Promontory Therapeutics to Present Molecular Effects of PT-112 at the AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics

Researchers examined PT-112's mechanism of action, which selectively causes immunogenic cancer cell death through ribosomal biogenesis inhibition and cancer organelle stress

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Promontory Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company advancing immunogenic small molecule approaches in oncology, will present a poster on lead therapeutic candidate, PT-112, and its early molecular effects culminate in immunogenic cancer cell death (ICD), at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) – National Cancer Institute (NCI) – European Organisation for Research and Treatment of Cancer (EORTC) International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics. The AACR-NCI-EORTC "ENA Triple Conference" will be held from October 11-15, 2023 in Boston.

The poster will detail PT-112's ability to cause ribosomal biogenesis inhibition and organelle stress in cancer cells. PT-112 is currently in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and thymic epithelial tumors (TETs).

Poster Session Details

Title: PT-112, a novel immunogenic cell death inducer, causes ribosomal biogenesis inhibition and organelle stress in cancer cells

Poster number: C128

Session: Poster Session C

Session date + time: Saturday, October 14, 12:30 p.m.-4:00 p.m. ET

Session location: Hynes Convention Center, Level 2, Exhibit Hall D

About Promontory Therapeutics

Promontory Therapeutics Inc. is a privately held, clinical stage drug development company focused on small molecule immunotherapy in cancer. Clinical data generated across three Phase 1 studies of lead molecule PT-112 have demonstrated single-agent and combination anti-cancer activity and an attractive tolerability profile. The Company's lead Phase 2 study in late-stage metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer patients is underway in the United States and France. The company applies a borderless collaboration model for research and development work, which has been conducted in the United States, Europe and Asia. As part of its recent expansion into France, Promontory was selected as the first international company member of the Paris-Saclay Cancer Cluster, Europe's emerging biotech hub for oncology. The company also has an active Phase 2 trial underway with the National Cancer Institute (NCI) utilizing PT-112 in thymic epithelial tumors (TETs), a rare disease with no FDA approved drug, for which PT-112 has received FDA Orphan Drug designation.

