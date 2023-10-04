Red Five Security Bolsters Senior Leadership with Public-Private Sector Heavy Hitter

Former CIA Intel Analyst & Intelligence Community Attorney Joins as VP, Managed Services

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Five Security, a leading provider of security consulting services for the past 20 years, announces the expansion of its senior leadership team to expand their Managed Services portfolio to Fortune 1000 companies.

Former Associate General Counsel to the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (DNI), Karna McGarry, joins Red Five Security as the Vice President of Managed Services, bringing a mix of public and private sector experience to the role.

In addition to her experience as an attorney, McGarry also held the role of an Intelligence Analyst with the CIA, where she was responsible for the authorship of highly sensitive, high-impact intelligence products on foreign assignments, including war zones and helped managed high performing analyst teams.

"Karna's career bridges analytical, legal, management, and leadership," says Red Five's CEO, Kris Coleman. "She has unparalleled experience and a track record of building award-winning teams and programs, I am thrilled that our clients will benefit from her elite security & analysis leadership.

After departing from the public sector, McGarry went on to hold several roles, including Senior Intelligence Advisor to the Vice President of Intelligence Services and Risk Advisory Consultant with G4S and other large private sector security providers. Over her five-year tenure in the private sector, McGarry has supervised the development of analytical capabilities, refinement of intelligence product and process, client training, new employee hiring, and mentorship.

"I see so much opportunity in Red Five's Managed Services Program," says McGarry, who has an extensive and accomplished career in the intelligence services sector. "My previous experiences allowed me the opportunity to learn not only what superior intelligence services look like, but the best way to build the teams and programs to implement and support them."

McGarry is well-studied in a variety of languages including Arabic, Farsi, Biblical Hebrew, Spanish, Turkish and Sorani Kurdish. She holds both a Law degree and a Masters of International Relations from American University and a Bachelor's degree in Politics and Government from North Park University.

About Red Five

Red Five is a security and management consulting company committed to providing holistic and proactive solutions to critical security challenges and performing targeted assessments with discretion and high ethical standards. For more information about Red Five, visit Red5Security.com.

