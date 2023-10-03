ImmPACT Bio to Present at Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ImmPACT Bio USA, Inc. ("ImmPACT BIO"), a clinical-stage company developing transformative logic-gate-based chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for treating cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced that it will participate at the 2023 Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa, being held October 10-12, 2023 in Carlsbad, CA.

(PRNewsfoto/ImmPACT Bio USA Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Sumant Ramachandra, M.D., Ph.D., ImmPACT Bio's president and chief executive officer, will present a corporate update and participate in a Q&A session on Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 3:15 PM PT.

About ImmPACT Bio

ImmPACT Bio USA, Inc., is a clinical-stage company dedicated to the discovery of transformative chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies that address key biological challenges in treating cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's logic-gate-based CAR T-cell platforms, licensed from University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) Technology Development Group, are specifically designed to prevent antigen escape, overcome the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment, and deplete pathogenic B cells. The company's technology is based on the work of pioneering scientists Yvonne Chen, Ph.D., and Antoni Ribas, M.D., Ph.D., both from UCLA. For more information, visit www.immpact-bio.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ImmPACT Bio