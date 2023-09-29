OLAPLEX DUPES THE DUPERS ON TIKTOK WITH OLADUPÉ, WHICH WAS REVEALED AS ITS BLOCKBUSTER NO. 3 HAIR PERFECTOR

Brand Dupes Itself to Drive Home That Its Products Cannot be Duped

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OLAPLEX, the #1 Prestige Hair Brand*, pulled off the ultimate dupe of all time this week with the launch of OLADUPÉ. OLAPLEX single-handedly created the hair care industry's bond-building category with its one-of-a-kind technology with over 160+ patents. It is one of THE most duped hair care brands on TikTok (with creators posting content generating 30.4M views of the hashtag #OLAPLEXDUPE). But with its patents, unique ingredients, bond-building technology, and effective results, it is literally impossible to 'dupe' OLAPLEX products. Many people know this, and now thanks to this campaign, everybody will. The campaign has only been in market for a few days but already has over 5.5 million views of the hashtag #OLADUPE.

OLAPLEX, with 3 billion views for #OLAPLEX on TikTok, is celebrated for earning cultural relevance with consumers and putting social and community at the heart of everything it does. OLAPLEX was compelled to join the narrative around dupe culture with a playful campaign led by education. Using social listening tools, the brand identified how often it was being duped and launched OLADUPÉ to show consumers that the only company that could actually dupe OLAPLEX, is OLAPLEX itself.

On September 25th the brand launched its fictitious OLADUPÉ product with an unboxing campaign featuring over 100 earned and paid influencers (with more to come), including Lelani Green, Yesly Dimate, Shae Alexis and Audrey Boos. Influencers included representation from the global hair care professional and consumer communities, along with celebrity 'duper' Taylor Madison. While the OLADUPÉ product's label looked very similar to OLAPLEX, it was clearly marked OLADUPÉ "No. 160" (as an homage to OLAPLEX's 160 patents). Consumers were driven to Oladupe.com, where the first 160 people to register were sent a free bottle of OLADUPÉ (actually a bottle of OLAPLEX No. 3, explaining the joke). Earlier today, it was revealed that OLADUPÉ was a dupe all along. The influencers and professionals later shared that OLADUPÉ No. 160 was actually the blockbuster OLAPLEX No. 3 Hair Perfector all along. An award-winning and widely lauded pre-shampoo treatment that took the beauty industry and social media by storm, OLAPLEX No. 3 Hair Perfector is proven to repair and strengthen hair from the inside out. It is the holy-grail hair pick of hair care professionals and consumers.

"OLAPLEX is the real deal, a brand that is truly "undupable," and the foundation of this is our underlying technology, which is peerless in the industry," said JuE Wong, Chief Executive Officer of OLAPLEX. "Our commitment to offering products grounded in solid technology assures unmatched quality and results, making OLAPLEX a brand that retains its uniqueness. OLAPLEX is known by consumers and the industry as a socially native brand. This campaign tapped into the cultural zeitgeist, meeting consumers where they are and playfully educating them on the one-of-a-kind and proven repair and strengthening benefits of our bond-building technology, which cannot be copied or duped."

"We're thrilled to partner with OLAPLEX on this industry-first campaign that authentically puts OLAPLEX directly into the middle of the social media conversation around their undupable product," said Geoffrey Goldberg, CCO and Co-Founder of Movers+Shakers. "OLADUPÉ was created to prove that there's no real 'dupe' for the real thing."

OLAPLEX No. 3 Hair Perfector (100 mL /3.3 fl oz.) retails for $30.00 USD at olaplex.com, professional salons and select retailers nationwide.

Inspired by hairstylists to find a solution to damaged hair, two chemists in California established the groundbreaking science of OLAPLEX in 2014 revolutionizing the industry by creating a completely new category called "bond-building" haircare. Today, OLAPLEX is one of the largest independent haircare brands in the world and remains the #1 Professional Bond-Building Brand** with over 160 worldwide patents. Their exclusive, patented OLAPLEX Bond Building Technology™ re-links broken bonds deep within the hair to repair damage from key causes like chemical services, heat styling, mechanical friction, environment, and pollution, leaving all hair types stronger and healthier looking.

Meet creative powerhouse Movers+Shakers, an agency that creates culturally-relevant brands in a socially-native world. With 250+ billion views across its social campaigns, the agency pushes clients into tomorrow -- whether that's reinventing playbooks for mainstream platforms or pioneering success on emerging platforms. Clients include e.l.f. Cosmetics, Target, Hasbro and Netflix.

The company was founded in 2016 when Broadway performer and director Geoffrey Goldberg posted a musical video on Facebook that garnered 30k views overnight. Marketing expert and Harvard MBA Evan Horowitz saw the potential for Geoffrey's genius storytelling to drive cultural relevance for brands. They created a partnership that became the #1 fastest-growing agency in the US. It has racked up numerous honors, including Fast Company's "Most Innovative Company" and Ad Age's "Small Agency of the Year."

