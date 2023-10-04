Cambium Networks Corporation Announces Preliminary Third Quarter 2023 Revenues and Reporting Date

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambium Networks Corporation ("Cambium Networks") (NASDAQ: CMBM), a leading provider of wireless networking infrastructure solutions, today announced preliminary revenues for the third quarter 2023 ended Sept. 30, 2023. Cambium plans to report full financial results on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023.

Cambium Networks expects revenues of between $40.0-$45.0 million compared to the previous outlook of $62.0-$70.0 million provided on Aug. 1, 2023. The decrease in revenues is primarily due to a delay in government defense orders due to U.S. Federal budgetary timing issues impacting the Point-to-Point business; sluggish revenues in the Point-to-Multi-Point business, which is expected until the FCC's approval and subsequent ramp of sales of Cambium's 6 GHz products; a decrease in orders and an increase in stock rotations from distributors in the Enterprise business; and continued economic headwinds, particularly in EMEA. As a result of these market challenges, Cambium Networks is suspending its guidance for the full year 2023.

The company records revenues from sell-in to distributors. However, although Cambium's reported revenues declined, point-of-sale revenues—representing the sales of Cambium's products out of the distribution channel as reported by Cambium's distributors—are expected to be significantly higher for the third quarter 2023 than Cambium's reported revenues, indicating a decrease in channel inventories. Cambium expects that its reported revenues will continue to be under pressure until channel inventories return to pre-pandemic levels.

The outlook for Cambium Networks' third quarter 2023 net income (loss) and income (loss) per share are expected to be below the low end of the previous GAAP and non-GAAP ranges. Cash is expected to be approximately $27 million; in addition, Cambium Networks has available an unused $45 million revolving credit line.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements concerning our expected third quarter revenues, net income, cash and available borrowings. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this document, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this document are only predictions. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition and results of operations. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this document and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions including those described in the "Risk factors" section and elsewhere in our 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 27, 2023, and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed on May 9, 2023, and August 2, 2023. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The events and circumstances assumed in our forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Some of the key factors that could cause actual results to differ from our expectations include: the unpredictability of our operating results; uncertainties with respect to the timing of new government orders, the velocity at which our distributors will sell down current inventories of our products and macro-economic conditions in our target markets; our inability to predict and respond to emerging technological trends and network operators' changing needs; the impact of the tensions between Russia and Ukraine, which may disrupt our sales and product design activities in the region; our reliance on third-party manufacturers, which subjects us to risks of product delivery delays and reduced control over product costs and quality; our reliance on distributors and value-added resellers for the substantial majority of our sales; the inability of our third-party logistics and warehousing providers to deliver products to our channel partners and network operators in a timely manner; our or our distributors' and channel partners' inability to attract new network operators or sell additional products to network operators that currently use our products; our channel partners' inability to effectively manage inventory of our products, timely resell our products or estimate expected future demand; our inability to manage our growth and expand our operations; unpredictability of sales and revenues due to lengthy sales cycles; our inability to maintain an effective system of internal controls, produce timely and accurate financial statements or comply with applicable regulations; our reliance on the availability of third-party licenses; risks associated with international sales and operations; current or future unfavorable economic conditions, both domestically and in foreign markets and political tensions among the U.S. and China; and our inability to obtain intellectual property protections for our products.

Except as required by applicable law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events or otherwise.

