health institutions in the nation – Tampa General Hospital and the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine.

In January, TGH and USF Health announced a partnership with the Tampa Bay EDC to attract businesses and professional talent to the region and promote the benefits of the district, which is inspired by renowned medical districts in some of the nation's greatest cities. Based on a study by the Washington Economics Group, the district is expected to ultimately generate more than $8.3 billion in economic impact to the state of Florida every year and support more than 57,900 jobs.

The health care industry is Hillsborough County's fastest-growing employment sector, adding more than 17,000 jobs since 2018. In the past decade, Hillsborough County's life sciences sector has transformed with the addition of global giants Bristol Myers Squibb, Johnson & Johnson, Amgen and Pfizer, as well as innovative younger companies such as Axogen, Vycellix, Morphogenesis and Verséa Health. More than 80 colleges, universities, and specialized training providers in West Central Florida ensure a plentiful supply of talent in the pipeline to power the industry's growth.

Today's meeting of the advisory committee is just the start of the conversation. The Tampa Medical and Research District Advisory Committee will meet on a regular basis to guide the long-term strategy of the district.

