EV Mobility Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EV Mobility, LLC, today announced that it has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form F-S to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to the proposed initial public offering of its common stock. The size and price range for the proposed offering have yet to be determined. The initial public offering is subject to market and other conditions and the completion of the SEC's review process.

This press release is being made pursuant to, and in accordance with, Rule 135 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act and other applicable securities laws.

EV Mobility is the leading all electric vehicle car-sharing platform, providing electric vehicles on-demand through an easy-to-use mobile app. EV Mobility offers EVs as an amenity for luxury hotels, multi-family apartments, and commercial buildings. Through the app, residents or guests access electric vehicles located in their building or hotel, while properties benefit from the added value they can now offer to residents or guests of a low-cost, zero emission electric vehicle on demand. The all-electric car-sharing service began in Los Angeles in 2021 and is presently expanding across other cities.

