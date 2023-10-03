Toyota Motor North America Reports U.S. September and Third Quarter 2023 Sales Results

• Year-to-date electrified vehicle sales including battery, fuel cell, hybrid and plug-in hybrid top 455,142 representing 27.9 percent of total volume

• 26 electrified vehicle options between both Toyota and Lexus brands, the most among any automaker

• 2024 Lexus RX plug-in hybrid available in showrooms; all-new 2024 Lexus TX with available hybrid on sale this week; fourth generation 2024 Toyota Tacoma on sale in December

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today reported U.S. September 2023 sales of 203,904 vehicles, up 13.9 percent on a volume basis and up 9.5 percent on a daily selling rate (DSR) basis versus September 2022. September 2023 sales of electrified vehicles totaled 64,298, representing 31.5 percent of total monthly sales.

For the third quarter of 2023, TMNA reported U.S. sales of 590,296 vehicles, up 12.2 percent on a volume basis and up 10.8 percent on a DSR basis. Third quarter electrified vehicle sales totaled 184,666, representing 31.3 percent of total year-to-date sales.

Toyota division posted September sales of 177,654 vehicles, up 12.9 percent on a volume basis and up 8.6 percent on a DSR basis. For the third quarter of 2023, Toyota division reported sales of 515,400 vehicles, up 12.4 percent on a volume basis and up 11 percent on a DSR basis.

Lexus division posted September sales of 26,250 vehicles, up 20.9 percent on a volume basis and up 16.2 percent on a DSR basis. For the third quarter of 2023, Lexus division reported sales of 74,896 vehicles, up 10.9 percent on a volume basis and up 9.5 percent on a DSR basis.

"With the introduction of several electrified vehicles including the all-new Toyota Grand Highlander hybrid, Toyota Corolla Cross hybrid, Toyota Prius, and the Lexus RX plug-in hybrid, customers now have 26 Toyota and Lexus electrified vehicle options to choose from, the most among any automaker," said Jack Hollis, executive vice president, Sales, TMNA. "We anticipate continued strong sales momentum as we close out 2023 as dealer stock improves and key new products like the fourth generation Toyota Tacoma and Lexus TX and TX hybrid hit showroom floors."

September, Third Quarter and Year-To-Date Highlights

TMNA:

September electrified vehicle sales of 64,298, up 81.5 percent; represents 31.5 percent of total sales volume

Year-to-date electrified vehicle sales of 455,142, up 20.3 percent; represents 27.9% percent of total sales volume

26 electrified Toyota and Lexus vehicle options available at dealerships

Passenger car September sales up 10 percent

Truck September sales up 15.7 percent

Toyota Division:

Electrified vehicle Sept. sales up 88.2 percent

Sept. electrified vehicle ratio: 27.9 percent

Year to date 2023 electrified vehicle ratio: 31.3 percent

Passenger car Sept. sales up 11.2 percent

Prius Sept. sales up 68.7 percent

SUV Sept. sales 20.7 percent

Venza Sept. sales up 145 percent bZ4X Corolla Cross HEV Corolla HEV Crown Grand Highlander Grand Highlander HEV Sequoia Tundra HEV

bZ4X



Corolla Cross



Corolla HEV



Mirai



Sequoia



Tundra HEV

Lexus Division:

Electrified vehicle Sept. sales up 84.0 percent

Sept. electrified vehicle ratio: 28.7 percent

Year-to-date electrified vehicle ratio: 27.9 percent

IS Sept. sales up 12.9 percent

Luxury utility vehicle Sept. sales up 28.6 percent; YTD up 19.9 percent

UX June sales up 36.8 percent; YTD up 19.4 percent

NX June sales up 64.8 percent; YTD sales up 63.3 percent

RX June sales up 8.9 percent; YTD sales up 4 percent

LX June sales up 404 percent; YTD sales up 94.7 percent Total vehicles Total utility vehicles Total electrified vehicles IS 500 NX HEV NX PHEV Total NX RX HEV RZ RX PHEV

