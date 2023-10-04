Oceania Cruises Elevates Small Ship Luxury Offering in Alaska, with Riviera Debuting in "The Last Frontier" in Summer 2025

Oceania Cruises Elevates Small Ship Luxury Offering in Alaska, with Riviera Debuting in "The Last Frontier" in Summer 2025

Riviera: The Most Elegant Way to Explore America's Largest State, with Destination-Rich Itineraries Brimming with Unique Culinary Experiences and Immersive Shore Excursions

MIAMI, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oceania Cruises, the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line, announced the recently re-inspired and better-than-new 1,250-guest Riviera will sail her first season in Alaska in summer 2025. Riviera will offer travelers the most inspiring way to explore some of the world's most breathtaking locales across America's largest state, putting immersion in local communities and culinary excellence at the heart of the travel experience.

Riviera in Alaska (PRNewswire)

Offering the largest standard staterooms at sea and home-away-from-home residential-style luxury, Riviera will venture into iconic Alaska ports of call including Ketchikan, Sitka, Kodiak, and the Hubbard Glacier, sailing itineraries ranging from seven to 12 days. Travelers will have even more opportunities to discover Alaska's natural wonders and unique local culture with nearly 300 excursion choices in Alaska and the brand's value promise simply MORE™, which includes a generous shore excursion credit of up to $1,600, in addition to a number of other valuable inclusions – free roundtrip airfare; free airport transfers; free Champagne, wine and more; free gourmet specialty dining and free unlimited WiFi – for the best value in luxury cruising.

"The decision to elevate our presence in the Alaska region was easy," commented Frank A. Del Rio, President of Oceania Cruises. "This fascinating destination has always been a firm favorite with our well-traveled guests, who are constantly wanting to explore remote, wondrous and truly off-the-beaten-track destinations. Sailing on board Riviera is the ultimate way to explore this rugged state, while enjoying her distinctive residential luxury, The Finest Cuisine at Sea® and expertly curated travel experiences."

Stunningly re-inspired in 2022, Riviera offers unparalleled experiences to curious world travelers. Her incredibly spacious standard staterooms measure an astonishing 291 square feet and all categories of staterooms have been beautifully reimagined with luxurious furnishings, thoughtful design touches and expanded showers. With 800 officers and crew for 1,250 guests, service levels are second to none and guests notice the welcoming ambiance at every turn.

Boasting one chef for every 10 guests, travelers can savor sumptuous dishes at seven open-seating gourmet restaurants as they marvel at Alaska's incredible scenery and seascapes. Whether you choose from an array of international and Continental dishes at The Grand Dining Room, the ultimate steakhouse experience at Polo Grill, bold Pan-Asian fare at Red Ginger, masterfully prepared Italian dishes at Toscana, embraceable French cuisine at Jacques, hallmark Chef's Market Dinners and ever-changing menus at Terrace Café or hand-tossed pizzas at the new alfresco pizzeria at Waves Grill, every meal aboard Riviera becomes a memorable culinary experience.

Ultimate Alaska: Experiences Ashore

Riviera's Alaska cruises bring breath-taking wildlife encounters, stunning views and so much more. From Hubbard Glacier – one of about 100,000 glaciers in Alaska – to Dutch Harbour, the town that technically doesn't exist, America's largest state always has a surprise around the corner.

In fact, many may not think of Alaska as a top culinary destination, but among the nearly 300 shore excursions on offer are Oceania Cruises' brand new series of Culinary Discovery Tours™ designed for Riviera's 2025 season, which spotlights Alaska's unique and thriving food scenes. Offered in Juneau, Ketchikan and Sitka, the immersive chef-led tours take travelers on epicurean adventures ranging from craft beer flight tastings paired with dishes highlighting freshly foraged ingredients to visiting a sustainable oyster farm followed by a hands-on seafood-centric cooking class.

Additional explorations might find guests accompanying a Native Tlingit guide for an enlightening discovery of Ketchikan, observing local artisans and learning about tribal history at the only remaining village of the Chilkat people while in Haines, or venturing into Skagway's free-wheeling gold-rush past to explore local saloons, gravesites and a microbrewery.

Travelers can also discover the natural wonders of the awe-inspiring Tongass National Forest, the largest temperate rainforest in the world, famed for its astounding array of mountains, fjords and glaciers or experience the untouched, wildlife-rich surroundings of Klawock, a town of less than 1,000 residents located on the west coast of Prince of Wales Island. Guests can further enhance their Alaska journey with a multi-day Denali National Park experience on one of Oceania Cruises' pre- and post-cruise Alaska Land Programs.

49th State Wonders: Onboard Enrichment

The immersion into the wonders of Alaska continues on board. Each sailing features a naturalist on board who offers insightful bridge commentary in addition to a series of guest speaker-style talks that delves into Alaska's incredible biodiversity – covering everything from the unique whales, bears and seals guests may see to the fascinating plant life and local culture. For guests who travel with children, the Alaska Explorer Youth Program offers the opportunity for everyone to experience the excitement of exploring the Northwest Coast and Alaska in a meaningful, enriching way. Designed for children between 5 and 12 years of age, the program is supervised by experienced and enthusiastic youth counselors and includes engaging games, activities and Alaska-inspired special events.

Guests will also have the opportunity to learn the secrets behind much-loved Alaska and Pacific Northwest regional specialties if they wish – multiple hands-on cooking classes at Riviera's state-of-the-art Culinary Center will be offered during each sailing.

