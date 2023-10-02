Hepsiburada CEO Recognized for Driving Change for Gender Diversity in 2023 Heroes Role Model List

ISTANBUL, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading (d/b/a "Hepsiburada") (NASDAQ: HEPS), a leading Turkish e-commerce platform (referred to herein as "Hepsiburada" or the "Company"), today announced that Hepsiburada CEO Nilhan Onal Gökçetekin has been recognized on the 2023 Heroes Women Role Model 100 Executive List presented by INvolve.

The Heroes Women Role Model Lists is compiled annually by London-based consultancy INvolve to support leaders who are building more successful organisations through diversity and inclusion. Supported by YouTube, the 2023 Heroes Women Role Model 100 Executive List showcases leaders who are championing women in business and driving change for gender diversity in the workplace.

INvolve included Nilhan Onal Gökçetekin in the Heroes List on the grounds of championing gender equality and women's entrepreneurship, her ground breaking initiatives to uplift women within the organisation and the e-commerce ecosystem and her visionary leadership enabling the Technology Empowerment for Women Entrepreneurs program, impacting thousands of women and raising the share of women merchants in Hepsiburada's Marketplace. The recognition also acknowledged Hepsiburada's and Nilhan Onal Gökçetekin's significant social impact through the post-earthquake program, supporting SMEs, tradespeople, and women entrepreneurs.

About Hepsiburada

Hepsiburada is a leading e-commerce technology platform in Türkiye, connecting over 59 million members with approximately 195 million stock keeping units across over 30 product categories. Hepsiburada provides goods and services through its hybrid model combining first-party direct sales (1P model) and a third-party marketplace (3P model) with 101,300 merchants.

With its vision of leading the digitalization of commerce, Hepsiburada acts as a reliable, innovative and purpose-led companion in consumers' daily lives. Hepsiburada's e-commerce platform provides a broad ecosystem of capabilities for merchants and consumers including: last-mile delivery and fulfilment services, advertising services, on-demand grocery delivery services, and payment solutions offered through Hepsipay, Hepsiburada's payment companion and BNPL solutions provider. HepsiGlobal offers a selection from international merchants through its inbound arm while outbound operations aim to enable merchants in Türkiye to make cross-border sales.

Since its founding in 2000, Hepsiburada has been purpose-led, leveraging its digital capabilities to develop the role of women in the Turkish economy. Hepsiburada started the "Technology Empowerment for Women Entrepreneurs" programme in 2017, which has supported over 45.4 thousand female entrepreneurs throughout Türkiye to reach millions of customers with their products.