Total electrified vehicles



IS 500



NX HEV



NX PHEV



Total NX



RX HEV



RX PHEV



RZ

Note:

HEV = Hybrid Electric Vehicle

PHEV = Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle

FCEV = Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle

BEV = Battery Electric Vehicle

TOYOTA U.S. SALES SUMMARY September 2023

-- CURRENT MONTH -- -- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --



















2023 2022 DSR % VOL % 2023 2022 DSR % VOL % TOTAL TMNA 203,904 179,050 9.5 13.9 1,628,816 1,571,717 3.2 3.6 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. 177,654 157,332 8.6 12.9 1,404,508 1,373,105 1.8 2.3 TOTAL LEXUS DIV. 26,250 21,718 16.2 20.9 224,308 198,612 12.4 12.9 COROLLA 22,679 18,874 15.5 20.2 165,693 171,556 -3.8 -3.4 SUPRA 185 220 -19.1 -15.9 2,097 3,855 -45.8 -45.6 GR86 (INCL FR-S) 960 865 6.7 11 8,737 9,691 -10.2 -9.8 MIRAI 132 7 1,713.0 1,786.0 2,604 1,437 80.4 81.2 CROWN 2,421 0 0 0 13,054 0 0 0 AVALON 1 160 -99.4 -99.4 52 12,144 -99.6 -99.6 PRIUS 4,342 2,574 62.2 68.7 27,890 27,008 2.8 3.3 CAMRY 25,485 27,859 -12 -8.5 217,975 214,403 1.2 1.7 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. CAR 56,205 50,559 6.9 11.2 438,102 440,094 -0.9 -0.5 IS 1,888 1,673 8.5 12.9 17,168 16,331 4.7 5.1 RC 169 283 -42.6 -40.3 1,314 1,950 -32.9 -32.6 ES 3,394 3,512 -7.1 -3.4 28,941 32,372 -11 -10.6 LS 153 267 -44.9 -42.7 1,725 1,989 -13.7 -13.3 LC 178 71 141.1 150.7 1,331 993 33.5 34 TOTAL LEXUS DIV. CAR 5,782 5,806 -4.2 -0.4 50,481 53,637 -6.3 -5.9 TOTAL TMNA CAR 61,987 56,365 5.7 10 488,583 493,731 -1.5 -1 C-HR 1 308 -99.7 -99.7 776 10,313 -92.5 -92.5 BZ4X 1182 0 0.0 0.0 6,486 235 2,648.0 2,660.0 RAV4 38,098 32,317 13.4 17.9 302,831 303,341 -0.6 -0.2 COROLLA CROSS 7,030 6,465 4.6 8.7 49,160 37,521 30.5 31 VENZA 3,190 1,303 135.4 144.8 22,087 23,131 -4.9 -4.5 HIGHLANDER 9,407 19,743 -54.2 -52.4 138,178 164,451 -16.3 -16.0 GRAND HIGHLANDER 10,177 0 0 0 24,376 0 0 0 4RUNNER 12,083 8,842 31.4 36.7 86,594 93,419 -7.7 -7.3 SEQUOIA 2,129 9 22,646.0 23,556.0 15,790 507 3,000.9 3,014.4 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. SUV 83,298 68,988 16.1 20.7 646,284 632,962 1.7 2.1 SIENNA 6,311 6,498 -6.6 -2.9 47,753 49,658 -4.3 -3.8 TACOMA 20,579 21,470 -7.8 -4.1 179,681 175,872 1.7 2.2 TUNDRA 11,261 9,817 10.3 14.7 92,688 74,519 23.8 24.4 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. PICKUP 31,840 31,287 -2.1 1.8 272,369 250,391 8.3 8.8 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. TRUCK 121,449 106,773 9.4 13.7 966,406 933,011 3.1 3.6 UX 826 604 31.5 36.8 9,374 7,850 18.9 19.4 NX 6,131 3,720 58.5 64.8 51,685 31,651 62.6 63.3 RZ 443 0 0 0 2,511 0 0 0 RX 9,405 8,640 4.7 8.9 83,491 80,299 3.5 4 GX 2,932 2,803 0.6 4.6 21,492 22,466 -4.8 -4.3 LX 731 145 384.7 404.1 5,274 2,709 93.8 94.7 TOTAL LEXUS DIV. TRUCK 20,468 15,912 23.7 28.6 173,827 144,975 19.4 19.9 TOTAL TMNA TRUCK 141,917 122,685 11.2 15.7 1,140,233 1,077,986 5.3 5.8 Selling Days 26 25



