Miami International Holdings Reports September 2023 Trading Results; Year-to-Date Volume at Record Levels with Options Volume Jumping 25.8% and Equities Volume Surging 44.5%

Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago

PRINCETON, N.J., Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami International Holdings, Inc. today reported September 2023 trading results for its U.S. exchange subsidiaries – MIAX®, MIAX Pearl® and MIAX Emerald® (together, the MIAX Exchange Group), and Minneapolis Grain Exchange (MGEX™).

September 2023 and Year-to-Date Trading Volume Highlights

  • Total multi-listed monthly options volume for the MIAX Exchange Group reached 116.5 million contracts, a 19.6% increase year-over-year (YoY) and representing a monthly market share of 15.26%, a 31.2% increase YoY. Total year-to-date (YTD) volume reached a record 1.2 billion contracts, a 25.8% increase YoY.
  • MIAX Options reached a monthly volume of 46.5 million contracts, an 8.4% increase YoY and representing a monthly market share of 6.10%, an 18.9% increase YoY. MIAX Options reached a record YTD volume of 483.9 million contracts, up 19.9% from the same period in 2022.
  • MIAX Pearl Options reached a monthly volume of 47.9 million contracts, a 45.7% increase YoY and representing a monthly market share of 6.28%, a 59.8% increase YoY. MIAX Pearl Options reached a record YTD volume of 499.2 million contracts, up 56.5% from the same period in 2022.
  • MIAX Emerald reached a monthly volume of 22.0 million contracts, a 2.3% increase YoY and representing a monthly market share of 2.89%, a 12.2% increase YoY.
  • In U.S. equities, MIAX Pearl Equities™ reached a monthly volume of 3.7 billion shares, a 34.0% increase YoY and representing a monthly market share of 1.80%, a 55.1% increase YoY. MIAX Pearl Equities reached a record YTD volume of 32.4 billion shares, up 44.5% from the same period in 2022.
  • In U.S. futures, MGEX, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), reached a monthly volume of 192,064 contracts, a 38.1% decrease YoY and a 41.7% decrease from August 2023.

Additional MIAX Exchange Group and MGEX volume information is included in the tables below.


Multi-Listed Options Trading Volume for

 MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month

Year-to-Date Comparison

Multi-Listed Options
Contracts

Sep-23

Sep-22

% Chg

Aug-23

% Chg

Sep-23

Sep-22

% Chg

Trading Days

20

21


23


187

188


U.S. Equity Options Industry

763,134,859

837,127,631

-8.8 %

929,123,718

-17.9 %

7,560,157,102

7,122,932,919

6.1 %

MIAX Exchange Group

116,458,284

97,335,822

19.6 %

137,982,535

-15.6 %

1,209,591,615

961,153,836

25.8 %

MIAX Options

46,537,747

42,928,688

8.4 %

55,161,173

-15.6 %

483,939,342

403,545,842

19.9 %

MIAX Pearl

47,901,118

32,881,438

45.7 %

58,153,595

-17.6 %

499,215,133

318,918,226

56.5 %

MIAX Emerald

22,019,419

21,525,696

2.3 %

24,667,767

-10.7 %

226,437,140

238,689,768

-5.1 %

Multi-Listed Options ADV

Sep-23

Sep-22

% Chg

Aug-23

% Chg

Sep-23

Sep-22

% Chg

U.S. Equity Options Industry

38,156,743

39,863,221

-4.3 %

40,396,683

-5.5 %

40,428,648

37,887,941

6.7 %

MIAX Exchange Group

5,822,914

4,635,039

25.6 %

5,999,241

-2.9 %

6,468,404

5,112,520

26.5 %

MIAX Options

2,326,887

2,044,223

13.8 %

2,398,312

-3.0 %

2,587,911

2,146,520

20.6 %

MIAX Pearl

2,395,056

1,565,783

53.0 %

2,528,417

-5.3 %

2,669,600

1,696,374

57.4 %

MIAX Emerald

1,100,971

1,025,033

7.4 %

1,072,512

2.7 %

1,210,894

1,269,626

-4.6 %


Multi-Listed Options Market Share for

MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month

Year-to-Date Comparison

Multi-Listed Options Market
Share

Sep-23

Sep-22

% Chg

Aug-23

% Chg

Sep-23

Sep-22

% Chg

MIAX Exchange Group

15.26 %

11.63 %

31.2 %

14.85 %

2.8 %

16.00 %

13.49 %

18.6 %

MIAX Options

6.10 %

5.13 %

18.9 %

5.94 %

2.7 %

6.40 %

5.67 %

13.0 %

MIAX Pearl

6.28 %

3.93 %

59.8 %

6.26 %

0.3 %

6.60 %

4.48 %

47.5 %

MIAX Emerald

2.89 %

2.57 %

12.2 %

2.65 %

8.7 %

3.00 %

3.35 %

-10.6 %


Equities Trading Volume for

MIAX Pearl Equities, Current Month

Year-to-Date Comparison

Equities Shares (millions)

