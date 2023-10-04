Nested Therapeutics to Present Preclinical Data for Novel, Potential Best-in-Class Inhibitor of the RAS/MAPK Pathway at 2023 AACR-NCI-EORTC Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nested Therapeutics, a biotechnology company pioneering a next-generation precision medicine platform to address hard-to-treat cancers, today announced it will present preclinical data from its lead candidate, NST-628, a mechanistically novel non-degrading molecular glue that targets multiple nodes in the RAS/MAPK pathway, at the upcoming 2023 AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference taking place in Boston, Massachusetts from October 11 – 15, 2023.

Nested Therapeutics will be presenting three posters that validate the mechanism of action and demonstrate potential superiority of NST-628 compared to other MAPK-targeted compounds. Details for the accepted abstracts are listed below.

Title: NST-628 is a novel molecular glue that inhibits signaling and pathway reactivation in oncogenic RAS-MAPK cancers

Session Date and Time: Thursday, October 12, 12:30 – 4 pm, Level 2, Exhibit Hall D, Hynes Convention Center

Abstract Number: A086

Session: Poster Session A

Title: NST-628 is a potent, best-in-class MAPK pathway molecular glue that inhibits RAS- and RAF-driven cancers

Session Date and Time: Thursday, October 12, 12:30 – 4 pm, Level 2, Exhibit Hall D, Hynes Convention Center

Abstract Number: A088

Session: Poster Session A

Title: NST-628 is a potent, fully brain-penetrant, RAS/MAPK pathway molecular glue inhibitor with efficacy in CNS tumor models

Session Date and Time: Thursday, October 12, 12:30 – 4 pm, Level 2, Exhibit Hall D, Hynes Convention Center

Abstract Number: A089

Session: Poster Session A

About DeCRYPTion Platform

Nested Therapeutics' DeCRYPTion Platform is a purpose-built, insightful drug discovery platform that enables Nested to identify new, overlooked areas of opportunity in the form of high value targets and design therapeutics for a perfect fit. The platform includes three critical components: (1) mapping mutational clusters onto the structural proteome, (2) identifying druggable pockets and cancer-driving mechanisms, and (3) designing novel drugs optimized for the druggable pocket.

About Nested Therapeutics

Nested Therapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing novel, targeted, small molecule precision medicine therapies for patients with cancer by using mutation clusters to identify druggable pockets. With a platform that utilizes insights from genomics, computational chemistry, proteomics, and AI, Nested is working to reach untapped mutations with the potential to improve outcomes for millions of patients. To learn more, visit www.nestedtx.com and follow Nested Therapeutics on Twitter (@Nestedtx) and LinkedIn.