230 229



DSR = Daily Selling Rate





















































TOYOTA U.S. ELECTRIFIED VEHICLE SALES SUMMARY September 2023

-- CURRENT MONTH --

-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --

2023 2022 DSR % VOL% 2023 2022 DSR % VOL% TOYOTA PRIUS HYBRID 2,999 1,887 52.8 58.9 21,932 19,539 11.8 12.2 TOYOTA PRIUS PRIME 1,343 687 88.0 95.5 5,958 7,469 -20.6 -20.2 TOYOTA COROLLA HYBRID 4,645 1,378 224.1 237.1 36,739 22,904 59.7 60.4 TOYOTA CAMRY HYBRID 3,779 4,151 -12.5 -9.0 22,078 33,104 -33.6 -33.3 TOYOTA AVALON HYBRID 0 32 -100.0 -100.0 8 3,547 -99.8 -99.8 TOYOTA MIRAI 132 7 1,713.0 1,786.0 2,604 1,437 80.4 81.2 TOYOTA CROWN 2,421 0 0 0 13,054 0 0 0 TOYOTA SIENNA HYBRID 6,307 6,498 -6.7 -2.9 47,745 49,630 -4.2 -3.8 TOYOTA HIGHLANDER HYBRID 2,714 1,432 82.2 89.5 41,417 31,787 29.7 30.3 TOYOTA GRAND HIGHLANDER HYBRID 2,585 0 0 0 6,201 0 0 0 TOYOTA SEQUOIA HYBRID 2,126 1 22646 23,556 15,760 1 3,000 3,014 TOYOTA BZ4X BEV 1,182 0 0.0 0.0 6,486 235 2,648.0 2,660.0 TOYOTA RAV4 HYBRID 15,279 9,402 56.3 62.5 103,329 124,153 -17.1 -16.8 TOYOTA RAV4 PRIME 3,051 1,237 137.2 146.6 18,851 14,122 32.9 33.5 TOYOTA COROLLA CROSS HYBRID 2,425 0 0 0 7,322 0 0 0 TOYOTA VENZA HYBRID 3,190 1,303 135.4 144.8 22,087 23,131 -4.9 -4.5 TOYOTA TUNDRA HYBRID 2,592 2,153 15.8 20.4 21,251 7,189 194.3 195.6 LEXUS ES HYBRID 1,315 1,264 0 4 9,285 10,459 -11.6 -11.2 LEXUS UX HYBRID 826 541 46.8 52.7 9,372 4,511 106.9 107.8 LEXUS NX HYBRID 2,088 1,102 82.2 89.5 12,360 8,571 43.6 44.2 LEXUS NX PLUG-IN HYBRID 476 264 73.4 80.3 3,803 2,782 36.1 36.7 LEXUS RZ BEV 443 0 0 0 2,511 0 0 0 LEXUS RX HYBRID 2,372 2,064 10.5 14.9 24,881 13,728 80.5 81.2 LEXUS LS HYBRID 6 14 -58.8 -57.1 84 46 81.8 82.6 LEXUS LC HYBRID 2 2 -3.8 0.0 24 15 59.3 60.0 TOTAL TMNA Electrified Vehicles 64,298 35,419 74.6 81.5 455,142 378,360 19.8 20.3 TOTAL TOYOTA Electrified Vehicles 56,770 30,168 80.9 88.2 392,822 338,248 15.6 16.1 TOTAL LEXUS Electrified Vehicles 7,528 5,251 37.8 43.4 62,320 40,112 54.7 55.4 TOTAL TMNA SALES RATIO 31.5 % 19.8 %



27.9 % 24.1 %



Selling Days 26 25



230 229





