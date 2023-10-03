RevitaLash® Cosmetics Launches Global and Local Impact Initiative in the Fight Against Breast Cancer

The Mission-Driven Lash & Brow Leader Continues Its Year-Round Breast Cancer Awareness Efforts

VENTURA, Calif., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RevitaLash® Cosmetics is proud to announce the company's annual Pink mission to make an impact in the fight against breast cancer. This initiative aims to provide both global and local support to organizations dedicated to breast cancer treatment, research, and education.

RevitaLash® Cosmetics, renowned for its innovative lash, brow, and hair beautification products, has a heartfelt origin. It began with a gift from a husband, Dr. Michael Brinkenhoff, to his beloved wife during her battle with breast cancer. Today, the company remains committed to honoring the legacy of Dr. Brinkenhoff's late wife and RevitaLash® Cosmetics Co-Founder, Gayle Brinkenhoff.

In 2022, the brand donated $50,000 to giving partner City of Hope to fund breast cancer treatment, research, and nursing education in the underserved region of sub-Saharan Africa. This program has made a tangible difference in patient outcomes and was honored by the White House during an official event recognizing private sector businesses whose philanthropic endeavors are advancing cancer research in Africa. RevitaLash® Cosmetics is proud to continue its support this year for City of Hope's Ethiopia Breast Cancer Initiative with a donation of $40,000.

In addition to their global impact goals, RevitaLash® Cosmetics is doubling down on their commitment to the local communities where their partners operate. This year, the company will match contributions made by their international distribution partners to the local breast cancer charity of their choice. This program provides partners an opportunity to make a significant impact on breast cancer initiatives in their respective regions, and further RevitaLash® Cosmetics' global support.

"Through our Pink mission, we invite our global partners to create a lasting impact in the fight against breast cancer," said Dariel Sidney, Vice President of Philanthropy and Gayle Brinkenhoff's eldest daughter. "We are proud to support City of Hope's Ethiopia Breast Cancer Initiative and to empower our distributors to make a difference in their local communities as well, driving positive change and improving lives of those affected by breast cancer worldwide."

This year from September 1st through October 31st, 2023, the brand's award-winning products will be housed in celebratory pink sleeves to honor the cause. For every special-edition RevitaLash® Advanced (3.5mL/2.0mL), RevitaLash® Advanced Sensitive (2.0mL), and RevitaBrow® Advanced (3.0 mL) sold, the company will donate $2 to breast cancer charities around the globe, up to a maximum donation of $170,000.

The limited-edition offerings are available in select spas, salons, and specialty retailers and online at revitalash.com, beginning September 1st.

About RevitaLash® Cosmetics

RevitaLash® Cosmetics is a worldwide leader in developing advanced lash, brow, and hair beautification products. Established in 2006, the collection includes award-winning RevitaLash® Advanced Eyelash Conditioner and RevitaBrow® Advanced Eyebrow Conditioner, and is available in physician's offices, spas, salons, and specialty retailers across 70 countries. A supporter of non-profit breast cancer initiatives, RevitaLash® Cosmetics donates a portion of proceeds to research and education initiatives, giving back to the breast cancer community year-round, not just in October. For information visit www.revitalash.com.

About City of Hope

City of Hope is dedicated to making a difference in the lives of people with cancer, diabetes and other life-threatening illnesses. With locations in California, Arizona, Illinois, and Georgia, their team of more than 11,000 includes researchers, associates, scientists, doctors, nurses, allied health professionals, graduate students, fundraising specialists, marketing professionals, volunteers and support staff. All are united by their desire to find cures and save lives.

