Hyundai Motor Europe Technical Center and Alumobility reveal their joint technical case study: A conversion of the Genesis GV70 EV from a steel intensive body to an aluminum design at the EuroCarBody 25th Global Car Body Benchmarking Conference on October 19

Weight saving, part & joint count reduction advantages will be discussed in this informative presentation using the Genesis BIW as its example

ZURICH, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Together with Hyundai Motor Europe Technical Centre, Alumobility, the global association committed to advancing the adoption of aluminum in the automotive industry, will present the results of a new study, entitled "Technical Case Study: A Vehicle Conversion of the Genesis GV70EV from a Steel intensive Body to an Aluminum Design". The presentation will be featured at EuroCarBody's 25th Global Car Body Benchmarking Conference from October 17h to October 19th in Bad Nauheim, Germany.

Professor Mark White & Dr. Thorolf Schulte, Alumobility, along with Stephane Ringenbach & Andrew Vaughan, Hyundai Motor Europe Technical Center will present the study results in front of event attendees from around the world on October 19th at 8:30 am., followed by a Q&A discussion.

The scope of the study focused on theoretically converting the existing steel intensive mixed material body structure of the production Genesis GV70 EV to all aluminum, resulting in a 40% weight savings against the steel reference parts, while also maintaining attributes for safety, and body stiffness. The project further revealed that aluminum intensive vehicles offer potential opportunities for manufacturing by reducing the number of parts, joint types, and total joint count.

"Presenting the results of this detailed study to an international audience of automotive engineers, designers and manufacturers at the EuroCarBody conference is a great opportunity for Alumobility to share its knowledge. Our number one goal is to share the benefits of aluminum automotive technology to advance aluminum as the material of choice for vehicle bodies. Conferences such as EuroCarBody create an opportunity for knowledge sharing and technical discussions with automotive design experts, which are critical to achieving our mission," said Professor Mark White, Technical Director Alumobility.

Organized by Automotive Circle, EuroCarBody's 25th Global Bar Body Benchmarking Conference will bring together body engineers from around the world to benchmark the latest car body development, performance and production techniques. Exclusive presentations of current, recently launched car body projects from all over the world will be featured. As part of the conference proceedings, the standardized EuroCarBody benchmark data will be provided for all delegates with detailed information on weights, materials, parts, joining technologies as well as production data of all car bodies presented.

Alumobility will be exhibiting at Booth #28 and will be able to discuss the study and answer questions. To register for the event, taking place October 17-October 19, 2023, in Bad Nauheim, click HERE.

About Alumobility:

Alumobility is a global ecosystem of leading aluminum and downstream technology partners that supports automotive manufacturers in creating lighter, safer, smarter and more sustainable vehicles. The non-profit association was founded to focus on technical studies to advance the adoption of aluminum automotive body sheet (ABS). Alumobility is helping to fulfill the promise of a lighter, more efficient, more sustainable mobility future.