Incredible Itineraries

Alaska Reflections: 8 days from Vancouver to Whittier cruising Hubbard Glacier and visiting Ketchikan, Juneau, Skagway, Icy Strait Point (Hoonah) and Sitka. Departs May 13, 2025.

Explorer's Alaska: 8 days from Whittier to Vancouver cruising Hubbard Glacier and visiting Icy Strait Point (Hoonah), Skagway, Sitka, Ketchikan and Prince Rupert. Departs May 21, 2025.

Wilds of Alaska: 12 days from Vancouver to Whittier cruising Hubbard Glacier and visiting Klawock, Ketchikan, Wrangell, Icy Strait Point (Hoonah), Haines, Juneau, Sitka, Kodiak and Homer. Departs May 29, 2025.

Alaskan Accolades: 7 days from Whittier to Vancouver cruising Hubbard Glacier and visiting Icy Strait Point (Hoonah), Haines, Juneau and Ketchikan. Departs June 10, 2025.

Majestic Alaska: 9 days from Vancouver to Seattle cruising Holkham Bay Glacier Fjords and visiting Ketchikan, Juneau, Haines, Wrangell and Victoria. Departs June 17, 2025.

Gems of The Last Frontier : 12 days from Seattle to Seattle cruising Hubbard Glacier and visiting Ketchikan, Juneau, Icy Strait Point (Hoonah), Haines, Sitka, Wrangell, Klawock and Victoria. Departs June 26 and July 17, 2025.

Wonders of Alaska: 9 days from Seattle to Seattle cruising Hubbard Glacier and visiting Ketchikan, Juneau, Skagway, Sitka, and Victoria. Departs July 8 and September 9, 2025.

Radiant Alaska: 10 days from Seattle to Seattle cruising Hubbard Glacier and visiting Ketchikan, Juneau, Skagway, Icy Strait Point (Hoonah), Sitka and Victoria. Departs July 29, 2025.

Frontier Adventures: 10 days from Seattle to Seattle cruising Holkham Bay Glacier Fjords and visiting Ketchikan, Sitka, Haines, Juneau, Wrangell and Victoria. Departs August 8, 2025.

Spirit of Alaska: 10 days from Seattle to Seattle cruising Holkham Bay Glacier Fjords and visiting Ketchikan, Icy Strait Point (Hoonah), Juneau, Skagway, Wrangell and Victoria. Departs August 18, 2025.

Alaskan Horizons: 12 days from Seattle to Seattle cruising Hubbard Glacier and visiting Ketchikan, Icy Strait Point (Hoonah), Skagway, Juneau, Sitka, Wrangell, Klawock and Victoria. Departs August 28, 2025.

Riviera, Re-inspired

Riviera has had a sweeping rejuvenation with all suites and staterooms debuting reimagined, lavish residential comfort with custom furnishings, wood finishes and designer accents radiating Oceania Cruises' signature essence of elegance. Some notable highlights of the reimagined vessel include:

Concierge Level Veranda Staterooms and Veranda Staterooms are the largest standard staterooms afloat at 291 square feet

All Penthouse Suites and staterooms are beautifully redesigned, bringing a chic, warm and comforting sense of home with sleek restyled bathrooms and novel furnishings

All stateroom bathrooms feature illustrious Italian marble, bespoke fabrics in suites and staterooms evoke the harmonious tones of painted deserts and tranquil skies, and each shimmers with the modernity of a Milanese townhouse

Riviera 's public spaces have all been elevated with plush new carpets and leather-covered armchairs

All the convivial lounges and bars, and decadent dining venues have been elegantly restyled, elevating social and epicurean experiences while maintaining the home-away-from-home ambiance

The Grand Dining Room reflects a renewed sense of grandeur that radiates from the glistening chandelier, plush carpets and butter-soft leather armchairs

Dining alfresco has been completely revamped with a delightful new pizzeria and trattoria, featuring an array of hand-tossed pizzas, succulently grilled Italian specialties, spicy chicken wings, tantalizing salads and indulgent desserts every evening

simply MORE™

Oceania Cruises offers travelers simply MORE, with virtually everything included in the voyage fare: free roundtrip airfare; free airport transfers; a generous shore excursion credit of up to $1,600 per stateroom to be spent on tours of their choice; and a comprehensive beverage package available during lunch and dinner at onboard restaurants featuring dozens of vintage Champagnes, premium wines and international beers. Created to elevate the guest experience, simply MORE means travelers receive the greatest value in luxury cruising.

For additional information on Oceania Cruises' small-ship luxury product, exquisitely crafted cuisine and expertly curated travel experiences, visit OceaniaCruises.com, call 855-OCEANIA or speak with a professional travel advisor.

About Oceania Cruises

Oceania Cruises is the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line. The line's eight small, luxurious ships carry a maximum of 1,250 guests and feature the finest cuisine at sea and destination-rich itineraries that span the globe. Expertly curated travel experiences aboard the designer-inspired, small ships call on more than 600 marquee and boutique ports in more than 100 countries on seven continents on voyages that range from seven to more than 200 days. Oceania Cruises is a wholly owned subsidiary of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH). To learn more, visit www.nclhltd.com .

Oceania Cruises Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NJF Public Relations/OCEANIA CRUISES