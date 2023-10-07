Trip.com Group Records Soaring International Travel Demand during China's Golden Week

Outbound travel volume surged by over eight times this year compared to the same period in 2022

Long-haul destinations such as Switzerland , Spain , UK, experienced the fastest growth in tourists numbers

Cruise tourism a sector poised for growth in 2024

SHANGHAI, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trip.com Group, a leading global travel platform, recorded a significant surge in outbound travel during China's 8-day Golden Week holiday period, which encompasses both the Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day. Data from Trip.com Group reveals that during the holiday this year, outbound travel volume surged by over eight times compared to the same period in 2022.

The appetite for international travel was particularly evident among younger travellers. Looking at flight booking data, the post-90s remain the dominant group, accounting for nearly 30% of outbound tourists. Meanwhile, the younger post millennium generation, which includes the Gen Zs, exhibited the fastest growth rate, with a 22% share, equal to that of the post-80s generation.

Destinations of choice for Chinese tourists during the Golden Week period continued to include Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, and South Korea. Notably, long-haul international destinations such as Switzerland, Spain, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and France experienced the fastest growth in tourist numbers compared to the Labour Day holiday in May.

China Travel Guide resource launched for international travellers

The resurgence of international travel has generated a positive ripple effect globally. An increasing number of overseas tourism businesses are gearing up to welcome Chinese tourists. In particular, hotels in more than 15 popular destinations, including Dubai, Paris, and Kuala Lumpur, have offered tailored services such as Chinese language support and payment options exclusively for Chinese travellers.

Additionally, Trip.com recently launched the "China Travel Guide", a comprehensive guide which includes travel-related information such as hotel reservations, travel advice, transport options, payment methods, insights into popular destinations, and more, enabling international visitors to better explore the beauty of China.

Cruise tourism: A promising growth sector in 2024

Cruise tourism is emerging as a significant growth opportunity in the 2024 tourism market. During the 34th Shanghai Tourism Festival which took place partly during Golden Week, the debut of the first domestically produced large-scale cruise ship, Aida Modu, marked a milestone as being certified all ready to take to the open seas from its Shanghai dock. Domestically, daily ticket sales for its 2024 voyages surpassed 100. The ship's cruising routes will include ports in Southeast Asia.

International cruise ships returning to Shanghai in 2024, including Royal Carribean's Spectrum of the Seas and MSC Bellissima, also witnessed a substantial increase in ticket sales.

Jane Sun, CEO of Trip.com Group said, "As international travel makes a strong comeback, we are witnessing a surge in demand from Chinese travellers seeking diverse and enriching experiences abroad. This Golden Week has been a remarkable turning point. The recovery of international flights and the optimisation of visa policies will increase the enthusiasm for travel to overseas destinations. At Trip.com Group, we remain dedicated to providing our customers with seamless travel experiences and helping them discover the beauty and culture of destinations worldwide. At the same time we will continue to collaborate with our partners and promote their offerings to all travellers, including high-spending travellers."

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group is a leading global travel service provider comprising of Trip.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner, and Qunar. Across its platforms, Trip.com Group helps travellers around the world make informed and cost-effective bookings for travel products and services and enables partners to connect their offerings with users through the aggregation of comprehensive travel-related content and resources, and an advanced transaction platform consisting of apps, websites and 24/7 customer service centres. Founded in 1999 and listed on NASDAQ in 2003 and HKEX in 2021, Trip.com Group has become one of the best-known travel groups in the world, with the mission "to pursue the perfect trip for a better world". Find out more about Trip.com Group here.