Sep-23

Sep-22

% Chg

Aug-23

% Chg

Sep-23

Sep-22

% Chg

Trading Days

20

21


23


187

188


U.S. Equities Industry

206,831

239,417

-13.6 %

242,103

-14.6 %

2,054,761

2,276,370

-9.7 %

MIAX Pearl Volume

3,730

2,784

34.0 %

4,216

-11.5 %

32,376

22,408

44.5 %

MIAX Pearl ADV

187

133

40.7 %

183

1.7 %

173

119

45.3 %

MIAX Pearl Market Share

1.80 %

1.16 %

55.1 %

1.74 %

3.6 %

1.58 %

0.98 %

60.1 %


Futures & Options Trading Volume and Open
Interest for MGEX, Current Month

Year-to-Date Comparison

Futures Contracts

Sep-23

Sep-22

% Chg

Aug-23

% Chg

Sep-23

Sep-22

% Chg

Trading Days

20

21


23


187

188


MGEX Total

192,064

310,233

-38.1 %

329,483

-41.7 %

2,191,523

2,710,629

-19.2 %

Hard Red Spring Wheat – Futures

171,059

170,404

0.4 %

294,964

-42.0 %

1,910,305

1,979,268

-3.5 %

Hard Red Spring Wheat – Options

2,839

4,897

-42.0 %

7,832

-63.8 %

62,128

58,012

7.1 %

SPIKES Volatility Index – Futures

18,166

134,932

-86.5 %

26,687

-31.9 %

219,090

673,349

-67.5 %

Average Daily Volume

Sep-23

Sep-22

% Chg

Aug-23

% Chg

Sep-23

Sep-22

% Chg

MGEX Total

9,603

14,773

-35.0 %

14,325

-33.0 %

11,719

14,418

-18.7 %

Hard Red Spring Wheat – Futures

8,553

8,114

5.4 %

12,825

-33.3 %

10,216

10,528

-3.0 %

Hard Red Spring Wheat – Options

142

233

-39.1 %

341

-58.4 %

332

309

7.7 %

SPIKES Volatility Index – Futures

908

6,425

-85.9 %

1,160

-21.7 %

1,172

3,582

-67.3 %

Open Interest

Sep-23

Sep-22

% Chg

Aug-23

% Chg


MGEX Total

75,234

64,464

16.7 %

63,217

19.0 %

Hard Red Spring Wheat – Futures

67,764

56,391

20.2 %

56,940

19.0 %

Hard Red Spring Wheat – Options

6,725

7,558

-11.0 %

5,242

28.3 %

SPIKES Volatility Index – Futures

745

515

44.7 %

1,035

-28.0 %

About MIAX
MIAX's parent holding company, Miami International Holdings, Inc., owns Miami International Securities Exchange, LLC (MIAX®), MIAX PEARL, LLC (MIAX Pearl®), MIAX Emerald, LLC (MIAX Emerald®), Minneapolis Grain Exchange, LLC (MGEX™), LedgerX LLC (LedgerX), The Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX) and Dorman Trading, LLC (Dorman Trading).

MIAX, MIAX Pearl and MIAX Emerald are national securities exchanges registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission that are enabled by MIAX's in-house built, proprietary technology. MIAX offers trading of options on all three exchanges as well as cash equities through MIAX Pearl Equities™. The MIAX trading platform was built to meet the high-performance quoting demands of the U.S. options trading industry and is differentiated by throughput, latency, reliability and wire-order determinism. MIAX also serves as the exclusive exchange venue for cash-settled options on the SPIKES® Volatility Index (Ticker: SPIKE), a measure of the expected 30-day volatility in the SPDR® S&P 500® ETF (SPY).

MGEX is a registered exchange with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and offers trading in a variety of products including Hard Red Spring Wheat Futures and also serves as the exclusive market for SPIKES Futures. MGEX is a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO) under the CFTC, providing DCM and DCO services in an array of asset classes.

LedgerX is a CFTC regulated exchange and clearinghouse and is registered as a Designated Contract Market (DCM), Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO) and Swap Execution Facility (SEF) with the CFTC.

BSX is a fully electronic, vertically integrated international securities market headquartered in Bermuda and organized in 1971. BSX specializes in the listing and trading of capital market instruments such as equities, debt issues, funds, hedge funds, derivative warrants, and insurance linked securities.

Dorman Trading is a full-service Futures Commission Merchant registered with the CFTC.

MIAX's executive offices and National Operations Center are located in Princeton, N.J., with additional U.S. offices located in Miami, FL. MGEX offices are located in Minneapolis, MN. LedgerX offices are located in Princeton, N.J. BSX offices are located in Hamilton, Bermuda. Dorman Trading offices are located in Chicago, IL.

To learn more about MIAX visit www.miaxglobal.com.

To learn more about MGEX visit www.mgex.com.

To learn more about LedgerX visit www.ledgerx.com.

To learn more about BSX visit www.bsx.com.

To learn more about Dorman Trading visit www.dormantrading.com.

Disclaimer and Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
The press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities of Miami International Holdings, Inc. (together with its subsidiaries, the Company), and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer; solicitation or sale would be unlawful. This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

All third-party trademarks (including logos and icons) referenced by the Company remain the property of their respective owners. Unless specifically identified as such, the Company's use of third-party trademarks does not indicate any relationship, sponsorship, or endorsement between the owners of these trademarks and the Company. Any references by the Company to third-party trademarks is to identify the corresponding third-party goods and/or services and shall be considered nominative fair use under the trademark law.

Media Contact:
Andy Nybo, SVP, Chief Communications Officer
(609) 955-2091
anybo@miaxglobal.com

