Gold Flora Launches Premium Flower Brand CURRENT, Celebrating Cannabis Flavor and Genetic Expression

Curated selection of fresh and timeless flavors now available at all 15 Company owned retail locations

Indoor grown, high-quality flower provides consumers with unique experiences and distinct flavor classes including Rare Gas, Rare Fruit, Rare Haze, and Rare Dessert

COSTA MESA, Calif., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Gold Flora Corporation, ("Gold Flora" or the "Company") (NEO: GRAM), a leading vertically-integrated California cannabis company, today announced the launch of CURRENT, the Company's newest retail brand. CURRENT was developed to meet a market demand for curated craft flower that is flavor-focused.

Crafted in four distinct flavor classes included Rare Gas, Rare Fruit, Rare Haze, and Rare Dessert, CURRENT is now available at all 15 Gold Flora retail locations, including Airfield Supply Company, Caliva, Coastal, Calma, King's Crew, Varda, Higher Level, and Deli. To celebrate the launch, Gold Flora will be giving away branded swag and hosting in-store activations at select locations. Statewide third-party retail distribution is expected to commence in November 2023.

"Current was inspired by the passion of cannabis connoisseurs and their endless search for new and rich flavors," said Phillip Hague, Chief Cultivation Officer of Gold Flora. "We are committed to growing not only high-quality indoor flower that celebrates flavor and experience but also utilizing our unique capabilities and leveraging our full vertical integration to push boundaries and innovate. This is just the beginning of our exploration into how we maximize the expression of these cultivars and we are incredibly excited about the ability to deliver our most flavorful finds with CURRENT."

Mr. Hague continued, "We are developing a full spectrum of products that can evolve to meet a diversified consumer base. By capitalizing on our balance of scale and craft – combined with our unique ability to understand consumer insights via our growing retail network, we can fully understand and act on what California consumers want, then grow it, package it, and distribute it with speed and confidence."

About Gold Flora Corporation

Gold Flora Corporation is a female-led, vertically-integrated cannabis leader that owns and operates a robust portfolio of nine cannabis brands, which are sold through its 15 retail dispensaries and, through its Stately Distribution business, to retailers throughout California. Its retail operations include Airfield Supply Company, Caliva, Coastal, Calma, King's Crew, Varda, Deli, and Higher Level.

Gold Flora Corporation operates an indoor cultivation canopy of approximately 72,000 square feet across three facilities in its Desert Hot Springs campus. The Company can expand further adding approximately 240,000 square feet on already entitled additional acreage. Importantly this opportunity is unique and can be timed to meet market demand. The current 200,000 square-foot campus also houses the company's manufacturing and extraction facilities, as well as Stately Distribution. The centralized location provides for optimal security and logistic benefits and protects product as it moves though the Company's overall pipeline.

With hubs throughout the state, the Company distributes many prominent brands, including its own premium lines of Gold Flora, Monogram, Caliva, Mirayo by Santana, Cruisers, Roll Bleezy, Sword & Stoned, Aviation Cannabis, and Jetfuel Cannabis. Third party brands are increasingly contacting the Company in search of reliable input sources and established distribution.

