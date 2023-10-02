Brother Expands Inspiration with the Introduction of Artspira+, a Subscription Plan Offering Even More Built-in Designs, and Creative Technology across Compatible Wireless and Bluetooth-enabled Embroidery, Cutting, and Print Crafting Machines

With the Introduction of Artspira+, Brother Expands Connected Machines with Brand's First Ever Sublimation Printer and Beginner Friendly Free-Arm Embroidery Machine Exclusively Powered by Artspira

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brother International Corporation, a leading supplier of innovative products for the home and crafting enthusiast, today introduced a premium version of its Artspira Mobile App called Artspira+ and released two new machines powered by the cloud-based design studio – SP-1 Sublimation Printer and Skitch PP1 Single-Needle Embroidery Machine.

Designed to fuel inspiration and creativity, Brother is expanding its portfolio and technology-first offerings with the introduction of the Artspira+ subscription plan and the new SP-1 Sublimation Printer and Skitch PP1 Single-Needle Free Arm Embroidery Machine. (PRNewswire)

Designed to elevate hobbies, side hustles, and businesses—the expanded Artspira+ capabilities and new machines offer more opportunities for makers, artists, and entrepreneurs to uplevel their creations. By launching the brand's first-ever sublimation printer and single-needle embroidery machine for beginners, Brother is creating more opportunities in the home crafting space and expanding useful embroidery and cutting design features so consumers can easily customize their next project.

"Our mission at Brother is to inspire crafters of all ages and skill levels to empower them with the latest cutting-edge technology," said Shannon Sullivan, Vice President of the Home Appliance Division at Brother International Corporation. "Our customers expect to do more with their custom designs and projects, and we're proud to bring them even more offerings for those users who are inspired to uplevel their embroidery and printing projects."

In 2022, Brother debuted the Artspira Mobile App, a one-stop shop for embroidery and cutting designs with the use of Wireless technology so customers can easily customize their next project. Building on their commitment to connectivity and creativity, Brother will continue to offer the standard Artspira free version, and will introduce Artspira+, a premium version of the app that offers subscription access to new content and editing tools at $12.99 per month.

Key Features of Artspira+:

Unlimited access to Artspira Magazine, projects, and project archive transfer.

Auto digitizing and portrait conversion.

7,000 embroidery, 3,000 cutting and 1,500+ printing designs, including an exclusive Artist Series of embroidery files only for Artspira+ subscribers.

61 embroidery drawing tool colors, 125 embroidery drawing tool templates and 111 embroidery design templates.

Artspira cloud storage for 100 design creations.

"We knew there was a growing interest for creating on the go with the success of the Artspira Mobile App," said Amellia Diemer, Senior Product Manager of Digital Cloud at Brother International Corporation. "Artspira+ gives consumers even more features and two new products to maximize the app's creative power - SP-1 and Skitch PP1."

Expanding on the legacy of printing within Brother, the release of the SP-1 Sublimation Printer, a first-of-its-kind addition to the Brother product lineup—the brand is opening doors to a new printing category, allowing consumers to print high-quality designs and incorporate vibrant colors in their custom creations.

Key Features of the SP-1 Sublimation Printer Powered by Artspira - $399.99:

100 free sublimation designs and stylistic photo authentic images via the Artspira Mobile App.

Use Artspira to create designs, transfer directly to the SP-1 where the heat transferred creations are pressed, printed, and finished.

Equipped to create reliable projects at fast printing speeds.

The SP-1 can be used on polymer coated products or on fabrics made of at least 65% polyester, allowing for elevated fashion creations, home décor items and personalized designs.

With the introduction of the Skitch PP1 Single-Needle Embroidery Machine, there are even more possibilities for crafters and those new to embroidery. The machine's compact, eco-friendly design makes embroidery accessible for all, and brings high-end technology to the masses with free arm capability and a magnetic frame, making embroidery less intimidating, with fewer barriers.

Key Features of the Skitch PP1 Single-Needle Embroidery Machine Powered by Artspira - $499.99:

Great for existing as well as entry-level embroiderers.

Over 100 free embroidery designs via Artspira Mobile App, including 100 exclusive to Skitch owners only.

Refresh and customize old clothing to create custom creations.

Sophisticated and sleek with sustainability top of mind—designed using eco-friendly materials in an effort to reduce carbon footprint.

Beginning October 23rd, the Brother SP-1 Sublimation Printer and Skitch PP1 Single-Needle Embroidery Machine will be available at a Joann store near you, along with other retailers nationwide. For more details on Artspira+ and the new machines, including technical details, accessories and where to buy, visit Brother-USA.com. You can also download and explore more about the Brother Artspira Mobile App and Artspira+ at brother-usa.com/home/sewing-embroidery/artspira.

