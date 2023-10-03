High-End Performance Meets Style and Comfort in Kichler Lighting's New Ceiling Fans Décor Release

Lifestyle-Inspired Collection Offers Sophistication in Function and Design

SOLON, Ohio, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kichler Lighting LLC, a leader in innovative lighting and ceiling fans, gives any space a breath of fresh air with its new Ceiling Fans Décor. This introduction of four new families is engineered for performance and comfort while boasting sophisticated, on-trend designs.

Inspired by the palm leaf, the Nani collection’s ABS fan blades can easily transform their global settings into their own slice of paradise. (PRNewswire)

"Our latest Ceiling Fans Décor release bridges the gap between the delivery of cooling comfort and elevated design," says Kichler Lighting's Product Manager, Ceiling Fans, Scott Williams. "For this collection, we focused on versatility, enhancing the use of finishes and aesthetic elements to give customers more choices for their unique styles. Whether that be luxe, modern, or global, these fans are designed to meet you where you are and take your space to the next level."

Kichler's latest life-style inspired ceiling fan families include:

Nani

Inspired by the palm leaf, the Nani collection's ABS fan blades can easily transform their global settings into their own slice of paradise. Its broad five-blade sweep makes it ideal for medium-sized indoor or outdoor applications. Its Weather+ rating combats the effect of certain environmental elements, like saltwater spray, and UV rays to the fan finish and blades. The Nani is available in Matte White and Satin Natural Bronze finishes.

Almere

Almere is designed to be simple yet influential. It's tight-ribbed body, unique fan blade connections, and sprawling reach add an element of understated elegance to any room. The simplistic style and minimal details make Almere perfect for a variety of spaces. The three-blade design comes in Satin Black, Brushed Nickel, and Natural Brass finishes.

Breda

Inspired by the trend of incorporating softness into all objects, Breda adds an air of ultimate relaxation to any space. Welcome an element of tranquility into modern style settings with the soft, light curvature and simple yet sculptural form. To accommodate larger spaces, the eight-blade ceiling fan is available in 65", 75", and 84". Breda's finish options include Brushed Nickel, Satin Black, and Satin Natural Bronze.

LED Low Profile Light Kits

New Universal Light Kits blend across various styles to coordinate with multiple fan models and are damp rated. Updated to ­­classic shapes, these high-efficiency LED light source fixtures offer a clean, soft, modern feel with no visible finish trim, allowing for coordination with any fan body finish. The two new shapes are available in 9", 10", and 14" sizes, each of which have a different lumen output of 1900, 2600 and 3100 respectively. Lumen output can be chosen if the light is used with a fan that has a remote with dimming capabilities. At installation, select a color temperature (CCT) of warm 3000k or cooler 5000k hue.

KICHLER LIGHTING LLC

Kichler Lighting LLC strives to transform the home and workspace by developing fixtures that perform efficiently, install intuitively, and deliver an overall effect that combines style with purpose. With an extensive portfolio of more than 3,000 on-trend products – including lighting, landscape and ceiling fans – and a commitment to providing services and project solutions, Kichler® is the brand homeowners and professionals know and trust since 1938. Everything Kichler does, every single day, is with the intention of creating an environment that illuminates what matters most. As the first-ever and exclusive national sponsor of interior and exterior lighting and ceiling fans for the St. Jude Dream Home® Giveaway, Kichler is committed to providing fixtures for more than 40 homes across the U.S. annually. Kichler Lighting products are available at independent showrooms, Lowe's, Home Depot, electrical and landscape distributors, and online. For more information, visit www.kichler.com.

MASCO CORPORATION

Headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, Masco Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Our portfolio of industry-leading brands includes Behr® paint; Delta® and Hansgrohe® faucets, bath and shower fixtures; Kichler® decorative and outdoor lighting; LIBERTY® branded decorative and functional hardware and HotSpring® spas. We leverage our powerful brands across product categories, sales channels and geographies to create value for our customers and shareholders. For more information about Masco Corporation, visit www.masco.com.

